A new book has been published entitled: “The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear” by David W. Mantik M.D., Ph.D and Jerome R. Corsi Ph.D. Dr. Mantik has a PhD in physics and is an radiation oncologist. At the heart of this book is a re-analysis of the original radiographs from JFK’s autopsy. The re-evaluation of the original forensic evidence of President John F. Kennedy Assassination using modern pathologic techniques should send shock waves through the world.

The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis presents indisputable forensic evidence that two shots fired from the front and one shot fired from the rear killed the president in a Dealey Plaza crossfire—exposing a sixty-year coverup by the CIA, the FBI, the Pentagon, and the Secret Service.

In this decisive analysis of the JFK assassination, medical expert Dr. David W. Mantik and New York Times bestselling author Jerome R. Corsi deﬁnitively validate the observations of the physicians at Parkland Hospital, who recognized immediately that the wound in JFK’s throat and the massive, avulsed blow-out in the back of his head both involved frontal shots.

What distinguishes this book from the myriad of books written on the JFK assassination is that Dr. Mantik’s optical density measurements of the JFK skull X-rays in the National Archives leave no doubt the X-rays were altered to disguise evidence of the two frontal shots. With over four decades of experience reading X-rays, Dr. Mantik has examined the JFK assassination materials more than anyone else.

Mantik and Corsi present overwhelming testimonial and documentary evidence that proves the Bethesda surgeons performed pre-autopsy surgery on JFK’s head to remove evidence of the forehead bullet, as well as to gain access to his brain and thus “sanitize the crime scene” by removing bullet fragments and bullet tracks in the brain tissue.

“The world is starving for objective science. This book contains objective forensic science for which the world will never be ready. If the X-rays were doctored, the CIA, the FBI, and the US Secret Service have some questions to answer. The public deserves the ﬁnal analysis of these issues.”

—James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, The Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge

This book exposes how our government had to have murdered a US president in cold blood (who else could have done it?), lied to the American people about the assassination and then the USG created a massive cover-up story, which included framing an innocent man for the murder and most likely ordered his execution.

For over sixty years, our government has not only covered up this murder, they created an alternate reality of facts that have been presented as truth to the entire world. This may be the first concrete example of psywar on the American people. Being conducted by multiple agencies and may even be in collusion with one or more of the following US presidents.

This is truly a rogue government.

Jill and I have been trying to finish up our next book, which is titled “Psywar, Sovereignty and Rogue Government.” It has been a heavy lift, as the subject matter expands by the day.

An excerpt:

Free speech is the most pragmatic tool we have for ascertaining truth. It is only by examining all sides of an issue, can the truth be chiseled out like a statue out of stone. But the truth is that there can be many truths; we each have our own experiences, values, mores and life. That is the beauty and wonder of being an individual. Without free and open access to ideas, knowledge, truths and untruths, there can be no free speech. Without free speech, we are little more than slaves. We must defend all speech – whether untrue, hateful or intolerable, or even absurd, as that is the only way to protect our right to understand the world. As soon as free speech is restricted, that restriction will be used to sway public opinion. As soon as one person can be defined as a heretic for uttering words, then soon everyone on the opposing side of an issue will be labelled as a heretic. The next logical step is for the state to call for acts of heresy as criminal offenses. As soon as governments and those in power can sway public opinion by restricting free speech, democracy and even our republic will be lost. There is evidence that the United States is already at that tipping point.

