By Guest Author Fiorella Trapani, Co-Director of Health Freedom Louisiana

The war to protect children is not over. The next battle in the bayou is Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Before we lay out the battle plan let us give you the intel - we are Health Freedom Louisiana, a grassroots consumer and human rights advocacy organization. While the tyrannical policies and government overreach over the past two years through the guise of “public health” has propelled hundreds, if not thousands, of people into the war over health freedom, we have been fighting against mandates since 2016.

Unfortunately, while Louisiana has a strong exemption law for students wanting to opt out of school vaccine requirements, our power hungry governor, an unethical department of health, and a captured media have worked together to circumvent the legislative process and the voices of Louisiana citizens. On December 6, 2021, at the request of our attorney general, Jeff Landry, Dr. Malone came to Baton Rouge, LA along with Robert Kennedy Jr and the Children’s Health Defense team to present testimony to oppose Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) move to mandate the unlicensed and still experimental Pfizer vaccine for ALL Louisiana school children. We were there in the packed committee room that was full of residents - mothers and physicians alike - who opposed this unscientific policy that stood to harm thousands of Louisiana’s youth. After hours of testimony the committee rejected the mandate with a shocking bipartisan vote of 13-2. But it didn’t end there. We have a power hungry governor, remember? Governor John Edwards, one of Biden’s puppets vying for a federal appointment, forced the rule, arguably unconstitutionally, into effect for the upcoming school year. To fight that, Representative Larry Bagley has proposed HCR3, a concurrent resolution to suspend the governor’s action (according to Louisiana law, a concurrent resolution can suspend, amend, or repeal any rule or regulation adopted by a state department, agency, board, or commission). It is being heard in committee this Tuesday, April 12.

We are asking everyone in Louisiana to stand up to the Governor and for their children by sending a message to the committee members and coming to Baton Rouge to pack the room again. Governor Edwards will stop at nothing to force this vaccine - he threatened to take away any funding to Rep. Bagley’s district for the next two years if he didn’t pull the resolution! We are so grateful to Rep. Bagley for having the courage to refuse to back down. Rep. Bagley is a new champion of health freedom - though he chose to take both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, after having a heart attack and flatlining in the ambulance, he feels fighting for informed consent, choice, and the ABILITY TO REFUSE without ANY negative consequences or discrimination, is more important than ever before.

Join Rep. Bagley and us and together, we can stop tyrants like Governor Edwards and secure a future for our children where coercion into medical procedures and discrimination are absent. We are working tirelessly and without pay for all the citizens of Louisiana. We give you the tools to be an effective voice but we are heavily censored, which is why signing up for our direct messages is crucial - sign up at votervoice.net/HFL/register or text BRAVER to 50457.

Join us and be braver.