It would be easier to ignore the World Health Assembly’s (WHA) deliberations in Geneva this week, but the opening address of the Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, deserves a response. Both the WHO and its director are completely divorcing themselves from reality, illustrating how dangerous and unfit for purpose the WHO has become. There is clearly no way that any vote should proceed on anything of importance that the WHO may be required to implement in the coming week of WHA deliberations.
Tedros’s emphasis was on pandemics, and the faltering agreements intended to address their risk, the new Pandemic Agreement, and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). While these are watered down and the Pandemic Agreement may not even get to a vote, his continued justification for centering greater coordination and power at the WHO speaks volumes about the problem we face.
The Covid-19 period has resulted, as Tedros notes in his address, in up to 20 million additional deaths. WHO-supported policies achieved this, for a virus whose mortality mostly occurred in chronically sick people over 75 years of age. The WHO notes that a little over 7 million are directly attributable to the virus. Many of these other 13 million occurred in low- and middle-income countries, in populations where less than 1% of people are over 75 years old and half are under twenty, such as those of sub-Saharan Africa.
This is a staggering, appalling, incompetent, and entirely predictable achievement. However, it is going to get much worse. The policies the WHO promoted closed supply lines, shut down the workplaces of tens of millions of day laborers, stopped travel and tourism income on which millions of low-income people rely, closed markets, and pushed over hundreds of millions into severe poverty. They increased the indebtedness of nations globally, with direct effects on child mortality and the ability to grow future economies.
As predicted by the WHO itself, malaria and tuberculosis deaths have increased, and they will stay higher as the impact of increased poverty bites. Funding for essential sanitation and nutrition programs has dropped as the WHO pushed for a shift in funding to mass vaccination in countries with young populations for a disease of the elderly to which they were already immune, supported with frankly idiotic slogans with more to do with advertising than public health, such as “No one is safe until everyone is safe.”
In closing schools, for up to two years in some countries, the world has cemented in intergenerational poverty and inequality, overwhelmingly harming hundreds of millions of children at most future risk. Child labor has increased, and up to ten million additional girls are being forced into child marriage with the poverty and abuse that entails. When Tedros states in his opening WHA speech that “the whole world was taken hostage,” this should be what he is referring to. The world was taken hostage by the appalling people who took over public health, used the WHO as a tool with its leadership’s consent, and made hundreds of billions of dollars in profit through these harms foisted on others. Indeed, as Tedros notes, “covid has affected everybody.”
Amidst all this rhetoric, the WHO is completely ignoring, and knowingly misrepresenting, what their own data tells them on the risk of natural pandemics. Whilst deliberately misleading countries and the media with claims that the risk of pandemics is rapidly increasing, they are fully aware that deaths from infectious diseases, and pandemics, have decreased over past centuries and are decreasing now. The databases and citations of reports from the WHO, the World Bank, and G20 High Level Independent Panel attest to this.
The causes of infectious disease deaths predominantly revolve around poor nutrition, sanitation, and supply lines for basic medicines. All these, improving before 2020, are now put at risk. Pretending that new diagnostic technologies that allow us to distinguish small virus outbreaks from the declining background constitute increased risk is a public health fallacy that must surely be deliberate. When Tedros states that the drafting teams of the pandemic texts “operated amid a torrent of mis- and disinformation,” he is correct, but it was not from the source he suggests.
So, when we are told that the “world was unprepared” for Covid-19, we should understand that we were unprepared for the hijacking of the WHO and public health policy, not for a virus that had an infection fatality rate in most countries little different than influenza. Pretending that deaths from ‘lockdowns’ were due to Covid adds to the current denial of reality. Lockdown was and should remain a term describing imprisonment. In public health it has been promoted by those who ended up gaining from the Covid debacle; private and corporate funders and their followers. There is a reason why public health previously stressed honest messaging and individual choice.
