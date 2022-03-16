From where I sit, we appear to be on the threshold of yet another propaganda about-face.

The Ukraine “war” is increasingly looking like it was all about Russia having found a moment when the NATO-associated World Economic Forum client states were distracted by other matters, and then seizing the opportunity to put a halt to the gradual assimilation of Ukraine into the NATO alliance. If one looks at the situation from a Russian geopolitical-realpolitik frame of reference, the gradual development of a NATO-aligned state along the Russian border, replete with US-sponsored “Biolabs” that were (at best) working with biothreat agents (toxins, pathogens) collected from the Ukrainian region (and heavens knows where else), represented a legitimate threat to Russian national security. Were those “Biolabs” more than just sample collection stations? Russia certainly seem to think so. The USA acknowledges the existence of these “Biolabs” but denies that they were involved in bioweapon research. Personally, based on my professional experience, that one sticks in my craw. Russia asserts otherwise. He said, she said. These days, truth seems to merely be whatever and whichever state-controlled media that you are subjected to says it is.

Peter Navarro put me on the spot today on the “War Room” while he was serving as guest host. He asked about the elephant in the room. Paraphrasing, “Why do you think we are funding these biolabs in Ukraine and Wuhan?”. My hypothesis – because we (federal government of the USA, specifically NIAID/HHS and DTRA/DoD) are offshoring risk, legal liability, and trying to circumvent congressional oversight concerning activities that we know we should not be doing.

US politician Tulsi Gabbard (a WEF “young leader” trainee whose WEF webpage was recently removed) raised concerns on Twitter regarding the “Biolabs” issue and was immediately attacked by Mitt Romney (Senator, Utah, Uniparty). Romney used Twitter to state “Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives.” On a tangent, and just for the record, Mitt is also in favor of using masks on toddlers , apparently to prevent infection and spread of the endemic coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Or perhaps just to keep them from talking back to their elders. Who knows. I infer that Mr. Romney has found a new religion in Scienceism. Perhaps he should relocate back to Massachusetts and run for Senator there, where Scienceism seems to be the dominant religion.

Here is the text of what constitutes “treasonous lies” according to Mitt.

“There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed”

As far as I am concerned, Mitt calling Tulsi Gabbard "treasonous" for pointing out undeniable facts of the well documented US-sponsored Ukrainian biolabs is a tell. If this was a nothingburger, he would have called her a “crazy conspiracy theorist” or some version of that. But instead he essentially called her a traitor to her country for stating the truth. That is the behavior of someone who is caught in a lie. The words, strategies and tactics (propaganda, gaslighting, character assassination) being used by this administration are most consistent with attempts to hide guilt. So, as far as I am concerned, that is a data point. I guess I am also guilty of treason, if one accepts Mitt’s version of constitutional reality. Personally, I suggest that Glenn Greenwald’s takedown of Mr. Romney and the current “logic” regarding the accusation of treason is required reading. Like many others who were formerly associated with the “left” but have been transformed by the events of the last two years, Mr. Greenwald is rapidly becoming a constitutional conservative. As am I, just for the record.

And now it is looking and sounding a lot like Russia may have had a valid point, vis a vis its own national security interests and concerns regarding the gradual development of a NATO-aligned state along the Russian border. If you believe the recent statements by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (as reported by The Epoch Times), if the Ukraine gives up NATO alliance/US Client state aspirations, then there is a deal to be made to end the “war”.

“Russia has revealed the outline of a possible peace deal that would put an end to the hostilities in Ukraine, with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying a “business-like spirit” has emerged in negotiations with “concrete formulations” that he said are close to being agreed on. Lavrov made the remarks in a Wednesday interview on Russian television channel RBC, in which he expressed “some hope” that a compromise could be reached between the warring sides. “A neutral status is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees,” Lavrov said. “There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed.” Lavrov said Russian negotiators have told him the talks “are not easy for obvious reasons, but nevertheless there is some hope for finding a compromise.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that a neutral Ukraine with its own army along the lines of Austria or Sweden was a possible framework being considered in negotiations over ending the war. “This is a variant that is currently being discussed and which could really be seen as a compromise,” Peskov was quoted as saying by Russia’s RIA news agency. Peskov was commenting on remarks from Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator, who earlier told Russian state TV that, “Ukraine is offering an Austrian or Swedish version of a neutral demilitarized state, but at the same time a state with its own army and navy.” Ukraine has not confirmed it is willing to discuss neutrality, though President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that his country’s membership in NATO is essentially off the table. Ukraine’s potential membership in the transatlantic defense alliance has been a key concern for Russia and was used to justify the invasion.”

Of course, this progress towards becoming a neutral demilitarized state is not consistent with the hyperbole and propaganda being pushed by Volodymyr Zelensky and colleagues, who may be the ones with the most to lose in this week’s episode of “International Kabuki theater: Dancing with the Stars”. I nominate Newsmax anchorperson Sean Spicer as lead announcer for this edition.

