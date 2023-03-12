I first really encountered economist Peter Navarro very early in the COVIDcrisis outbreak during 2020, when he contacted one of my clients seeking sources for ramping up domestic manufacturing of hydroxychloroquine. There are many who claim to have been very early advocates for pharmaceutical management of COVID-19, but no-one can dispute that Peter was at the absolute forefront of the push to provide early drug therapies. Peter was the tip of the spear within the White House until Janet Woodcock and Rick Bright successfully conspired to subvert the will of the sitting POTUS. What ever you think of Donald J. Trump, whatever mistakes he may have made, whatever his misplaced trust in Mike Pence, Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci contributed to the resulting massive public health fiasco, there can be no doubt of the amazing progress which this economist made to advancing efforts to appropriately manage the COVIDcrisis - until he was blocked.

I am proud to call this committed patriot a friend and colleague.

I met Peter when he was guest-hosting Steve Bannon’s War Room Pandemic and we talked on the air about how the alleged “vaccine” being pedaled by Biden and Fauci might wind up killing millions. The interview went so well, we went on to write a series of very important articles in the Washington Times about the dangers of the vaccine and continue to collaborate on the important issues before us.

A note: Peter tends to use stronger words than I do, and in large part this stems from his profound outrage concerning what is going on in America under the current administration. After all, how would you feel if you were arrested and placed into leg irons by the Feds when you arrived at National airport, and trotted out for the corporate media hacks to video and photograph? Peter and I have different styles, but we share that burning outrage which many patriots feel.

Now here’s the transcript from one of Peter’s substack posts on Fauci:

Josef Mengele Fauci’s Lie of Omission Kills Millions Worldwide Monday

Given the most recent news about how Communist China is threatening America for pointing our fingers at the Wuhan bioweapons lab as the source of the pandemic, I thought it would be worth rebooting this earlier post. I will not rest until Fauci is held accountable!

Now here’s the Fauci post encore in transcript form. All transcripts for my podcast are posted at Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America | Substack:

Hi. I’m Peter Navarro, and in this edition of the Taking Back Trump’s America podcast, I’m going to share with you an extended passage from my Taking Back Trump’s America book regarding both the original source of Covid 19 as well as the role Dr Anthony Fauci played in assisting Communist China and creating a deadly bioweapon. I’m offering you this passage in light of the latest report from the Biden regime finally acknowledging that the Communist China – Fauci virus originated in a bioweapons lab in Wuhan, China.

My response to this latest news was straight out of the movie Casablanca – Rick, I’m shocked. The fact is that I was the first White House official to call out Communist China for releasing the virus from the Wuhan lab either accidentally or on purpose. Think about this: I made that call on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures Fox show in April of 2020. That’s almost 3 years ago; and our government continues to refuse to state the obvious and hold Communist China accountable.

At any rate, to set the scene for my reading from Taking Back Trump’s America, I’m going to begin with a brief comment on my first showdown with Fauci in the iconic White House Situation Room over the proposed travel ban on Communist China.

Fauci had gone on record just a few days earlier insisting that the virus from Communist China was, in his words, “a very, very low risk” and therefore nothing to worry about.[i] Perhaps not surprisingly, when Fauci strode into the Situation Room that day, he was adamantly against slapping a travel ban on Communist China, insisting repeatedly that “travel bans don’t work.”

At least on that day, I would beat back Fauci’s resistance to the travel ban; and President Trump would wind up saving millions of American lives with his early, quick, and decisive action.

But here is the real Fauci Lie of Omission point: We now know that when Fauci walked into the Situation Room at literally the dawn of the pandemic on January 28th, 2020, Fauci likely already knew at least six stunning facts that would make Fauci himself complicit in the looming pandemic. These facts included:

1. The SARS-Cov-2 virus almost certainly did not come from nature;

2. China’s virus almost certainly came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology;

3. The Wuhan Institute of Virology had received substantial funding from Fauci and his bureaucracy within the National Institutes of Health (NIH);

4. Fauci’s NIH funding had been specifically used in Wuhan to conduct so-called “gain-of-function experiments” that can transform harmless bat viruses into human killers like COVID-19;

5. SARS-CoV-2 was in all probability genetically engineered using Fauci’s gain-of-function technologies; and

6. The Wuhan lab doubled as a bioweapons lab for the People’s liberation Army. Therefore, the virus itself may have been intentionally designed as a bioweapon.

