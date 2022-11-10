Guest essay by the California-based Unity Project

The Dilemma of the Unvaccinated

We Won't Forget. They celebrated our deaths and danced on our graves

With recent calls for “Pandemic Amnesty” from the groups who destroyed lives and businesses, closed schools, stripped away your freedoms and turned family, friends and neighbors against each other, the unvaccinated and truth tellers find themselves in a pickle.

Morality and civility could argue that we should forgive those who vilified us for choosing medical sovereignty, non-compliance with unconstitutional mandates, and simply questioning the narrative, but it’s not that simple. Some “pro-vaxers” may have been legitimately uniformed or scared to blindly follow health guidelines and government mandates without question. But the mob mentality to demonize the unvaccinated and gaslight society into thinking we were the problem crossed a potentially unforgivable line.

Making the rounds online is an LA Times article from earlier this year titled Mocking anti-vaxxers’ COVID deaths is ghoulish, yes — but may be necessary. The article URL is even titled “why-shouldnt-we-dance-on-the-graves-of-anti-vaxxers.”

The reporter contends:

“Those who have deliberately flouted sober medical advice by refusing a vaccine known to reduce the risk of serious disease from the virus, including the risk to others, and end up in the hospital or the grave can be viewed as receiving their just desserts.

That’s even more true of those who not only refused the vaccine for themselves, but publicly advocated that others do so.

It has become common online and in social media for vaccine refusers and anti-vaccine advocates to become the target of ridicule after they come down with COVID-19 and especially if they die from it.”

He even promotes the disgusting and hateful website www.SorryAntivaxxer.com that posts details and photos of deceased “anti-vaxxer activists, who helped spread COVID-19 misinformation on social media” and encourages visitors to “stop others from making the same mistake. GET VACCINATED!”

He also praises a fellow reporter for delighting in the fact that “mocking anti-vaxxers when they get sick has become a bit of a sport.”

There are endless examples of hatred and contemptible acts towards the unvaccinated over the past two years, but to relish in their death is abhorrent. The data and information are now clear that the vaccines did not work as promised and the propaganda machine was lying. Even the CDC admits there is no difference in guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated.

So, what are the unvaccinated to do?

DON’T be spiteful, DON’T forget and DON’T stop asking questions!

One of the first questions we need to ask, and a concession to be made from the “Pandemic Amnesty” camp, needs to be around whether or not the young and healthy people suddenly dying, have been vaccinated. This should not be taboo, and it should be for the greater scientific community to debate and learn from.

We know now all-cause mortality rates are up, health agencies are now normalizing SADS (Sudden Adult Death Syndrome) and Myocarditis, while blaming deaths of healthy young adults on the side effects of COVID.

To call a truce and work together for answers, the COVID-19 vaccine must be a factor. It’s not gruesome to ask if someone was vaccinated when they died suddenly and for unknown causes. The answer will get us all closer to the truth, potentially save lives, and know where the line is when the next fear-driven propaganda event tries to divide and destroy us.

So, to the hateful mob waving a white flag, please remember…

We WON’T celebrate your deaths, we WON’T wish harm on you, but we WON’T forget that you did.

