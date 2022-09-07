Guest research and opinion by Jeremy Harrigan

To set the record straight, the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting (“Winter Davos Forum”) is held in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, at the beginning of each calendar year, bringing together the world’s academics, politicians, business, and media participants from dozens of countries. But did you know: The WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions (“Summer Davos Forum”) has been held each year in China going back to 2007, with Tianjin and Dalian taking turns to host. WEF also holds several regional summits each year in the region.

Yes, if you thought a migration of WEF meetings like this may have only started several years ago, the seeds were planted and sewn 15 years ago! This linked timeline and WEF summary from the “Permanent Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations” clearly lays out specifics of the depths of these WEF meetings in China, and also provides an extensive list of speakers and attendees.

The relevant WEF “New Champions” web page can be found here.

You can find additional information regarding the CCP-based WEF “New Champions” meetings here (2022), here (2014), here (2015), here (2016), here (2017), here (2018), here (2019), and here (2021). The 2021 page has been taken off of the WEF website, so the link is for the Wayback machine archived page.

For added background, please see the related Aug 04, 2021 article by Global Times entitled “Bring the World Economic Forum to China — Klaus Schwab on China’s Development”

We are all aware by now Klaus Schwab and the WEF have been holding/conducting their annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland for years and years, right? This is well documented and known. What you may not know is that the WEF has expanded these meetings and gatherings, and have now firmly planted an alternate meeting location straight into the heart of the CCP and into mainland China. Yes, the WEF has one foot firmly planted in the West and the other planted in the East, strengthening their stance with two pillars to further execute their rapid Globalist plans for absolute control of mankind.

Who and what are the WEF “New Champions”?

According to the WEF website:

“World Economic Forum New Champion companies are dynamic high-growth companies that are championing new business models, emerging technologies, and sustainable growth strategies in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. New Champions are mindful of their impact on society and aspire to participate in building a better future. New Champions enjoy access to Forum networks and expertise, which affords both visibility and time-sensitive insight into strategic decision-making on the systemic issues most important to them. They are represented in Forum activities by the chief executive officer, chairperson, or other board-level executives to share their future-focused perspectives with the global community and connect with a high-level and trusted network.”

The list of the 115 current New Champion companies (with links) can be found here.

CNBC Coverage of “Summer Davos” 2017 can be found here.

The change of scenery afforded by the beautiful landscape of Switzerland has drawn droves of CCP officials over the years when the WEF gathers for their annual winter meeting in Davos. But now CCP officials can enjoy being the hosts in their own backyard during the summer. This makes perfect sense: China can now become an undetected laboratory, a testing ground to carry out the WEF’s agenda/policies. If Davos is the mother ship for WEF meetings, meetings in China are now the prized battleship carrying the most deadly arsenal of ordinance, so to speak.

A year before the Pandemic was declared, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday joined the Annual Meeting of the New Champions in 2019 of the World Economic Forum at Dalian International Conference Centre in China. That particular three-day WEF annual meeting, also known as WEF Summer Davos, was held July 1-3 with the theme — Leadership 4.0 - Succeeding in a New Era of Globalisation. Chinese premier Li Keqiang inaugurated the meeting on Tuesday morning. WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab and Liaoning Province governor Tang Yijun spoke on the occasion. As astounding assembly of over 1800 leaders, including heads of state and government from more than 120 countries, business, civil society, academia and the arts, from across the world gathered at the port city of Dalian in Chinese Liaoning province which is a trading and financial centre in North-eastern Asia and known as the Hong Kong of Northern China.

This “Summer Davos” meeting had four main themes: technology, sustainability, responsibility and agility in business. Sessions titles include: Using 5G Responsibly; Climate Change: The Next Financial Crisis?; Rethinking Capitalism and How to Tax Global Business; Accelerating the Cleantech Transition; and Going Beyond a Trade War. When I sit back and read the words of these themes, I can feel the nefarious intentions of their twisted desires and we can already see the consequences being carried out in society. There were over 200 breakout sessions, with participation from over 1,000 business leaders, including 100 founders and chief executive officers, representatives from arts and culture, academia and the media.

Helping guide the talks, the Co-Chairs of the meeting were:

Enass Abo-Hamed , an energy storage researcher and entrepreneur;

Flemming Besenbacher , scientist and chairman of the supervisory board at Carlsberg Group;

Suphachai Chearavanont , CEO of Thai agro-industrial conglomerate Charoen Pokphand;

Alain Dehaze , CEO of Adecco;

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi , Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills for the UAE;

Ning Gaoning , Chairman of Chinese chemical giant Sinochem;

Charles Li , CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing; and

Jessica Tan, co-CEO of Ping An, China's top insurance company.

Don’t recognize any of the names? Well, even a group of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) researchers gladly accepted the invitation and attended. In fact, 2019 marked the ninth consecutive year that Carnegie Mellon has participated in World Economic Forum events. The university has become a staple each summer in China, just as they are a welcomed repeat guest in Davos.

