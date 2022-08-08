Space, August 6, 2022

A scientist named Étienne Klein, Director of France's Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, shared a purported James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) photo of Proxima Centauri on July 31. The image was of a round reddish-orange object on a black background, whose appearance was similar to a star. Klein wrote on twitter:

"Photo of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light years from us. She was taken by the JWST. This level of detail ... A new world is revealed day after day."

The photo went viral, with tens of thousands of “likes” and more than 3,000 retweets.

Then Étienne Klein admitted to the prank played out on the twitter stage. This was not a photo of a Proxima Centauri. In fact, it was a slice of the Spanish sausage chorizo from a cocktail party the night before.

Klein wrote:

"Well, when it's time for the aperitif, cognitive biases seem to have a field day… According to contemporary cosmology, no object belonging to Spanish charcuterie exists anywhere but on Earth."

This prompted howls from the twitter world -who threw a tantrum at being played the fools. With that Klein added:

"In view of some comments, I feel compelled to clarify that this tweet showing an alleged snapshot of Proxima Centauri was a form of amusement." he wrote. "Let us learn to be wary of arguments from authority as much as of the spontaneous eloquence of certain images."

(Yeh - we could probably dialogue about the collective IQ of people on Twitter, but that wouldn’t be very nice, would it……_)

click2houston.com, August 5, 2022

A coworker of mine told me about the trendy iced drink after hearing about it on the radio. He said that some likened it to being like an Arnold Palmer (half iced tea, half lemonade), and even though I’m not much of a coffee drinker these days, I just knew that I had to try it. My first trouble was actually getting a Starbucks employee to make me this drink. I mistakingly assumed that every barista had heard of this concoction, but it turns out that the lemonade coffee may not be as trendy as I thought it was. The look of bewilderment I got from the barista when I asked for an iced coffee filled halfway with lemonade was truly hilarious. Not only did he have no clue what I was talking about, but his apprehension to fulfill my request was hilarious. The entire time he was making my drink he had a look of doom and confusion on his face. Like I said earlier, my first sip was instant regret. While bitter and sweet can definitely be a delicious flavor combination, the sourness from the lemonade was beyond overpowering. My face puckered, but then the bitter aftertaste of the coffee came in and my tastebuds truly went on a roller coaster ride gone bad. The walk back to my office I was regretting even thinking that this was a good idea. I kept on thinking who in their right mind would find lemonade coffee enjoyable. There are just things that should never be mixed together, and I was adding lemonade coffee to that list.

Honestly, I am with the barista in this article - what the hell?

In 20 words or less…

Mixing coffee and lemonade equals a very bad idea.

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns that 'silliness is back' in markets despite the recent rebound

Markets Insider, August 4, 2022

(Don’t say , nobody warned you)

Michael Burry warned that market 'silliness is back' in a recent tweet.

The 'Big Short' investor compared the current situation to the stock market crashes of 1929 and 2008.

