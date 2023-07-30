Students United! (not on Rumble)
People will die! (on Rumble)
Aesop’s Fable - a bundle of sticks.
An old man had a set of quarrelsome sons, always fighting with one another. On the point of death, he summoned his sons around him to give them some parting advice. He ordered his servants to bring in a bundle of sticks wrapped together. To his eldest son, he commanded, "Break it." The son strained and strained, but with all his efforts was unable to break the bundle. Each son in turn tried, but none of them was successful. "Untie the bundle," said the father, "and each of you take a stick." When they had done so, he called out to them: "Now, break," and each stick was easily broken. "You see my meaning," said their father. "Individually, you can easily be conquered, but together, you are invincible. Union gives strength."
Strong families are built in unity.
It's more than that! We have lost the truth tellers in our mass media! Here is a quote from "John Kass" a truth teller that was erased from the Chicago Tribune! I could not say it better! Fear rules in the Media as well as medicine!
Quote: "The old journalism business model has collapsed. The new greasy journalism model is here. A new crop of new editors shake like reeds at the march of the newspaper union Bolsheviks–for example, my old Tribune– in league with the cadre of hard left politicos determined to see Chicago and other big cities fall and leaving victims of violent crime without a voice. A few decent journalists remain, but most anyone with any credibility has left corporate legacy journalism in Chicago to the harpies that despoil it."
As a retired public schoolteacher with 26 years experience, I say the best thing that could happen is for school choice to destroy public education!!