Let us pull back the curtain on the WEF’s interest in assembling in China even prior to 2007; the timeline of WEF meeting Chinese roots being planted goes back much further. In 1978, Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, with his keen perception and insight, predicted that huge changes would take place in China. He later recalled that he was sure that China would play a vital role on the world stage when he read about Deng Xiaoping's reform and opening-up policy in 1978. In the same year, Dr. Schwab extended an invitation to Deng Xiaoping to the WEF. Deng didn't attend himself, but he sent a high-level delegation headed by Qian Junrui, Director of the Institute of World Economics and Politics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, to the 1979 Annual Meeting. Three months later, Dr. Schwab visited Beijing with a European business delegation that included 20 CEOs. The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in Beijing and established contact. From then on, China has never been absent from the Davos meetings.

In the following decades, Dr. Schwab worked actively for closer cooperation between the WEF and China and witnessed China's journey of reform and opening-up.

In 2021, the country of Singapore was even snubbed by Klaus Schwab for bragging rights to host the May conference, as the WEF cited “tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies” and an uncertain travel outlook due to the pandemic. An increase in COVID-19 cases prompted the government to introduce restrictions on activity and tighten border controls. Singapore reported 38 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the community just prior to the event, prompting the cancellation. “It was a difficult decision,” WEF founder Klaus Schwab was quoted as saying in the statement. “But ultimately the health and safety of everyone concerned is our highest priority.” I don’t think Klaus Schwab lost any sleep that night over that decision. After all, he had his Winter conference back in Davos to look forward to, and then the Spring 2022 conference back in China. After all, there’s just something about being in China and having the home field advantage China offers to that much more easily and quickly tighten its grip to advance the WEFs goals than what Singapore offers.

No other country agrees with the World Economic Forum’s agenda like China does. Censorship is prevalent, people's activities are governed by a social credit system, and COVID is still used as a reason for large lockdowns and absolute population control. Not to mention the physical internment camps. Despite this, Chinese officials are always present at WEF sessions. With the country being so locked down, it must too quiet for CCP citizen loyalists to sit at home and walk their own streets. At least in the summer in China, why not go to an annual WEF meeting right in your home country? Oh, the pride that must make them feel, the excitement of China being so ‘open’.

What will the future hold for WEF meetings in China? Time will tell, but you can bet they will continue in popularity and frequency. Additional locations in China could be added, expansion of needed building square footage and parking may have to ramped up, additional accommodations may have to be made to handle the influx of this growing laboratory experiment on full display. Having one pillar of world dominance where everyone will own nothing and be happy is dangerous enough; having a second pillar is a double the trouble. Whats not to like if you are Larry Fink, BlackRock or Vanguard?

A senior World Economic Forum official complained that the globalist organization has been receiving too much criticism and undo attention, demanding critics instead address more important issues than “conspiracy theories.”

The WEF is losing the information war as more people wake up to its destructive Great Reset agenda.

“You know, there are bigger issues, really, for it to be thinking about.” “It really was something that was picked up by some state-sponsored disinformation actors and it took on a life of its own in some geographies,” Monck added. Monck went on to claim that the “Great Reset” term is really just a harmless talking point created during the COVID pandemic that deserves no real attention. “The idea was that we should also try and suggest to people that they think about spending it on the kind of long-term things that would aid climate change combating, that would help jobs re-skilling and all the kinds of bigger, long-term challenges,” he told Catherine Cullen, host of CBC Radio’s The House. “One of the things our organization tries to do is say to people, ‘Look beyond the one week, three months and think about maybe some of the longer term things you could be doing.’ That was what the great reset was aimed to do back in the summer of 2020.” Monck then suggested that anybody who dares criticize the WEF is antisemitic. “I admire anyone who makes the decision to devote their lives to public life,” he said. “It’s not an easy road, but I do think politicians of every single stamp need to look very hard at the language that they use and where some of this stuff comes from, and if it’s coming from a space of…disinformation and in particular antisemitism. “I think they need to have a very hard look at themselves and a very hard look in the mirror,” he added. Of course, Monck’s argument is itself disinformation. WEF founder Klaus Schwab himself boasted that his organization “penetrated the cabinets” of multiple governments through its Young Global Leaders program to facilitate its Great Reset policies — that fact alone is enough to dismiss Monck’s complaints. The Great Reset is a multi-pronged initiative to deindustrialize the developed world, transform the global food system by phasing out meat in favor of insects, develop a Chinese-style social credit score system, and tightly control people’s movements, all in the name of fighting climate change and preserving “democracy.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Netherlands have closely followed the United Nations and WEF’s Great Reset agenda, specifically its proposal to reduce nitrogen emissions by limiting fertilizer, which has resulted in massive uprisings by farmers. Likewise, French President Emmanuel Macron declared the “end of abundance” for citizens last month amid reports that soaring energy costs brought on by WEF-linked governments in response to Ukraine would drastically reduce people’s ability to heat their homes this winter. And remember, the country of Sri Lanka collapsed after its government forced the adoption of WEF policies reflected in its Environmental Social Governance (ESG) score, which is probably why the WEF recently deleted its article bragging of a plan to transform Sri Lanka into a utopia by 2025. Realizing the people wising up to its Great Reset agenda, the WEF convened a summit earlier this summer discuss how to “restore trust” from the public. Despite the WEF’s smears calling critics “conspiracy theorists,” the Great Reset agenda can be thoroughly examined in Schwab’s own book titled, “COVID-19: The Great Reset.”