If the world is to actually address the risk presented by a repeat of Covid, then it had better address its cause – which looks increasingly likely to have been a laboratory leak from gain-of-function research. Nothing in the texts of the proposed Pandemic Agreement or IHR amendments even refers to this. Spending tens of billions per year on a surveillance network for natural threats will impoverish millions and divert funds from diseases of far higher burden, but do nothing to address the problem of research laboratories being paid to enhance virus virulence in humans. The proposed PABS scheme in the Pandemic Agreement in which the WHO will oversee increased passage of pathogens between laboratories and WHO-partnered pharmaceutical companies will likely do more to raise risk than reduce it.
We can all be relieved that the proposed pandemic texts are watered down from their egregious original versions and the Pandemic Agreement is unready for this WHA session. However, any increased coordination of power in the hands of the WHO, in its current state, is dangerous. The world has undergone enough damage in the past four years through misdirection and deliberate misinformation from an international agency that always knew better. Until the root causes of this are addressed, including ever-increasing influence on the organization of private individuals and corporate entities, and the glaring conflicts of interest in related public-private partnerships such as Gavi and CEPI, the world does indeed remain at increasing risk of the repeat of the disaster to which it was recently subjected.
We must first address the reasons why international public health is now about profit and centralization, rather than the health of populations. This won’t happen under the current version of the WHO, and does not appear on the WHA agenda. We are facing a mass denial of reality by the WHO and its leadership. Until this is rectified, any WHA votes that grant further powers or oversight to the WHO are unlikely to be in the interests of the world’s population, or the countries within which they live.
David Bell is a Senior Scholar at Brownstone Institute, is a public health physician and biotech consultant in global health. He is a former medical officer and scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), Programme Head for malaria and febrile diseases at the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Director of Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund in Bellevue, WA, USA.
This article was originally published by the Brownstone Institute.
I originally wrote this comment on Meryl Nass' Substack a few days ago:
On the 13th of last December, Loyce Pace, Ambassador John Nkengasong, and Dr. Atul Gawande appeared before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. This was effectively a defense of the administration's WHO treaty activities and efforts, complete with assurances that national sovereignties were not under threat, regardless of what our lying eyes might glean from the documents themselves.
I concluded after watching the hearing that Pace & Co were graduates of the Ghebreyesus School of Silver-tongued Deceit. My, how they've mastered doe-eyed sincerity and slowly-articulated, reasonable assurance. Only deplorables could even momentarily doubt their benign intentions.
In the presence of monsters, I'm all for skipping decorum and getting straight to the fire and brimstone. And that's why I love MTG. I'll provide a link to the full hearing upon request. But here is MTG calmly raking Pace over the coals.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cwz1lZf2Ew
Speaking of Tedros and all of the other liars, whores, hypocrites, butchers, pyschopaths, sociopaths, murderers, profiteers, pirates, and thieves infesting every nook and cranny of government, business, NGO, & "non-profit" organizations:
[Apologies in advance for the length of this, feel free to ignore/discard it. it just seemed that a holistic approach was best for the scamdemic that has upended the world, ruined countless families, and killed or maimed so innocents]
