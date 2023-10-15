Truth. This actually happened. Here is the study in question. Those who practice conformity to a current dogma, demanded that this paper be retracted (it wasn’t) but there are many, many letters to editors about how horrible this study is and how irresponsible it was to publish it, which was clearly a coordinated effort.
One of the criticisms was that the study didn’t account for climate change…
Near and dear to my heart…
“There is no physical evidence that today is Sunday, we all just have to trust that someone kept count since the first one ever.”
I like the last line in the short video… “Am I being messed with here?” Yes, we all are.
This excellent satire brought a couple of quotes to mind:
"If sex does not determine gender, how does mutilating sex organs affirm it?" --B Free
"I'm not a vegetarian because I love animals, I'm a vegetarian because I hate plants." --Whitney Brown