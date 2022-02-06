Share this postThe Sunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Sunday StripAnother cold day in hellRobert W Malone MD, MSFeb 06, 2022743Share this postThe Sunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther45Share743Share this postThe Sunday Striprwmalonemd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther45SharePreviousNext
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! "It appears to be mutating into a totalitarian Dictatorship." HAHAHAHAHAHAH! PERFECT!
Thanks Doc Malone. How about a short story to go along with the funnies…
Dr. Fauci was taking a ski vacation to Vax Valley resort and was skiing down the run, COVID Peril located on Mt. Malone. Suddenly, an avalanche of adverse gene transfer therapy data broke free above him. It quickly engulfed him and he tried desperately to swim out of it but eventually he became entombed.
The data avalanche rescue team came quickly but unfortunately they brought a rescue dog named Biden. Biden was an old dog and his best years were well behind him. Biden wandered around in confusion and was unable to find Dr. Fauci under all that data. Dr. Fauci was never heard from again. They closed down COVID Peril and placed a sign for summer hikers that reads, “if any human remains are found, contact Big Pharma for proper disposal”.