Jill and I spent the last three days at an important meeting of conservatives in Dana Point, CA. The Council for National Policy practices Chatam House rule - so I can’t reveal who was there but some really good strategy has come out of the discussions on how to stop the World Health Organization from enacting their new International Health Regulation (IHR) amendments and Pandemic health treaty.

As you all know, The World Health Organization is working on a global pandemic treaty regarding pandemic preparedness that would “grant it absolute power over global biosecurity, such as the power to implement digital identities/vaccine passports, mandatory vaccinations, travel restrictions, standardized medical care and more” (Epoch Times).



Please take a moment and read about the proposed amendments, the new treaty and sign the declaration at the Sovereignty Coalition.

Dana Point in Orange County, CA really is beautiful and is still full of patriots. It is good to know there are still pockets of sanity in this state! But now it is time to pack our stuff and get the heck out of California. We will be back at the farm by tonight, where we get to rest up for a few days before heading out to a horse event in Tennessee on Thursday.

And now time to drive down the airport for another date with my favorite krew.

The Disturbing Truth About COVID’s ‘Toxic Protein’ | FALLOUT

The virus that causes COVID-19 is now understood to have originated in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. Yet there is still, to this day, a concerted effort to hide this fact from the public.

Alex Washburne, a mathematical biologist and researcher of economic, ecological, and epidemiological systems, recently released an article, synthesizing all evidence surrounding the COVID-19 lab leak theory.

How do we know this virus does not have natural or zoonotic origins? How do we know that the virus originated in a lab? And how do we know there was a concerted effort to cover up the facts?

We reveal all that and more in this episode.