"Familiar COVID-era silliness is not dead yet," Burry said

The Epoch Times, August 7, 2022

“The ability to suppress the scope and the scale of the vaccine injuries and deaths is starting to slip,” said Kory. “The ERs, the neurologists, cardiologists, oncologists, they’re seeing too many diseases in young people that they’ve never seen before—heart attacks, strokes, sudden deaths, and cancers. And you cannot suppress that. You cannot continue to suppress that.” Kory said doctors in the system are now openly talking about the vaccines as a cause of injury. Besides the massive number of adverse events reported in VAERS, 8,808 claims have been made to the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) as of July 1. It is currently the only program to compensate individuals harmed by adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. Only one claim has been determined eligible for compensation and is pending a review of expenses. The CDC continues to say COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and severe reactions after vaccination are rare. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June authorized emergency use of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for children down to 6 months of age. The mainstream media have largely ignored patients injured by the COVID-19 vaccines. Big Tech has also censored some stories of vaccine-injured people. On Aug. 3, Kory, McCullough, and Dr. Robert Malone joined a panel on COVID-19 response at Hillsdale College in Washington, D.C. It was led by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), an outspoken critic of federal health agency failures and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. During the panel, Johnson called the Biden administration, the federal health agencies, big pharma, corporate media, and Big Tech a “COVID cartel” that has sabotaged early treatment and censored dissent.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) departs from the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol in Washington on July 21, 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“It has been a colossal fraud, and is exemplified by massive corruption on almost every aspect of COVID,” said Kory. Kory said that the past two-and-a-half years are a “shocking” example of regulatory capture of health agencies by the vaccination and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Recently disclosed information showed that Dr. Anthony Fauci and hundreds of scientists at the National Institutes of Health had received royalty payments from pharmaceutical companies. Fauci denied any wrongdoing during a Senate hearing in June. “We cannot let industry profiteers guide public health policy,” said Kory.

Ode to the Truth Warriors: Dr. Peter McCullough's fight to leash the bio-pharma complex



I spent the last two days in Dallas at CPAC (the conservative political action committee meeting, a major public event) with my good friends Dr. Peter McCullough and John Leake. I have been working with Dr. McCullough for the past two years and am always amazed at his tireless crusade to bring good medicine, truth and logic to the American people and to the world.

Dr. McCullough and John Leake have written an excellent book on Dr. McCullough’s journey from the most published author in his field of medicine, with an endowed chair at one of the nation’s premier medical institutions to a crusader for sound medical practices to treat Covid-19. It is an incredible expose of just how corrupted the US government and medical systems have become. The book is:



From the book description:



The story of doctors who developed a safe and effective early treatment for COVID-19 and their battle with the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex that suppressed it.



At the beginning of 2020, Dr. Peter McCullough was a highly regarded practicing physician, program director, teacher, and clinical investigator at a major academic medical center in Dallas, Texas. When COVID-19 arrived in March, he felt a duty to find a treatment for the disease. He wasn't alone. Other doctors all over the world were also searching for a cure. They followed the longstanding principle that it's best to tackle a sickness early, before it becomes life threatening. This is the story of how Dr. McCullough and his colleagues developed an early treatment protocol of generic, repurposed drugs and supplements that has saved millions of COVID-19 patients from hospitalization and death.



In spite of their success, their early treatment protocol was not welcomed by public health officials. On the contrary, the news of their promising results was dismissed as soon as it was reported. At first this seemed like conventional skepticism, but then fraudulent papers maligning the protocol's repurposed drugs were published in academic medical journals. This and other acts of fraud revealed that a coordinated smear campaign against early treatment was being waged. Dr. McCullough and his colleagues soon found themselves censured, censored, attacked in the media, and fired from their jobs. The greatest victims of the smear campaign were COVID-19 patients who were consequently deprived of early treatment. Hundreds of thousands needlessly died of the disease.



At the same time early treatment was suppressed, the US government and mainstream media proclaimed that the cure to COVID-19 lay in a new generation of vaccines that were being developed at warp speed. These were heralded as a forthcoming panacea that would save mankind and restore normalcy. As soon as they were mass deployed, public health officials would lift the restrictions on social and economic life.



While many observers were thunderstruck by this turn of events, there were historical precedents. In his 1961 Farewell Address, President Eisenhower warned: We must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought of unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. As Dr. McCullough and his colleagues learned, Eisenhower’s warning has become equally applicable to the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex of multinational drug companies, the NIH and other federal agencies, research and virology labs, and the Gates Foundation. Since COVID-19 arrived, this Complex has obtained misplaced power over every aspect of our lives and taken our liberties. The Courage to Face Covid-19 recounts how Dr. McCullough and his colleagues began their work by fighting a novel infectious disease, and then became leaders in fighting the tyrannical regime that endangers our American way of life.

“Lies My Gov’t Told Me” is coming out soon

Give a gift subscription

Share