Overlooked News:

Technically, the GOP now controls the US Senate. Yes, please do factcheck me on that.

Twelve days ago, the highly vaxxed honorable Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) had a major stroke. This has many implications, for mandates, for the eventual Supreme Court nominee, and for the roughly 20 Biden nominees lined up for consideration in the coming weeks.

For some reason, the political implications of this event (let alone the health implications) were not covered by the NY Times or the Washington Post. Of no particular significance, I guess? Nothing to see here, so moving on…

News Now:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he is invoking emergency powers, which suspend civil liberties and authorize expanded police action in response to nationwide anti-vaccine passport protests led by hundreds of truckers in downtown Ottawa.

Please go to your preferred alt. media source for more information.

And now there is this:

Trudeau vows to freeze anti-mandate protesters' bank accounts

There you have it. Yet more validation of the blockchain/Ethereum/Bitcoin currency concept. You think that your financial assets are secure? Think again. You think that the social credit system threats are empty? Think again. Your bank account is no longer safe.

Apparently this is yet another benefit of the new world order and the great reset, brought to you by the totalitarian World Economic Forum that has trained and advised Mr. Trudeau. As if the global financial situation was not already tenuous enough. I know of multiple analysts that were already predicting financial impending collapse. Trudeau is acting like a financial arsonist. But maybe that is a feature, not a bug. So that we can build back better.

And oh, by the way, why are the WEF young leaders trainees all willing to go to extraordinary measures to demand universal vaccination? Asking for a friend.

<the preceding two paragraphs were a bit sarcastic, for those that did not “get it”>

Let’s break this down just a bit more. Did you contribute to the “give-send-go” or “go fund me” initiatives to help fund the Canadian truckers? Then you are at risk of being declared an anti-mandate protester and in theory can have your bank account frozen. Speaking for myself, I wrote in support of the Canadian truckers, recorded videos in support of them, and I have to conclude that tomorrow I must go pull my money out of my own bank account. “The Center for Countering Digital Hate” already tried to make the case for deplatforming and clawing back funds which I have received for my writing on Substack, which was then picked up by The Guardian in what sure reads like hate speech from where I sit. At that point, I woke up, smelled the coffee, and moved my money into another bank account rather than the one that Substack pays into.

But I guess even that is not going to be sufficient if the WEF and its acolytes are going to be backing this strategy. Time for me to get out of the traditional banking system, given my penchant for supporting freedom, democracy, the right to free speech, peaceful protest and the US Constitution.

And, as if that were not enough, as mentioned above I am getting flashing red lights from buddies with ties to Wall Street that the “technicals” are raising concerns about an impending financial implosion. If that is the case, then Mr. Trudeau is throwing napalm on a smoldering financial system dumpster fire.

Once again I ask, even if you were willing to forfeit your freedom to choose for some “one world government” ideal (and I most definitely am not), is this the cast of characters that you would trust with your future and that of your family?

Keystone cops is the image that comes to my mind when I think about how these folks have operated over the last two years.

Getting some definitions out of the way …

What is the WEF? The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an independent international organization that is engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.



The above description is what one finds on your basic search engine, once one removes the glowing adjectives.



Of course, it is much more than this and their motives are anything but pure. But more about that in another Substack.

What is the The Great Reset? On face value, it is the name of the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, held in June 2020. The event brought together high-profile business and political leaders, convened by Charles, Prince of Wales and the WEF, with the theme of rebuilding society and the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The above description is again what one finds on your basic search engine and again, the motives are less than pure. Of course, most of us would argue that there is much more to it than this.

An alternative point of view (not found “above the fold” on most search engines) would go something like this:

The Great Reset: Capitalism with Chinese characteristics:

”A two-tiered economy, with profitable monopolies and the state on top and socialism for the majority below”

World Economic Forum’s “Young Global Leaders” Revealed. Technocracy News and Trends, by JACOB NORDANGÅRD VIA PHAROS February 7, 2022.

