By Jesse Friedman

Big Pharma. Abortion. Child Transition. Experimental Vaccines. Gender Ideology. Smart Cities. Pandemic Lockdowns. Assisted Suicide. Pornography. Media Censorship. Climate Change. Harm Reduction. Secularism.

You may recognize these as features of far-left ideology, also known as leftism, progressivism, wokeism, or neo-Marxism.

But they are also components of something far more sinister - a global strategy of population control that transcends the political divide, pushed by those with an agenda to control, so that they may prevail.

I’m talking about the technocrats, also known as the elites, the globalists, the careerists, or the Borg.

This is not some fringe conspiracy about the Illuminati and a New World Order. The emergence of a political class wedded to the monied class is no secret in Davos. Democratically elected governments have power but lack the means to instrumentalize that power. So, they have turned to the captains of industry, who control essential services within society, and have merged their interests via “public - private partnerships”.

It is these Malthusian powerbrokers who have led us to believe, for decades, that humanity is a burden on the planet, that we will ultimately run out of resources, and that the earth is too small to house everyone.

Some of these members of the ruling class are ideologues. Some are mere opportunists. But they all have, whether they understand it as such, an insatiable thirst for power. And population control is one ruse by which they can acquire such power.

Hundreds of unsealed documents, meeting notes, books, reports, bills, and public conversations going back generations have shown this to be true. Whether from the Bilderburg Group, the World Economic Forum, the Trilateral Commission, United Nations, or The Club of Rome, or the Kissinger Report, population control has been a strategy refined and perfected over the years, conditioning so many of us to rest our heads at night thinking that we are on the right side of history by adopting such a world view.

In the 1960s, when roughly three billion people populated the earth, Paul Ehrlich and his disciples convinced my parents and countless others that resources would be depleted by 1975. Today, we see a world sustained with almost eight billion people, all of whom can fit into the state of Texas.

In the 1980s, The Chinese Communist Party, desperate to curb its growing population, implemented its notorious “one-child” family policy. Today, as China’s inhabitants are contracting at a drastic rate and are no longer moving into cosmopolitan areas, the government is panicking and desperately trying to reverse its previous policy. China’s rise as an economic superpower depends on a growing consumer population.

Russia is facing a similar crisis, occupying vast territory, yet struggling to compete on the economic world stage with waning fertility.

In truth, what is occurring right now is precisely the opposite of what has been told to us. Our own national interests have moved us toward negative reproductive rates, so much so that nearly every single Western country has a declining birth index.

Left unmanipulated, population growth sets its own levels from society to society and goes through a natural balance of cycles, based on a variety of cultural and economic factors. But as more people are waking up to this deliberate effort to usurp the natural order and place it in a small group of human hands, recipes for stopping such a one-world, global government range from electing the correct leaders, to curbing the destructive influence of drugs and porn, to homeschooling your kids, to purchasing guns, to eating healthy, and to buying our own land.

But there is a reply that is more graceful and fundamental. It is a prescription as old as time.

Family.

Getting married and having kids. This is the best and most basic way to become independent from the government. Why? Because today, the state, in conjunction with its corporate mandarins, is in a struggle to replace the family.

But distance cannot replace the local. Community and familial bonds withstand any circumstance created by government. It is through our lineage that we find meaning.

So, what are you waiting for? Get hitched

.Jesse Friedman, known popularly as Hi-Rez, is a Bronx born, Florida raised hip-hop artist.