At this critical time, Fauci was also acutely aware that he, himself, along with National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, had gone behind the back of the Trump White House to lift the ban on gain-of-function experiments in 2017. That ban had been imposed by the Obama administration in 2014 after a series of dangerous accidents that should have warded Fauci off from the dangerous game of God he was playing. Instead, after the ban was lifted, Fauci promptly began funding additional gain-of-function experiments at the Wuhan lab, experiments that likely led directly or indirectly to the pandemic.[ii]

Put all these facts together and Tony Fauci had, on the day he walked into the Situation Room on January 28th, 2020, both a moral and ethical obligation as well as a duty to his country to disclose all these facts both to the president and the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Instead of coming clean, the not so good Doctor Fauci would engineer an elaborate cover-up designed to advance a “virus from nature” theory and thereby hide his own possible role as the Godfather of the pandemic.

Fauci would engineer this cover-up with the help of a corrupt bureaucratic cutout named Peter Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance and a group of scientists, including Kristian Andersen, Robert Garry, and Michael Farzan. These cover-up artists had received substantial NIH funding through the largess of Tony Fauci prior to the pandemic; and, once that cover-up was executed, these scientists would receive tens of millions of dollars more in hush money grant funding.[iii] How these highly educated elites look themselves in the mirror I simply cannot comprehend.

Now here is why Fauci’s Lie of Omission and subsequent cover-up was so despicable and damaging to the Boss’ re-election prospects:

If Fauci had simply come clean, President Trump would have demanded that President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party immediately reveal the truth about the virus and, most importantly, release the original genome of the virus that had been genetically engineered.

I cannot overstate how important this single act of transparency on the part of Communist China would have been. The quasi-vaccines that have been developed by corrupt Big Pharma companies like Pfizer to fight the Wuhan virus have turned out to be both primitive and dangerous instruments. These mRNA quasi-vaccines are not true and safe vaccines like those for small pox and polio but, as Dr. Malone and I have explained, merely leaky and non-durable gene-therapy technologies with a wide range of very dangerous side effects – which, by the way, Pfizer and the FDA were well aware of but have hid from the American public.

If, on the other hand, with the benefit of the original genome, we had known from the beginning what we were up against, our vaccine strategy would have been far more complex, effective, and safe. Millions of lives around the world could have been saved. Our economy would not be in such great distress. Communist China would not be using the pandemic so effectively to advance its military and geopolitical interests. We would have already reached herd immunity; and the pandemic would likely effectively be over.

Peter Navarro. Out.

[i] https://www.nationalreview.com/2021/04/anthony-faucis-misadventures-in-fortune-telling/

[ii] In effect, Fauci’s grant money was used to transfer gain-of-function technologies and techniques to the Chinese. Armed with such intellectual capital, Chinese scientists were then able to turn harmless bat viruses into human killers.

[iii] Jeff Carlson et al, “Scientists Who Were Instrumental to COVID-19 ‘Natural Origin’ Narrative Received Over $50 Million in NIAID Funding in 2020-21,” Epoch Times, January 25, 2022. https://www.theepochtimes.com/scientists-who-were-instrumental-to-covid-19-natural-origins-narrative-received-over-50-million-in-niaid-funding-in-2020-2021_4220769.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=imctgm01

Here is his essay from last Friday AM as the Silicon Valley Bank fiasco was developing:

Hi. I’m Peter Navarro, and it’s Friday morning just a few hours after the latest jobs report came out and sent yet more ripples through both the stock and bond markets. I will parse those numbers for you in this podcast as well as assess that emerging crisis and contagion in the global banking system that has, in part, been catalyzed by a collapse of the stock price of Silicon Valley Bank. And please note, that if you would like a transcript of this podcast, as well as other premium analysis, please go to PeterNavarro.substack.com.

Okay. Let’s start off this podcast with this riddle: How can you have a robust rise well above expectations of monthly new jobs AKA nonfarm payrolls and still see both a rise in the unemployment rate and a slowing of monthly wage growth? To any economist, this trifecta doesn’t make a lot of sense.

You would think that if nonfarm payrolls are growing robustly – in fact, they have beaten expectations for the last 11 months, which is a record – that the unemployment rate would fall and wage growth would increase. But that’s not what’s happening in the United States of America; and the reason is as simple as the answer to this riddle – illegal immigration.

I’m not talking about just illegal immigration but rather a flood, nay, an invasion of illegal immigrants streaming by the thousands every day across our Southern border. These poorly educated illegals with little English skills are overwhelming particularly our low-end labor markets and driving down the wages of black, brown, and blue-collar Americans.

