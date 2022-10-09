To say that Trudeau is disliked, is the understatement of the year. People in Canada are traumatized. So much shared hurt and sadness over what has happened.

I spent the last day in Toronto.

It was a day of healing and being healed. Of visiting and hanging out with friends. People 100% in this freedom fight. People supporting each other.



So much kindness and generosity from friends and new friends alike.

In the evening, we had theater screening of the full length documentary movie, Uninformed Consent -which was intense and a must see. Being able to watch it with audience of friends and colleagues was inspiring. The film is free to view online - It is the kind of film to watch with friends and family over a glass of wine and an open mind and heart.

Finally, we had dinner at a local diner - where the conservation ranged from bitcoin to Istanbul. Back in the hotel room at 2:00 AM, with a 5:30 AM wake up call for the airport. So, I am a little caffeine and sleep deprived today but it was worth it!



Thank you Lilly and Tony for making this happen!

Also on Rumble

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription