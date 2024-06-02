Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Note that this was first published in 2022, and yet it is still current.
Our newest episode of FallOut is available.
FALLOUT
“The Surprising Ways That Low Testosterone Affects Men”
This week’s trailer:
On the plane and on our way home from Geneva!
See you on the other side of the Atlantic!
Hard to pick a favorite but love the optimism of the Statue of Liberty hugging Lady Justice saying, “it’s not over”.
I’ve been thinking about everything we’ve all been through the past four plus years and it’s become clear to me that “we” have been put here for a reason. I know I’ve complained, a lot, about people that don’t pay attention to things; life just passes them by; they don’t worry as I do; but maybe I have been made to worry so they don’t have to. Maybe more of this burden has been put on us because we are the ones chosen to fix this, teach people, get people involved. Life isn’t always easy or fair. Everyone faces struggles at some point in their life, sometimes everyday.
It could be a marriage where one person has a thousand reasons why they should leave, no one would blame them for leaving, but they stay, knowing it would be too much for their spouse or their children to bear. They stay, with the hope things will resolve one day. Sacrifice and commitment are most always a part of life that is always rewarded if not now than in the end.
I mentioned the other day we all need to keep struggling in this fight but we also must have faith that there are bigger forces than us that will help us through these trying times. I hope all of you can see this and I hope all of you can take a deep breath while leaning on your faith. Happy Sunday to all of you and thanks for your commitment. J.Goodrich
Love Trump asking if the gag order is lifted! He won't give up!