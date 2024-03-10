Jill and I spent the last three days at an important meeting of conservatives in Dana Point, CA. The Council for National Policy practices Chatam House rule - so I can’t reveal who was there but some really good strategy has come out of the discussions on how to stop the World Health Organization from enacting their new International Health Regulation (IHR) amendments and Pandemic health treaty.
As you all know, The World Health Organization is working on a global pandemic treaty regarding pandemic preparedness that would “grant it absolute power over global biosecurity, such as the power to implement digital identities/vaccine passports, mandatory vaccinations, travel restrictions, standardized medical care and more” (Epoch Times).
Please take a moment and read about the proposed amendments, the new treaty and sign the declaration at the Sovereignty Coalition.
Dana Point in Orange County, CA really is beautiful and is still full of patriots. It is good to know there are still pockets of sanity in this state! But now it is time to pack our stuff and get the heck out of California. We will be back at the farm by tonight, where we get to rest up for a few days before heading out to a horse event in Tennessee on Thursday.
Have a great day folks!
And now time to drive down the airport for another date with my favorite krew.
The Disturbing Truth About COVID’s ‘Toxic Protein’ | FALLOUT
The virus that causes COVID-19 is now understood to have originated in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. Yet there is still, to this day, a concerted effort to hide this fact from the public.
Alex Washburne, a mathematical biologist and researcher of economic, ecological, and epidemiological systems, recently released an article, synthesizing all evidence surrounding the COVID-19 lab leak theory.
How do we know this virus does not have natural or zoonotic origins? How do we know that the virus originated in a lab? And how do we know there was a concerted effort to cover up the facts?
We reveal all that and more in this episode.
My positive post for Sunday. All of us have strengths and weaknesses. With people I work with I’ve always tried to accentuate their strengths. This generally assures success and happiness on a job site. If we want success in our relationships whether with family or friend, shouldn’t we accentuate their strengths? Sometimes we say something that only takes seconds, but can hurt for years, I’ve seen this. What if we really start trying to say the right thing, starting with our family. They say over 80% of a person is good, and 20% is questionable so why always point out the negatives. I’ve been with my wife for nearly 35 years. I’ve found she always sees the beauty in things that I don’t notice. The other day she went to work and assisted a surgeon to complete a double nephrectomy and a liver resection on a four year old girl with a Wilms tumor. Daily our family members do amazing things that we should always acknowledge. We should also not loose focus that our family is a reflection of us. A compliment or encouragement doesn’t cost anything but in many ways is the glue that binds a family together. We must always remember when things get tough family is what we lean on to help us through. J.Goodrich
The cat memes were hilarious and true! Can’t believe you were in my backyard here in the OC! I live in San Juan Capistrano and indeed, OC has a great deal of awakened patriots who are now, finally, getting involved locally. We attend BoS meetings en groupe and have formed several conservative groups that meet monthly to vet candidates, rally behind conservative issues and generally take our county back from some misplaced people who snuck into power. Eyes are open and action being taken!