In 1992, Klaus Schwab and World Economic Forum launched a program initially called Global Leaders of Tomorrow. In 2004, this program was turned into the Forum for Young Global Leaders (which I cover in my book The Global Coup D’Etat) – a 5-year program of indoctrination into WEFs principles and goals. The aim was – and is – to find suitable future leaders for the emerging global society. The program has since its inception has included politicians, business leaders, royalty, journalists, performers and other cultural influencers who have excelled in their fields but have not yet turned 40 years of age (originally 43 in order to include Angela Merkel). It has since grown into an extensive global network of dedicated leaders with enormous resources and influence, all working to implement the technocratic plans of the World Economic Forum in their respective nations and fields. The purpose from the beginning has been to “identify and advance a future-oriented global agenda, focusing on issues at the intersection of the public and private sectors.” Public–Private Partnerships is one of the cornerstones of the World Economic Forum philosophy. That is, a merger between state and large companies (also known as corporativism) with the aim of solving global problems of in a more “effective” way. The choice of leaders clearly reflects this aspiration… The ultimate consequence of both public–private partnerships and these target areas is the creation of a largely fascist social contract in which the individual has become subordinated to these powerful interests. Noble goals of creating a better world have also been kidnapped. This is especially evident in the context of the partnership between the WEF and the UN and the implementation of the global goals (Agenda 2030) through the application of the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This means that the democratic principles and division of power of the 20th century have largely been completely undermined and instead replaced by a new global class that shapes our common future based on their own interests. This has led to a de facto privatization of both national governments and international organizations, where lobbyists are no longer kept in the lobby but have moved into the seat of power, shaping policies directly affecting our lives. What this means has become particularly evident since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. In addition, leading multinational investment management corporations such as BlackRock, led by the World Economic Forum’s own Larry Fink, have constantly moved their positions forward. German economist and journalist Ernst Wolff believes that many of the national leaders included in the Young Global Leader program have been selected for their willingness to carry out the tough agenda of lockdowns in recent years without asking any questions, and that their impending failure (as evidenced by in a growing dissatisfaction of the masses) will be used as an excuse to create a new form of Global Government where the old nation states become largely obsolete…

I consider this article just the beginning of a long line of articles that will expose the WEF as a corrupt, power and money hungry organization that is gobbling up and corrupting world leadership. It is us, the common people, who need to stand up and get in the way. In terms of American politics, of those of virtually any western state, the key question you must ask yourself now is which party (if any) is not beholden or owned by the party of Davos. Because when you start to track who the WEF-trained apparatchik actually are, what you find is that most or all of the western democracies have been infiltrated at the highest levels by WEF-trained and owned “Young Global Leaders”. These people are not there to serve your government or constitution, there are there to serve the goals and objectives of the WEF.

Again, please read the long quote above from the article: World Economic Forum’s “Young Global Leaders” Revealed -

The WEF agenda is set and driven by Mr. Klaus Schwab. Per the WEF website, Professor Schwab is the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

Public-private cooperation is basically a euphemism for the joining of the power of the state with corporate power. The statement

“Fascism should more properly be called corporatism because it is the merger of state and corporate power.”

has been attributed to Benito Mussolini, and whether or not the attribution is correct, there is merit to the logic, in my opinion.

Just to document that the WEF leadership is literally infiltrating WEF alumni all over the world to do the work of their agenda. Listen to him speak on this in this video clip:

“I have to say then I mention names like Mrs Merkel, even Vladimir Putin and so on they all have been Young Global Leaders of The World Economic Forum. But what we are really proud of now with the young generation like Prime Minister Trudeau, President of Argentina and so on, is that we penetrate the cabinets… It is true in Argentina and it is true in France now…” (Klaus Schwab)

WEF, by Howard | Jan 6, 2022 (the quote below is from this article):

