OK, today’s adventures have been rather tiring. We got up at 4:00 AM today (Austrian time) after attending an after party until 1:00 AM for the Resilience/Global COVID Summit event, which was an amazing mix of artists and scientists. Then we were driven by a volunteer from Graz to Vienna for an early flight… which was delayed. So, we missed our connecting flight. Now on the way to Chicago, to then catch a plane back to Washington DC. Then we drive home. Early tomorrow morning, I drive back to Washington DC for an interview with The Epoch Times. Then finally home for the week!
We are in coach, at the very back - with a full plane. Next to us, there is a woman with red hair and a lot of attitude. Her three kids are in the seats behind. Listening to her try to deal with her kids squabbling earlier - made me chuckle… in a good way. She was handling their misbehavior with aplomb! Being a parent takes humor and fortitude! Flying internationally with kids or no, takes even more!
Yesterday, I got educated about “furries” from Brad (Five Times August) and Dr. Ryan Cole. I must say - what a long, strange trip this has been. What in the world is next?
That led me to look up the definition of “furry”, which led me to another interesting cultural trend … “therians.” If you too, don’t have a clue - a little internet search will have you also wondering what the heck is going on in the world?
But inquiring minds want to know - if Dr. Seuss hadn’t published the book “Green Eggs and Ham”, would we have people who identify as “furries” and “therians” today?
I co-teach a tenth grade girls' class at my church. A few weeks ago, one of the girls said there are boys walking around her school with tails. I already knew about furries, so I knew what she was referring to, but what I don't understand is, why do schools allow such nonsense?????? It makes me sad that such things, which are so abnormal to those of us who are older, are often accepted without question by the young. That's why I'm teaching this class; I'm burdened about what they face and want to help, if I can. I think parents seriously need to consider removing their children from public schools. I know that would be difficult for many, but our children need to be protected from predators.
Excellent, and a good trip to boot. Now. Order "Cause Unknown, The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022," by Edward Dowd and his associates. You will see the accumulated/analyzed and conclusive evidence that you've already seen piecemeal, about the genocide perpetuated by Pfizer and their government lapdogs. I'm on page 81, and am looking forward to "Appendices Five, The Malone Doctrine."
(Buy it new: The book's technicals: type size, paper quality, ink density and editing --- are perfect, a rating I can justify giving out very, very seldomly.)