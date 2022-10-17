As the election season is upon us, I want to take this moment in time to reflect upon the fact that the CCP is not a friend of the United States. This became very clear last week, as I watched a pre-screen of the new Epoch Times documentary about the CCP called “The Final War.” I was shocked at the evidence presented that the CCP’s historic and ultimate goal is truly about global domination. In fact, the CCP has historically defined and declared the United States to be its its enemy #1. All I can say is that when this documentary is released, please watch it.

Sinoinsider wrote of the CCP in 2019:

By virtue of its Marxist-Leninist ideology, the CCP’s ultimate goal is world domination. And as long as the CCP is in power, it will keep working towards that goal. Reform-minded CCP cadres or Party bosses are a threat to regime survival and tend not to stay in power for long. Even if reform-minded cadres should gain paramount authority and staying power, they might not be so inclined to carry out reforms that will weaken the Communist Party and their authority. Hence, we believe that it is virtually impossible for CCP leaders to change the Communist Party and the regime from within, and it would be folly of America to pursue such a strategy.

Current events only confirm that the CCP’s ultimate goal is world domination.

This week, Xi Jinping began the CCP summit by announcing that full control of Hong Kong has been achieved. He then goes on to say that Taiwan will be next.

The Hill wrote that the summit codified Xi’s goals of economic world domination

Fundamentally, Xi needs time for China to surpass the U.S. To this end, he will use an array of deceptive measures to fool the world into believing that expansion, coercion and hegemony are not in China’s DNA. In fact, they are the CCP’s lifeblood. If the U.S. falls into this trap, Xi will have won a great victory. The 20th Party Congress will be held with smoke and mirrors. It will serve to advance Xi’s internal repression and external expansion. Once the world understands this, the congress may be demystified, showing why Xi’s ambitions must be confronted and defeated.

Briebart and others reported last month that “Communist China Operating Secret Police Stations in UK and EU to Hunt Down, Blackmail, and Return Citizens”

Agents of the Chinese Communist Party have established clandestine overseas policing “service stations” across the United Kingdom and European Union to control foreign Chinese populations through blackmail and other intimidation tactics, a report has claimed. Safeguarding Defenders released a report this week detailing the scale of the long arm of Communist China’s overseas policing operations, which the human rights organisation notes are likely violating both international law and the territorial integrity of other countries by “setting up a parallel policing mechanism using illegal methods” within their borders. According to the report, CCP apparatchiks have established some 54 overseas police “service stations” across five continents, including in the United States, the United Kingdom (including Canada), and the European Union.

In other current affairs, it is noted that there is the growing alliance between the CCP and Russia.

In September, Fox Business News published an interview titled:

“China-Russia alliance 'a long time in the making' and will allow them to 'counter the West': Expert”

“China and Russia want to show the world how 'deeply aligned' they are”

(Jonathan D.T. Ward is the Founder of Atlas Organization, a consultancy focused on the rise of China and India, the new geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific, and US-China global competition).

JONATHAN D.T. WARD: Well, I think this is just one more step in their partnership. I mean, they're looking to show the world that they're still deeply aligned. I think for Putin, that's more important than it is for Xi, but also for Xi. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, I think, is going to become an increasingly important organization. I mean, Iran has just submitted to become a permanent member. It's really gathering all the adversaries together in an anti-Western coalition, which was formed 20 years ago now. And many people wrote it off for a long time thinking that it didn't have any real purpose. But I think we're going to start to see its purpose in the years ahead. And for Putin and Xi, it's a security forum that allows them to counter the West. India is a member and eventually will have to decide if they want to remain close to Moscow. I mean, that's probably the biggest choice that India has to make in this century, whether or not they stick with this sort of nonaligned balancing between an axis of dictators or join the West and join the United States.

Then there is the growing interconnectedness between Big Tech and China. Evidence of this is that the same censorship tactics that Big Tech engaged in during the Coronacrisis have now turned their focus on censoring critics of the CCP.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn censored a Breitbart News story containing a book excerpt from Red-Handed, Peter Schweizer’s new bombshell investigation into American elites’ ties to communist china, one that focused specifically on Big Tech’s ties to the communist regime.

The passages from the book that Linked-in is censoring is called “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.”

The author of “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win”, Peter Schweizer says that in a quarter-century as an investigative journalist, this is the scariest investigation he has ever conducted. This book is a well documented expose of the CCPs corruption of politicians and elites throughout the USA in the last decade.

“Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” has a five star rating from over 7,000 reviewers on Amazon and is a #1 best seller on the New York Times list.

