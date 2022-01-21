Please watch this video.

It is ten minutes long, and may be the best time you spend today.

This is what we are up against.

Covid-19 vaccines and treatments: we must have raw data, now BMJ 2022 (Published 19 January 2022)

We are left with publications but no access to the underlying data on reasonable request. This is worrying for trial participants, researchers, clinicians, journal editors, policy makers, and the public. The journals that have published these primary studies may argue that they faced an awkward dilemma, caught between making the summary findings available quickly and upholding the best ethical values that support timely access to underlying data. In our view, there is no dilemma; the anonymised individual participant data from clinical trials must be made available for independent scrutiny. Pharmaceutical companies are reaping vast profits without adequate independent scrutiny of their scientific claims. The purpose of regulators is not to dance to the tune of rich global corporations and enrich them further; it is to protect the health of their populations. We need complete data transparency for all studies, we need it in the public interest, and we need it now.

A huge thank you to BMJ (British Medical Journal), who again has shown the bravery and honesty to tell truth to power.

COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations by COVID-19 Vaccination Status and Previous COVID-19 Diagnosis — California and New York, May–November 2021 MMWR CDC Early Release / January 19, 2022 / 71



A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that those who have recovered from COVID-19 have more protection against infections from DELTA than those who have only been vaccinated.

Researchers reviewed data from California and New York from May to November, when the delta variant was dominant in the U.S.

Four groups of people were analyzed 1) unvaccinated with no prior COVID-19 infection, 2) vaccinated with no prior infection, 3) unvaccinated who recovered from COVID-19, and 4) vaccinated who recovered.

By the first week of October, COVID-19 rates among the vaccinated with no previous infection were 6.2 times lower in California and 4.5 times lower in New York than among the unvaccinated with no previous infection. However, among the unvaccinated with a previous infection, the COVID-19 rate was 29 times lower in California and 14.7 times lower in New York.

‘Much Brighter Than Before’: COVID-19 Cases Plunge Across US By Zachary Stieber January 18, 2022 Updated: January 20, 2022



“Plunge” seems to be a strong word for a downward trend - but good news is good news. Below is a chart of World Meters for daily new cases reported in the USA (last day reported January 20, 2022).

Now, let’s get serious. The concept of “nation state” is increasingly obsolete as it is slowly revealed that the World Economic Forum has trained and placed a wide range of “Manchurian candidates” into leadership positions across western political organizations and globalist corporations. Quoting from this brilliant synthesis of Michael Lord:

“In 1992 (Klaus) Schwab established a parallel institution, the Global Leaders for Tomorrow school, which was re-established as Young Global Leaders in 2004. Attendees at the school must apply for admission and are then subjected to a rigorous selection process. Members of the school’s very first class in 1992 already included many who went on to become important liberal political figures, such as Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Tony Blair. There are currently about 1,300 graduates of this school, and the list of alumni includes several names of those who went on to become leaders of the health institutions of their respective nations. Four of them are former and current health ministers for Germany, including Jens Spahn, who has been Federal Minister of Health since 2018. Philipp Rösler, who was Minister of Health from 2009 until 2011, was appointed the WEF’s Managing Director by Schwab in 2014. Other notable names on the school’s roster are Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand whose stringent lockdown measures have been praised by global health authorities; Emmanuel Macron, the President of France; Sebastian Kurz, who was until recently the Chancellor of Austria; Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary; Jean-Claude Juncker, former Prime Minister of Luxembourg and President of the European Commission; and Annalena Baerbock, the leader of the German Greens who was the party’s first candidate for Chancellor in this year’s federal election, and who is still in the running to be Merkel’s successor. We also find California Governor Gavin Newsom on the list, who was selected for the class of 2005, as well as former presidential candidate and current US Secretary of Transportation Peter Buttigieg, who is a very recent alumnus, having been selected for the class of 2019. All of these politicians who were in office during the past two years have favored harsh responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, and which also happened to considerably increase their respective governments’ power. But the school’s list of alumni is not limited to political leaders. We also find many of the captains of private industry there, including Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Virgin’s Richard Branson, and the Clinton Foundation’s Chelsea Clinton. Again, all of them expressed support for the global response to the pandemic, and many reaped considerable profits as a result of the measures.”

Frankly, thinking back on Obama’s vacation with Richard Branson on his private island on the Virgin Islands immediately after the former POTUS left the White House, I am again left with the odd sense of falling down a hole and not knowing how deep it goes.

So, I offer you a question with a self-evident answer. Have these people demonstrated competence in managing this global crisis?

They believe that we should surrender our freedom to choose and exercise personal autonomy because they are better qualified to manage our affairs for us. Personally, I think that we can conclude that they have clearly demonstrated gross incompetence combined with medical ethics which seem to essentially mirror those of Dr. Josef Mengele, and we should not and cannot rely on them to lead the one world government which they wish to impose on us for our own good. Personally, a global system grounded in the philosophy of “govern me harder, daddy” is not one that I am willing to agree to, thank you very much. I have had quite enough of autocratic narcissists to last me for the rest of my life.

If you wish to really follow me down the rabbit hole, please review the documentation and video presentations concerning the The Davos Agenda of 17—21 January 2022 generously provided by the World Economic Forum, and consider reading both of the Klaus Schwab/Thierry Malleret volumes “COVID-19: The Great Reset” and the more recent update “The Great Narrative (The Great Reset)”, both of which Amazon will be quite willing to sell you. And for a weekly update, you can subscribe to Thierry Malleret’s “Monthly Barometer”, which Amazon summarizes for us as follows:



"Thierry Malleret is the Managing Partner of The Monthly Barometer, a succinct predictive newsletter that also provides tailor-made research to its subscribers."

At least the overlords are willing to provide us a window into their current plans for managing our lives. For a price, of course. Extracting just a bit of rent along the way; a little pinprick. Personally, I do not wish to become comfortably numb. Leave our kids alone.