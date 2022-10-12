I was in Toronto last weekend for the screening of the new movie “Uninformed Consent”. During the pre-party, I was interviewed by Bright Lights News. Above is the interview.

“The boundary is children,” and a unified movement, through pragmatic and honest self-awareness, is pivotal to avoid the very divisive behaviors that gave rise to the global resistance. It is incumbent of us to remain unified if we are preserve a free world for our children.

Dr. Byram Bridle also Headlined the Toronto Premiere of Uninformed Consent. You can hear him speak about the movie at this link. Dr. Bridle is a true scientist, a gentleman, and another key leader/COVID hero of the global health freedom movement.

The fantastic Dr. Sam Dube is pictured below (our interview is coming soon) and also pictured is Glen Jung, who did such a great job in the interview above.

Finally, for those interested here is a link to my speech after the screening of the film.

Another link to the movie Uninformed Consent. Please set aside some time to watch this documentary which reflects a Canadian point of view.

