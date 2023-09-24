Are you ready to join the discussion? Become a paid subscriber to comment!

Words That Hide the Truth - George Carlin ( on Rumble )

Have a great Sunday folks. Our day “off” is squashed between a quick trip to North Carolina, where I spoke to a very large, sold-out crowd about freedom at the “Salt and Light Conference” and then tomorrow, as we are heading off to Tampa Bay, Florida for the week to take care of some professional duties.

I got to hear Tulsi Gabbard speak for the second time this year at the Salt and Light Conference. She was on fire! She would be an excellent Vice-president for either Kennedy or Trump. Which is crazy, but true.

On Saturday, we are then back to the farm for three weeks - whew!

In the meantime, our day off today is filled with horse chores, house chores and lots of writing to do (not to mention an important organizational zoom about the upcoming summit at the Romanian Parliament in November).

Life is good.

Stay focussed, healthy and happy!