AS an aside, this is certainly a curious and relevant graph.

What matters most, from a COVID-19 perspective, is that (functionally speaking) the Executive branch (apparently with congressional consent) transferred 13.6 Billion US Dollars (well, that would certainly buy a lot of fertilizer and diesel for US Farmers!) to support what appears to me to be a lost cause in Ukraine. Back to local DC Kabuki, in their infinite wisdom the administration and their congressional Uniparty allies have boxed themselves in with this little trick, as apparently this was some sort of reappropriation and transfer of of COVID-19 funds consequent to the most recent propaganda pivot from COVID-19 to the crisis in Ukraine. But the news cycle moves faster than a DC bureaucrat can say “congressional earmark”, and with the headspinning pivot back to suddenly needing to promote nonstop fearporn, there is a pressing need to fill the COVID-19/Pandemic cookie jar again. No longer “The New Normal” (which is so yesterday), we now have the “Next Normal”, thanks to U Penn, the same organization that brought us Drs. Paul Offit and the Katie Kariko/Drew Weissman pseudouridine “invention” of mRNA vaccines. I guess that this is what you get when you hire contract ghostwriters using “lowest price technically acceptable” source selection processes?

In any case, having spent the allotted COVID-19 money on foreign adventures in the Ukraine, the Uniparty now needs to allocate and spend more of your money on COVID-19 goodies. How much, you ask? Remember that the reallocation to Ukraine was 13.6Billion US $? Well, never let a good crisis go to waste, as they say. UPenn estimates that overhauling U.S. public health and preparedness could take $100 billion in the first year, $20 billion to $30 billion in the following two years, and $10 billion to $15 billion annually thereafter. Let me guess just who will be at the front of that tasty food line, hat in hand. The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security better up their game or get left behind.

And by the way, just a little footnote, that modest sum of $100 billion plus is on top of the 22.5 Billion US $ which Mr. Biden et al are requesting to replace the 13.6 Billion US $ reallocated to Ukraine. See how that works? Another example of why I live on a small Virginia farm about 1.5h south of the Imperial Capital of the Free World. Because I never mastered new math, let alone critical race theory. I guess I am cognitively impaired in that way. And yes , that is a “B” not an “M”- gunna have to fire up the presses yet again. AS they say in DC, a billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon it adds up to real money.

In the interim while this particular theater production progresses to the next act, more farmers are looking at bankruptcy, and Bill Gates is looking at more opportunities to scoop up distressed farms. Because what’s a ridiculously wealthy monopolist to do with all that cash?

As I see it, the Ukraine problem is largely of our (Team USA) own making due to ill-advised efforts to turn an economically distressed former USSR territory with petroleum assets (see “Burisma”) into a USA/NATO client state. Is Vladamir Putin an aggressive militaristic opportunist with KGB intelligence roots and an agenda? Yes. But which of these major geopolitical players do not fit a close approximation of that description? And when will the CIA meddlers ever learn the meaning of “unanticipated blowback”? They must have been asleep? Perchance they have again been dreaming of empire. Ay, there's the rub. Pot, meet kettle.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, what has happened to Dr. Anthony Fauci? Last we heard from him was when he was prominently featured on the Woke A_F podcast , which was immediately criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation. Well, he was able to overcome a Senate attempt to break up his empire, with help from Uniparty members from both sides of the aisle. And the religiously masked Dr. Fauci is now back to peddling more dark visions of impending COVID-19 disaster.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci this week said that it is “likely we’re not done” with the Chinese coronavirus “when it comes to vaccines,” leaving the door open for even more jabs into the future, which he said remains uncertain. While recent polling data shows Americans finally moving past the virus and returning to behaviors aligning with their lives pre-pandemic, Fauci is not deeming anything over. When asked about coronavirus vaccinations, Fauci (uncharacteristically) said they “don’t know” what will come next. “It is likely that we’re not done with this when it comes to vaccines,” he told CNBC, adding that “everybody wants to return to normal, everybody wants to put the virus behind us in the rearview mirror, which is, I think, what we should aspire to.” However, his attitude seemed less than optimistic as he said metrics fell in the right direction for other variants before the situation went south.”

Inexplicably, his timing is precisely aligned with the lobbying with FDA and the HHS for yet more vaccine boosters (fourth dose – is this really a vaccine by the commonly understood definition?) by the CEOs of Moderna and Pfizer. Some might see this as evidence supporting Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges. Of course, I am not a lawyer, and not qualified to opine on such matters.

We have yet more coming regarding COVID-19 funding, Ukraine and the never-ending Fear-porn from the White House and government-controlled legacy media which is being prepared for a subsequent Substack article. Stay tuned!