Ever wonder how 190 Governments could operate in “Lockstep” enforcing Lockdowns, Social Distancing, Mask Mandates, Vaccine Mandates over a 99.9% survivable “Virus”? Their leaders may be one of 1600 who graduated from Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders School. Schwab was mentored by Henry Kissinger. Famous grads: Bill Gates (Microsoft), Rockefeller Foundation CEO Rajiv Shah, Angela Merkel, Rhodes Scholars Tony Blair (Knight Noble Order of the Garter) and Pete Buttigieg, Nicolas Sarkozy, Emanuel Macron, Viktor Orban (Hungarian PM), Sebastian Kurz (Austrian Chancellor), Jeff “Burning Man” Bezos (Amazon), Jack Ma (Alibaba; CCP Alipay), Richard Branson (Virgin), Peter Thiel (PayPal, Palantir), Leonardo DiCaprio, Anderson Cooper, Bono, Steffi Graf, Tony Hawk, Meghan Rapino, Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Sergei Brin and Larry Page (Google), Elon Musk (Tesla, Space X, StarLink), Jimmy Wales (Wikipedia), Ashton Kucher, Charlize Theron, Maria Bartiromo (Money Honey), Jacinda (Jason) Ardern, Kirill Dmitriev (Russian Direct Investment Funding of Gamaleya Sputnik V) Gavin Newsome, Chelsea Clinton, Bobby Jindal (Hurricane Katrina), Tulsi Gabbard. Mentors: Christine Lagarde, Edomite Queen Rania of Jordan, BlackRock Group CEO Larry Fink, Carlyle Group David Rubenstein, Al Gore, Bain & Company’s Orit Gadeish (took over from Mitt Romney), Turkish Sultan for life Reccip Tayyip Erdogan. Purpose: “Shape the Future” by collapsing global economies and “Building Back Better” to effect the “Great Reset” through GESARA (Global Economic Security and Recovery Act)

<Note that some records indicate that the number is more like 4,500 Klaus Schwab program graduates- rather than 1,600 listed for just theYoung Global Leaders School >

On a completely different topic, please consider reading:

A shout out to my friends- Dr.s Brian Tyson and George Fareed. Their excellent book: Overcoming the COVID-19 Darkness: How Two Doctors Successfully Treated 7000 Patients has continued to spread the word that there is multi-drug, multi-stage treatments for COVID-19 that have saved countless lives. That these treatments have been suppressed by the US government for reasons unknown.

Dr.s Brian Tyson and George Fareed have saved thousands of lives, as has have other physicians in the USA who are not afraid to buck the US government, licensing boards, pharmacists, insurance companies and hospitalists. They have done so, with threat of losing their livelihoods. They have done so because they are true warriors and believe that saving lives is more important than their own careers.

Dr.s George Fareed and Brian Tyson in Imperial County, CA “have seen more than 7,000 patients and had only three deaths. A statistical analysis of part of their results by the statistician Mathew Crawford, included in their book, counts only seven hospitalizations and three deaths among 4,376 patients seen up through March 13, 2021—a reduction in hospitalization risk of well over 90 percent from the county average, even after (admittedly imperfect) statistical adjustments for differences in age between Fareed and Tyson’s patients and the general population.”

Senator Ron Johnson, Wisconsin writes about the book:

How many more people would be alive today had the medical establishment followed the example of Dr. Tyson and Dr. Fareed instead of heeding arrogant bureaucrats who recommended no treatment for COVID-19 until it was often too late?



This is the story of is an amazing journey of how two physicians defied the odds to save thousands. Give this book to family and friends who just can’t believe that there could possibly have been a better solution early in the pandemic. Good chance it will open their eyes to an alternative vision for how our government could have handled and ended this pandemic ended years ago. I am sure this book will save lives, even now.

Finally, I end with my speech to the Ottawa Freedom Rally on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Which I guess can now be used by Justin Trudeau to justify seizing my bank account, assuming that Brandon will cooperate. All I can say at this point is that my bank account seems to be chanting “Lets Go”.

Fortunately, we now have a divided government once again here in the USA. Assuming that the GOP is not also compromised by WEF young leader program trainees.

Something going on here? Time will tell.