One reviewer on Amazon writes:

Peter Schweizer bravely outlines the extent to which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) seduced the Washington elite and many others throughout America. The elite followed willingly the siren call for unlimited wealth and adulation. Schweizer outlines the double dipping of the Bidens and legislators retiring to become high paid lobbyists for China and more directly the CCP. He described how Cabinet members, diplomats and even retired military engage in the same consulting businesses that initially in the 60s sought engagement, trade and peace, but soon turned to participation in vicious subversion. For Silicon Valley technocracy, the market opportunity for sales to China’s 1.44 billion population was initially an irresistible siren call above all other considerations, and for most the profits outweighed thoughts about our national security. The Author, includes Wall Street financing of the Chinese military with investment products not accountable to our Securities Exchange Commission, including many retirement funds. He goes on to describe the Bush and Trudeau families’ close relations with Chinese officials of the CCP. Don’t forget Senator Dianne Feinstein or Senator Mitch McConnell and the Chao family of ship builders. Schwartz focuses particularly on Yale University with the massive and mostly unaccounted for Chinese donations and joint programs. This book names names, dates and dollar amounts with a surprisingly long list of persons who’s greed forgoes their honor. He names a few not so easily seduced and a few of the good. The last chapter makes suggestions: Ban lobbying on behalf of Chinese military- and intelligence-linked companies. Ban Chinese military- and intelligence-linked companies from appearing on US stock exchanges. Ban joint research between Chinese and American universities. Ban investment in corporations with Chinese military and intelligence projects. Wall Street firms need to consistently apply Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). —- needs to include National security as well (ESGS) I don’t know how you are going to gain truth in Media companies, now owned or financed by China. They own Hollywood too. We must end all foreign lobbying and deficit trade. Swing the ax, and renegotiate only that which recuperates our middle class and gives meaningful employment to those who struggle. Any reengagement must rebuild US manufacturing, moral, American jobs, middle class liquidity and National security; and first of all, stop sleeping with the enemy. This book should be required reading for everybody, especially in Washington

So here we are. Don’t be fooled by the elite in Hollywood and Washington DC proclaiming the CCP is a friend of the United States, they are not.

One of the small ways we can support America is by buying American. That is, by buying American and if not American, at least not buy products not made in China (as much as possible).

We have to re-build American industry. We have to support Congressional efforts to bring a semi-conductor industry back into the USA. We have to support tariffs against China, when appropriate.

We have to support leaders who are willing to push back against the CCP.

This is our country. We need to nurture and protect it, if we wish to remain strong.

Finally, a quick call out to Senator Bob Hall, Texas. Senator Hall has been a hero during the past three years against the Covidcrisis tyranny. Recently, I was asked to use my platform and voice to support him. How could I refuse?

Senator Hall is a true American hero and I am proud to have gone to Texas at his invitation to testify to the Texas Senate. Please support Senator Hall in any way you can.

A letter from Senator Hall:

None of the Democrats, many of the Republicans, and most of the Lobby do not like the way I aggressively work to promote and defend the principles of liberty, limited government, and fiscal responsibility, because they think it makes them look bad. For example, since the beginning of this so-called COVID-19 pandemic I have been the lone legislator in Austin, not just speaking out, but taking action to defend our courageous frontline doctors and citizens who were being treated wrongly by government agencies, hospitals, and pharmacies. When pharmacies were directed by the Texas State Board of Pharmacy (TSPB) to stop filling Hydrocloriquine (HQC) and Ivermectin (IVC) prescriptions for COVID-19 patients, I directly challenged the TSPB on their authority, and they agreed to allow the prescriptions to be filled. When the Texas Medical Board (TMB) started to harass doctors for HQC and IVC prescriptions, I questioned their authority to interfere with the long-accepted practice of “off-label” use, and the TMB relented. When Texas Health and Human Service improperly, and possibly illegally, issued a $300 million dollar contract for “Contact Tracing,” I was quick to join in the lawsuit against the overreaching Texas state government. As a Constitutional conservative with Judeo-Christian values, I want to leave a Texas to our children and grandchildren that we can be proud of. We cannot let the WOKE left destroy a country that so many Americans have fought, bled, and died to preserve. I can’t do it alone. Elections are expensive. I need your help. While I will be very appreciative of any amount that you personally can contribute, my main ask is for you to reach out to as many of your like-minded friends as possible and request their help with a donation that matches or even exceeds yours. I pray that I can count on your support. Donate https://politics.raisethemoney.com/en/bhallVISOim9hUxrfv2Ya3fc0Zg or Mail contributions to: Texans for Bob Hall P.O. Box 513 Canton, Texas 75103 PROMISES MADE WILL CONTINUE TO BE PROMISES KEPT. May God continue to bless you and your family

