Texas knows Biden vaccine mandate is overreach. Now, Supreme Court should confirm it Fort Worth Star Telegram by Nicole Russell. January 7, 2022.

The Supreme Court will hear two emergency challenges Friday to President Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandates for large businesses and healthcare workers, testing the limits of executive power amid a relentless pandemic. The challengers are various religious organizations, private businesses and Republican-led states, which will argue Biden has no authority to mandate a vaccine for them. While Texas did not specifically join one of these challenges, Attorney General Ken Paxton had repeatedly sued Secretary Xavier Becerra at the Department of Health and Human Services over the mandate already. On Dec. 15, federal court Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, a Donald Trump appointee, granted a preliminary injunction, temporarily halting Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The Department of Justice cited that ruling in its application for stay to the Supreme Court in the Biden v. Missouri case. “This is a win for liberty. The federal government does not have the ability to make health decisions for hard-working Americans,” Paxton said after the federal court granted an injunction. “These unconstitutional mandates have no place in our country, and they are not welcomed here in Texas.”

Isn’t it time for all of the COVID-19 data trackers to split the years up: 2020, 2021 and now 2022?

I mean really, 2020 is like, so yesterday… Combining all years sure makes good fear-porn though, doesn’t it?

Seriously, 2020, 2021 and 2022 are apples and oranges in terms of variants, treatments, vaccines and deaths, etc. In order to look seriously at the data, those data now need to be segmented by year – just like for any other disease.



On the World Meters tracker, the USA ranks 20th out of 211 nations in deaths per million population. Now, before I go any further, think about that statistic. The USA, one of the wealthiest nations in the world, has one of the highest death rates in the world from COVID-19. This is pretty shocking. Now wouldn’t it be good to know whether this death rate has varied over the years or is consistent over time?



So, trackers - please let’s tone down the fear porn and present the data in formats that can be easily analyzed.

The pre-print article below is backed up by solid data that observes for young men, the risk of myocarditis is greater with the mRNA vaccines than from natural infection. Please read that statement again for comprehension.

Risk of myocarditis following sequential COVID-19 vaccinations by age and sex December 25, 2022 medRxiv doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.12.23.21268276

For younger males receiving a second dose of mRNA-1273 vaccine, the risk of myocarditis was higher following vaccination than infection

In summary, the risk of hospital admission or death from myocarditis is greater following COVID-19 infection than following vaccination and remains modest following sequential doses of mRNA vaccine including a third booster dose of BNT162b in the overall population.

However, the risk of myocarditis following vaccination is consistently higher in younger males, particularly following a second dose of RNA mRNA-1273 vaccine.

NOTE: Other adverse events are not factored into this analysis. That means that the cumulative effects for all adverse events stratified by age and sex are not analyzed in this study.

A fun and furious article:

Will We Reach Herd Immunity Against the Tyranny Variant?

The only hope is that enough Americans will have been inoculated after this bout of madness to be immune to, and deeply skeptical of, the next attempt to erode their rights.

American Greatness, By Ned Ryun Jan 5, 2022

Will ‘Forever Boosting’ Beat the Coronavirus?

New York Times, Jan 6, 2022

The NY Times had a piece that waffles back and forth as to whether after “THE THIRD BOOSTER,” it is time to stop or change vaccines. Below are some of the notable statements of that article:

All the advisers acknowledged that they were obligated to make difficult choices, based on sparse research, in the middle of a public health emergency. But some said they felt compelled to vote for the shots because of the way the federal agencies framed the questions that they were asked to consider. Other committee experts said that they wanted to avoid confusing the public further by dissenting, or that they voted according to their views of the evidence and were simply overruled. “These are not evidence-based recommendations,” said Dr. Sarah S. Long, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, and a member of the C.D.C.’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. But the immunity boost is transient; already preliminary studies are showing a decline in antibody levels just weeks after a third dose. And even at peak antibody levels, the boost does not uniformly prevent infection with Omicron, which is less vulnerable to the body’s immune defenses. “It doesn’t make sense to keep boosting against a strain that’s already gone,” said Ali Ellebedy, an immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis.

This is starting to sound to my ear like the approved narrative is crumbling, a few of the culpable who succumbed to the mass formation are coming to realize that they are going to have to live with awareness of some seriously bad decisions that they have made, and that the underlying logic of the Fauci/Biden COVID-19 public policies have some serious flaws.

But I think that this quote from former collaborator Dr. Nathalie Dean (who is very invested in the currently dominant paradigms) may provide the best closing summary of the situation:

“We’re going somewhere fast, but we don’t know where we’re going,” said Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at Emory University in Atlanta. “Whatever the future holds, it just needs to be clear what the goal is.”

The government is now officially wandering, lost in the wilderness of their own private mass formation hell. Except it is not only their hell, but also ours. Perhaps a bit less propaganda and censorship, and a bit more listening to other opinions might finally be in order?



