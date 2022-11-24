1× 0:00 -7:36

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

For this Thanksgiving, we are spending our day, actually for the last week, in Istanbul. Yep far, far, away in an amazing country. A country that has blown my wildest expectations. Wonderful people, great historic sites (including Roman ruins and before), an amazing city, and the Marmara Sea.

We are here with many of the international leaders of the resistance (including medical freedom), such as Nick Hudson of PANDA and Tony Lyons of Skyhorse Publishing and others. Intense discussions, strategy sessions, exploring Istanbul, talking with locals about what is happening in the world, laughter and sharing food have shaped this amazing trip. This morning we all took a long walk on Prince’s Island in Türkiye. We also stopped at a small cafe and had Turkish tea and coffees. Later, we went to one of the better aquariums in the world. This modern and ancient city has a new secret to discover at every turn. The photo below is the group of us cruising down the street on Prince’s Island this morning.

Little known fact. Turkey officially changed its name to Türkiye this year. I asked one of our hosts - “why?” She thought it was because Türkiye didn’t like sharing its name with “a bird - a turkey".” I don’t know if that is truly the reason, but that response came from a local source and I am going with it.

This evening we are had a “non- traditional” Thanksgiving dinner on the boat that is housing our group for the week. We are all grateful for just how far we have come on this journey. We also are reflecting on how far we have to go.

To recap just how far we all have managed to bring sanity the world, let’s look at some recent statistics. Children 0-4 have had this injection at a rate of 6-7% in the USA and only 2-3% have had both doses. The compliance of adult to take the fourth booster is also low. Many countries in Europe have either stopped their mandate madness, or they have stopped with the campaign to inject entirely or they have increased the recommended age to only include the elderly. So, the message is slowly trickling down. It doesn’t feel like progress, but it is. People, even some governments are listening. We are making a difference.

On another front, Elon Musk continues to tweak the noses of the globalists. Today, he did this:

“Good riddance to bad rubbish”

In September, I and many doctors protested at the EU headquarters in Ireland. Now, I haven’t been allowed back on and I don’t know if I ever will be, but at least Musk is cleaning house.

On the globalization front, globalists continue creating more global rules and regulations to rule the peoples of the world. Unfortunately, they had a head start in this battle. That means we are going to have to work hard to just hold on to what we have, in terms of personal freedoms.

To be clear, this is a fight that we may not win in our lifetimes. But we have to sow the seeds now for future generations. That way our children and future generations have a firm set of roots to stand on. This is enormously important work. Maybe sharing what has happened with future generations is all that we can accomplish and that will be something. But I hope that if we are very lucky and smart - maybe we can find a way to stop the fascism, the totalitarianism and the propaganda. Holding on to our freedoms is critical. Let’s try to not give another inch in this fight for freedom.

Because it is Thanksgiving, I also want to give thanks to you, my readers. You are people who are committed to making the world a more free place for themselves and their children. People who believe in traditional values of family, decency and hard work. You are the example. You are part of the solution. Thank you.

Now - A word about the photo below and my wife. Jill will bring almost any mammal or bird into the house, if they so freely chose to enter. Thus, having a turkey or two in our abode for short periods of time has been known to happen. Luckily, we do have a rule that they don’t get to take up residence (most of the time). The photo below was Tom Turkey visiting us one year.

This year, our “turkeys” are a little different. Here they are begging at the back door.

and here they are, hanging out with me. Now these are wild birds, but we have had wonderful fun learning from them -as they have shared their lives with us.

Because it is Thanksgiving. Which means that many cartoons will go to “waste,” if not used today., I have published a few early - enjoy!

I hope you are all having a great day, no matter where you are!

I also thank you all for reading and supporting my work (Please share)!

