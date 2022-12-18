OK, today’s adventures have been rather tiring. We got up at 4:00 AM today (Austrian time) after attending an after party until 1:00 AM for the Resilience/Global COVID Summit event, which was an amazing mix of artists and scientists. Then we were driven by a volunteer from Graz to Vienna for an early flight… which was delayed. So, we missed our connecting flight. Now on the way to Chicago, to then catch a plane back to Washington DC. Then we drive home. Early tomorrow morning, I drive back to Washington DC for an interview with The Epoch Times. Then finally home for the week!

We are in coach, at the very back - with a full plane. Next to us, there is a woman with red hair and a lot of attitude. Her three kids are in the seats behind. Listening to her try to deal with her kids squabbling earlier - made me chuckle… in a good way. She was handling their misbehavior with aplomb! Being a parent takes humor and fortitude! Flying internationally with kids or no, takes even more!

Yesterday, I got educated about “furries” from Brad (Five Times August) and Dr. Ryan Cole. I must say - what a long, strange trip this has been. What in the world is next?

That led me to look up the definition of “furry”, which led me to another interesting cultural trend … “therians.” If you too, don’t have a clue - a little internet search will have you also wondering what the heck is going on in the world?

But inquiring minds want to know - if Dr. Seuss hadn’t published the book “Green Eggs and Ham”, would we have people who identify as “furries” and “therians” today?



Have a great week everyone!

