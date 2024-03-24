Cheers to “Knees-up Mother Brown”!

Starting the day off right with a great video from the UK, that my very British father-in-law would have been “tickled pink” over.

(“The last 3 million years” may be a slight exaggeration…)

Early spring is here. The weather earlier in the week was wonderful, and we were blessed with hundreds of bees collecting pollen from our peach trees. This is always a wonder to me. So many little bees appearing from nowhere, as soon as the blossoms arrive.

This week, a young intern from Germany arrived named Lotti. She is here to help with the farm and horses as well as learn about American politics and how to speak “American” more correctly. I immediately taught her how to say “y’all”, “well bless your heart, sugar”, and pointed her to this youtube channel.

She has already has been an enormous help. This time of year, we get overwhelmed with all that needs doing in order to keep the horses healthy, prepare to plant the vegetable gardens, maintain the fruit orchard, start to wrap our heads around birthing mares, as well as keep our travel schedule and writing flowing.

Yesterday, we were all busy tilling soil, planting new trees, building chicken coops, and so much more! Jill had a client come over, who bought a young stallion and she spent time with Lotti training horses and riding Jade.

In the evening, our friends Kelly and Tad Coffin came over, and we baptized the partially finished greenhouse by sharing a lovely salad in the warmth of the new building. Then we moved to the house for a dinner of grass-fed steak, broccoli and new potatoes. Kelly baked an apple crisp - which was both dessert and our breakfast.



But today, we will be preparing for the next episodes of the Epoch Times weekly series - FALLOUT - with a crew on site shooting all day Monday and Tuesday - lots to do!



Monday morning, the film crew arrives bright and early. We plan to teach Jan Jekielek how to drive a tractor and use various farm implements, as well as do some early spring planting.



Last year, Jill did a lot of her vegetable gardening in containers, as we were limited on time. This year, we are building raised beds and will have a more traditional vegetable garden - which is what we usually do. Tomorrow we hope to get that soil tilled by Jan, maybe get him to bushhog some of the pastures, and much more!