The Flim-Flam-Demic Killshot & Con-Artist Scorecard
First, spend 30 years creating the population culling "cure" ● Next, create the disease ● Then, lock everyone down preventing herd immunity
Now, take the "operating system" cure and claim it only took two days to design on your computer
https://tritorch.com/ModernaInjectionWasDesignedInTwoDaysOnAComputer.png [image]
https://tritorch.com/ModernaInjectionIsAnOperatingSystem.png [image]
Manufacturer billions of quality assured, safe and effective doses in a few months
Tell everyone to "not do their own research" ● Mass inject everyone who didn't do their own research ● Have puppet governments pay you billions to do so
Shamed for doing your own research? https://bitchute.com/video/4DdN99KD76JO [1:45mins]
Claim the cure was better than the disease even though it killed, aborted, and maimed the population
https://tritorch.com/ae2 [image]
Go on a victory tour and tout the benefits of using the deadly, nano-self-assembling, cure for everything, by "messing around" with it: https://bitchute.com/video/fT8wufKY1tlt [1:11mins]
Remember: Trust the $cience along with:
Gates https://bitchute.com/video/uQDcrI6ieFvT [50secs] The killshot "final solution"
Fauci https://bitchute.com/video/N9zSBhv1LLLD [5:21] Five minutes of Fauci lying and then denying he lied and then lying again
Yaffe https://bitchute.com/video/ahn0lckGWjF3 [1:21mins] I just say whatever they write down for me
Bourla https://bitchute.com/video/ZRYT5TE73LMg [37secs] Don't want to cut the line to get the killshot
Tedros https://bitchute.com/video/qFHavo6yggdM [21secs] To vaccinate 70% by the middle of 2022
Freeland https://bitchute.com/video/bVwueX7dXLMy [43secs] Banks can now freeze protestors accounts without court order
Schwab https://bitchute.com/video/PYNRdUo11rEp [59secs] We penetrate the cabinets
Harari: https://bitchute.com/video/B1tpAf0V1H9e [1min] Human rights are just like heaven and God, it's just a fictional story that we've invented
Trudeau: https://bitchute.com/video/tiwdAj6MlsoJ [15secs] You can get your killshot as soon as you turn five
Bassett https://bitchute.com/video/DVedyr8R2naD [33secs] We blew a small number of children hospitalizations out of proportion to terrify you to get your child the killshot
Carlson https://bitchute.com/video/DIAzcG22ZwPH [59secs] Now we need to go into families, find those that may be sick, and remove them and isolate them
Tyson https://bitchute.com/video/yVkqUA9oMj9y [1:02mins] Obey scientists!
Dershowitz https://bitchute.com/video/gAgXWmwF6JrW [1min] The Gov Can Come To Your House & Plunge a Needle In Your Arm
The FDA tritorch.com/FDAWeWontKnowHowSafeTheVaccineIsUntilWeGiveItTo11YearOds [7secs] FDA Approval: We won't know how safe the killshot is until they give it to 11 year olds
Walenski https://bitchute.com/video/DARrVJoP2aL9 [1:02] After rigorous scientific review, the COVID killshots are now safe & effective for children under five
Holchul: https://bitchute.com/video/EI0jVd3E5MbG [1:30] The COVID killshots are a gift from God
Hotez: https://bitchute.com/video/4zYwrrtLXKAp [51secs] Anti-science aggression is now a major killing force globally
Brix https://bitchute.com/video/E2cvrkAun4Xl [1:41mins] We hoped the killshot would prevent transmission, we never tested for it
Elmo https://bitchute.com/video/SqG0EOhZkGhT [30secs] Here's a sticker for getting your killshot, dad
Gov Stats https://bitchute.com/video/q8W6Sr3KzLEP [42secs] If you died with a false-positive PCR test, you died of COVID
Woodcock https://bitchute.com/video/Rjm4RcQL4dRz [2:14mins] Whether or not the liability shield for the killshot was actually lifted is a complicated matter, and um thank you goodbye
Gupta & Sesame Street https://bitchute.com/video/xzQSajqaUt9Y [45secs] This boo-boo is for my COVID killshot, my mommy and my pappy said it will keep me and my friends healthy
Chan https://bitchute.com/video/CgjCt6geXCNe [28secs] 70% of our budget [The WHO] comes from begging rich people for it, who then set our agenda
The CDC https://bitchute.com/video/9rqFrZcAT2Cp [28secs] Killshot refusers? We'll just get rid of all the whites in the United States
