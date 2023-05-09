As a Founding (working) Member of the The Sovereignty Coalition, I am proud of the work we are accomplishing.

The Sovereignty Coalition asks everyone who agrees with us to sign the #ExittheWho petition - the words of which are as follows:

“The World Health Organization (WHO) is a supranational United Nations agency that is effectively controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), as evidenced, among other things, by the manner in which the WHO’s Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, has relentlessly accomplished Beijing’s bidding. That includes advancing the CCP’s interest in bringing about a post-Constitutional-America and “global governance” dominated by the Party. The CCP’s hegemonic ambitions have no place for a powerful United States of America, human freedom or personal sovereignty.

The WHO is, moreover, underwritten and malignly influenced by other hostile special interests, including Bill Gates and Big Pharma. Their efforts to expand the WHO’s supranational control align with Beijing’s. If they are no more concerned than the CCP with actually advancing public health, Gates and his fellow corporate globalists exploit their roles with the World Health Organization to generate profits.

These factors make it hardly surprising that, in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO lied about the nature, origins and effective responses to the Wuhan Virus. The “China Model” of lockdowns, masks and vaccine mandates and digital enforcement mechanisms was endorsed. And the WHO approved the use of expensive and inadequately tested gene therapies as “vaccinations” and the suppression of readily available, effective and inexpensive treatments. Thanks in part to such misconduct, the pandemic has resulted in the deaths of over a million Americans and many more elsewhere around the world, an untold number of whom perished needlessly.

Given the WHO’s appalling record, it is outrageous that the Biden administration is working to give the WHO and its Director-General more power over sovereign nations, including the United States. Yet, U.S. government officials are actively negotiating amendments to existing International Health Regulations and a new treaty governing future pandemics. These accords would effectively repose in Dr. Tedros the authority unilaterally to dictate what constitutes an actual or potential Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and to order how affected nations must respond.

The Biden administration has no intention of honoring the U.S. Senate’s constitutional role in treaty-making by submitting such assaults on our sovereignty for its advice and consent. Moreover, the Senate has voted not to require such treatment for these agreements.

In the hands of the CCP and its friends, that authority would allow enemies of this country, foreign and domestic, to deprive Americans of their constitutional rights and other statutory protections. The WHO’s Director-General may deem, for example, gun violence, climate change, problems afflicting plants or animals and so-called “disinformation” to be causing so-called public health emergencies.

Such a surrender of national sovereignty over public health would be bad enough. In practice, however, it will translate into a loss of personal sovereignty, as well, notably as a result of WHO directives that may interfere with individual patients’ treatment by their physician. That has already occurred as a result of mere advisories issued by the World Health Organization. Much worse is surely in store if such a malevolent organization could in the future order governments and medical practitioners to administer problematic “vaccinations” and other drugs or withhold less risky and more efficacious treatments.

What the WHO has euphemistically dubbed its “One Health” approach enables it to take animals, plants and the environment under its jurisdiction. Doing so would give it authority over every aspect of life, under the guise of a potential public health emergency.

Other provisions of the proposed instruments would directly interfere with the patient-physician relationship by dictating the way physicians diagnose and treat individuals in their care. The WHO would have the authority to require medical examinations and proof of mandated vaccinations in the form of a digital “vaccine passport.” It could require governments and physicians to implement contact tracing, quarantine, and specific treatments, including forced vaccination. And through a system of “Global Health Certificates,” the World Health Organization seeks to institute a system of digital documentation, including certificates for tests, vaccinations, other prescribed preventative measures, recovery and even travel.

As a means of institutionalizing such certificates and accessing the data they contain, the WHO and its masters envision compelling the universal adoption of digital health IDs. Americans have already experienced how such “vaccine passports” can be used to enforce “jab” mandates and otherwise control individuals’ movements, activities and access to food, employment, education, finances, places of worship, etc. The Communist Party has honed such totalitarian techniques into a “Social Credit System” inside the PRC and is now working to export it worldwide.

Once combined with an interoperable, global Central Bank Digital Currencies (also under development and backed by the Chinese Communist Party, the Biden administration, the World Economic Forum, World Bank, G20, and other supranational globalist organizations), the WHO could enforce its medical tyranny by severing unvaccinated individuals from their bank accounts and credit cards. They would thus be trapped in a “digital gulag” unless and until they comply with whatever protocol the WHO deems advantageous to its CCP-influenced interests.

For all these reasons, we the undersigned declare that the United States must end its membership in, cease funding of and submitting to the World Health Organization before the WHO is granted the authority effectively to compel compliance with the public health dictates of Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus or any other unelected, unaccountable international bureaucrat.

Click on the link below and scroll to the end of the document to sign (and thank you)

Sincerely, Robert

About Us The Sovereignty Coalition is a non-partisan group of patriotic, public policy-minded leaders, organizations and individuals who share a profound commitment to the U.S. Constitution and the God-given freedoms it guarantees. We are determined to protect these foundations of our Republic by defending our national sovereignty against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Consequently, an immediate priority is preventing efforts to create unaccountable global governance arrangements and authorities wholly at odds with our sovereign, constitutional form of representative, limited government. Foremost among such initiatives is the attempt by the Chinese Communist Party, Bill Gates, the pharmaceutical industry and other globalists – including the Biden administration, to empower the World Health Organization (WHO) to dictate U.S. and other nations’ public health policies. We believe that our sovereignty, constitutional Republic and personal freedoms must be protected from such a supranational threat. Therefore, the first mission of the Sovereignty Coalition is to ensure that the United States no longer underwrites, participates in or is subject to the World Health Organization and to seek, in the WHO’s stead, to create well-defined and limited arrangements for voluntarily collaborating multilaterally in the event of transnational pandemics.