In a previous jobs report – and I was surprised that they dared to even print these numbers – the government freely acknowledged that around a million new entrants into the workforce have been illegal aliens. And that is old data.

We have had over two million illegals flood our borders each year – that’s a total of more than four million – since Joe Biden reversed Donald Trump’s secure borders policy. My guess now is that at this point the true number of illegals fresh across the border in our workforce is approaching 2 million.

Folks like me and Steve Bannon and Steve Cortes on Bannon’s War Room had been warning for over a year – yes, over a year – that this flood of illegal immigrants would indeed exert significant downward pressures on the wage growth of Americans, and hit American Deplorables in the mid to lower end of our income stream particularly hard.

Yes, I’m not talking about the Wall Street hedge fund managers, big corporations, and fat cats who are getting rich off this flood of illegal immigration. I’m talking about the heart and soul of this country getting hammered by this crap.

Did I mention that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell himself has credited immigration – although he consciously left off the word illegal – with helping to control wage inflation.

Remember here that the whole strategy now of the Biden regime to control inflation is not to fix our supply chains, reboot our oil and gas sector, and roll back the Democrats reckless spending – the obvious structural solutions that Trump would be embracing.

Rather, it is to cheer Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on as he raises interest rates, triggers a deep recession, puts people on the unemployment line, and causes wages to fall. Yes, the Deplorables always take it in the shorts while the fat cats short the market and make money either way.

To finish up this rant – and yes I’m a little worked up about this whole situation – let me at least give you the numbers: the US economy added 311,000 jobs, which was about 50% higher than expectations, and yes, this was the 11th month in a row where the number exceeded expectations.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% and 4.6% from the previous 12 months, which was the slowest pace this year and well below the inflation rate, meaning that real, inflation-adjusted wages continue to fall for much of Deplorable America.

In a nutshell, jobs are up, wage growth is down; and what this means for Federal Reserve policy is this: The consensus seems to be that the continued strength in the job market will pave the way for Powell to go to his Full Monty on 50 basis point rate hikes, starting with the next Fed meeting this month.

Let’s turn now to the growing bank contagion that has been triggered by a plunge in the stock price of Silicon Valley Bank. This contagion has spread most directly to First Republic Bank, which is undergoing a similar unraveling; and US bank stocks more broadly have seen their largest drop since 2020.

But, depending on a bank size, a similar kind of contagion is in the air. One analyst reports that smaller banks like PacWest Bancorp and Signature Bank are down around 20% while the contagion is spreading to big boys like Goldman Sachs and Citigroup as well.

Predictably, some of the touts on Wall Street are trying to describe the problems of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank as outliers – both have a heavy exposure to venture capitol.

This ignores that the contagion is interest rate and inflation rate-related and spreading like wildfire in Europe as well. Indeed, European bank stocks, which have been plunging, fell almost 4% today as US markets were opening.

You can trace this contagion to the heavy weight that is a stagflation scenario – simultaneous inflation and recession. Put simply, stagflation does indeed place a heavy burden on the banking system.

During a recession, there is simply far less dealmaking and investments in the corporate sector to finance while consumers are financing for fewer big-ticket items like autos and housing.

Meanwhile, in an era of rising interest rates or interest rate volatility, you literally have to be a rocket scientist at a bank to correctly juggle rates across the short, midterm, and long end of the yield curve in order to make sure you can still make a buck; and a lot of banks simply do not have the talent to pull that feat off and they get picked clean by more sophisticated bond traders.

On top of this, bank depositors are demanding higher interest rates on their deposits, further eroding bank margins.

As for how this all ends, we need only go back to the days of the 2007-2008 crash to know that it could end very badly. Stay tuned.

At the end of the day, we must be reminded that this is a Joe Biden-politician-made disaster aided and abetted by clowns like Jay Powell at the Fed and hypocrites like Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren who have lit the inflation match with profligate spending from Congress even as Pocahontas criticizes Powell himself for putting people out of work.

Right now, there is an ongoing battle between bulls and bears on Wall Street; and as many of you know if you regularly listen to this podcast, I have bet on the bearish side.

Remember here that I’m not a financial advisor this is not my advice; I’m simply an economist. But the bet I’m making now with my own dough is simply that there are harder rather than easier times ahead, and the financial markets must reflect that. Peter Navarro. Out.