The WHO https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Rgg3XNSzMlZ [1:07mins] Croatian MEP: Healthier for Humanity to Sign Agreement With the Colombian Drug Cartels Than the WHO
The WHO https://bitchute.com/video/CnusiTL2AYTb [3:31mins] How the WHO faked a pandemic
Morrison https://bitchute.com/video/OBS5SquI0XF4 [1:46mins] Australia's actions are guided by our inherent belief in the dignity of all people
Ardern https://bitchute.com/video/kL4E6UIvlqyJ [1:13mins] If you want to live your life you will need to be vaccinated
Plotkin https://bitchute.com/video/ngLCNbNUwNdW [3:38mins] Father of Vaccines: HepB Vax Put On Kid's Schedule After 5 Day Trial, Unethical to Now Run Study
The NHS https://bitchute.com/video/cafdUTXXTUYV [1:07mins] Soon as I got that text I was like, get that killshot in me
The BHF https://bitchute.com/video/5mqYG0EjmPRj [50secs] Children dropping dead is as normal as it gets
Pfizer https://bitchute.com/video/o30wbVKt5ALw [58secs] The media and mass athlete death, brought to you by Pfizer
Pfizer https://bitchute.com/video/TDLVA4hiTg6G [1:28mins] Be a superhero by getting the killshot and protecting others
Pfizer https://bitchute.com/video/qTauCzJlQdhd [5:54mins] NIH: Pfizer is a habitual offender persistantly engaging in illegal and corrupt marketing practices, bribing politions, and supressing adverse trial results
Pfizer https://bitchute.com/video/GeiHxmFXn2ok [7:11mins] Whistleblower Melissa McAtee: Luciferase in Pfizer Injection Likely is What Makes it Glow - It's An Identifier
Tam & Ms. Claus: https://bitchute.com/video/uphhkH5us7gu [2:08mins] Children stay up to date on your killshots
The White House & Media https://bitchute.com/video/qaVf6LlqnY29 [11:24mins] Here's an avalanche of killshot-mongering propaganda
Your Good Local Pharmacist: https://bitchute.com/video/lNXLfvP7EjeN [48secs] Pharmacist resigns over intercom: I will not give this poison to people
Your Bad Local Pharmacist: https://bitchute.com/video/QUMaBjA9VYRV [7:48mins] Father: my son just got the killshot and now is in the hospital with myocarditis. Pharmacist: we don't tell parents about the dangers so they will have their kids get the killshot
The Sabatini Family Protection Agency: https://bitchute.com/video/MV966py8sovs [1:29mins] They specialize in retaliatory coincidences
Your Local Hospital https://bitchute.com/video/e1FHKsd7gw1v [2:18mins] Hospitals were paid 20% extra to kill their patients with Remdesivir
Your Local Hospital https://bitchute.com/video/UyHZachtl8KE [4:32mins] Feb 2023: Vit C & Hydroxychloroquine Forbidden, Killshots Inserts Blank, Expiration Dates Updated to 12/31/2069, Run-death-is-near still standard culling protocol
Digital IDs: https://bitchute.com/video/V9o8KW8bpfJZ [3:15mins] Right now, i'm reminding Lucy of the appointment she needs to schedule for her MANDATORY killshot
5G https://bitchute.com/video/bInqnO23DaKl [4:51mins] Senator Blumenthal Discovers That There Are Zero Industry 5G Safety Studies
5G https://bitchute.com/video/LY6dTOr8PW7s [10:37mins] Dr. Tom Cowan: 5G Radio Frequency and the COVID-19 Connection
World Leaders https://bitchute.com/video/eu5395ZBepJs [1min] The pandemic is not over anywhere until it is over everywhere
Government Officials https://bitchute.com/video/PaLxJ5htSp5D [37secs] And I don't know when the lockdown will end. Some people are saying, the 16th of April ... but honestly I didn't say what YEAR it would end. *Laughter*
The Pentagon/DARPA https://bitchute.com/video/QH9AaRtpw6rg [6:31mins] Flashback: Many Hundreds of Pentagon Employees Caught Purchasing Child Pornography
& Celebrities https://bitchute.com/video/11Mnwir6Hhqz [24:11mins] You will never trust another celebrity, politician, or medical professional again
And don't forget, it was never going to be just a few days: https://bitchute.com/video/wCLAs4LrHpw6 [4:02mins] <--- Worth all 4 minutes of your time
After all, it takes more than just a few days to 6uild 6ack 6etter: https://bitchute.com/video/lW5xHt4RySSb [2:20mins] ● https://bitchute.com/video/5XkkXCvnKM6Z [1:53mins]