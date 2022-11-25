Muzaffer Tuncer; Inziva (Basilica Cistern, Istanbul)

“Mirroring a belated retreat, this work symbolizes modern man’s position in a possible post-apocalyptic world. The resources of the world being destroyed, and the destruction that is taking place is growing like a black hole that feeds as it destroys. Fragile human beings, who have nothing left to do, know that they have ended their own active history and are moving forward with the awareness that speculative fictions have come true.”

The Second Coming

William Butler Yeats

Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.

Surely some revelation is at hand;

Surely the Second Coming is at hand.

The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out

When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi

Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert

A shape with lion body and the head of a man,

A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,

Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it

Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.

The darkness drops again; but now I know

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?

