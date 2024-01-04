The Biden White House is determined to have open borders, which not only threaten our economy and overwhelm our existing support systems which are funded by and for US citizens, but also expose Americans to deadly diseases. This focus has politicized federal agencies such as Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

US Customs and Border Patrol have encountered 3.2 million illegal aliens crossing our borders in 2023, and these are just the ones who were processed. How many more came over without notice? And this is just in the past year…

These agencies are working with the Biden administration to ensure that these illegal aliens are “processed” rapidly. Vaccine records are not required, and health status - including being positive for vector-spread communicable diseases, such as chikungunya virus, dengue, leprosy, yellow fever, malaria, hepatitis A, sexually transmitted disease and salmonella variants - are overlooked/not tested for. Even a basic physical is not required.

The Case of Yellow Fever:

It was 1793 in Philadelphia and the summer was proving to be one of the hottest on record. A blanket of humidity covered the city, fed by putrid swamps that served as breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito. While smaller outbreaks of yellow fever had occurred in the U.S. since 1693, this year would prove to be different. The capital city would be decimated. In just a matter of months, 10% of Philadelphia’s population was dead and a greater proportion had fled the city in fear for their lives.

Outbreaks of yellow fever in the USA were once feared, with the 1904 major outbreak of yellow fever in the U.S. in New Orleans being the most recent. Yellow fever is still endemic in tropical and subtropical regions of South America and Africa.



The case fatality rate (CFR) for yellow fever has been estimated at 39%. The CDC estimates a 30% to 60% CFR for severe yellow fever cases. However, the PanAmerican Health Organization (PAHO- which has experience with yellow fever) estimates that the case fatality rate is closer to eight percent of all cases. Vaccination is the best protection, but it is not without risk. Adverse events associated for the live-attenuated yellow fever vaccine appear to be higher than most other routine vaccines.

The mosquitos that spread yellow fever are Aedes aegypti and to a lesser extent, Aedes albopictus; both species are found in the USA. Beware of statements from the Dr. Peter Hotez, the CDC and other government entities warning that the spread of disease from these vectors is being due to “climate change”. As documented as far back as 1693 through the 1904 yellow fever outbreak, these mosquitos (Aedes aegypti) have been endemic in the USA for centuries - even in the Northeast. This is not a global warming or climate change issue. This 2017 map of the range of these mosquitos is from the CDC.

This disease could easily re-emerge in the USA, but the most likely culprit would be massive immigration causing overcrowded conditions and poverty, combined with native mosquito populations. The earlier outbreaks in the USA were caused by these variables - and it could easily happen again. So, lets stop with the climate change nonsense and tackle this problem head-on. That means first solving the problem of illegal immigration.

If yellow fever disease was once again to become endemic in the USA, the US government would immediately respond with a massive vaccination campaign. I don’t think I can stress how detrimental both the disease and such a massive vaccination program would be to US citizens. With the current political trends, those who chose not to vaccinate could easily find themselves spending time in quarantine camps.

Of course, yellow fever is just one example of many. The USA is in danger of more outbreaks and disease, not just from a zoonotic source or a new pathogen but from diseases coming in from our southern border. The people pouring in are malnourished, dehydrated, they have been sleeping outdoors -exposed to mosquitos for who knows how long, they are coming from and are in overcrowded conditions. This is a set-up for infectious disease. Our public health officials and government agencies which were set-up to protect us are doing the opposite. They are exposing citizens to a very real risk of an infectious disease outbreak.

The agencies who were once tasked with protecting Americans first from such diseases are now tasked with ensuring the illegal aliens are disseminated throughout the USA as rapidly as possible. Little care is being given to the health status and how that might affect US citizens.

The best protection is to screen people arriving into the USA and to stop the flow of millions of illegal aliens. To not allow the chaos that is occurring at our borders. The airlines working with the government, must no longer be allowed to fly illegal aliens coming from the border, to all areas in the USA.

It is time to get serious about protecting the American people from real infectious disease threats. Real wolves are being let in the door. And no mRNA vaccine imbued with magical powers can protect us.

