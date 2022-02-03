“The truth about Joe Rogan's controversial guests: 'Father of mRNA' Dr Malone pointed out that hospitals get COVID bonuses and said Biden government is 'out of control' - while Dr McCullough said US is hypnotized and 'pandemic is plandemic'“

On 02 February 2022, The Daily Mail published an article authored by Harriet Alexander (“The truth about Joe Rogan's controversial guests: 'Father of mRNA' Dr Malone pointed out that hospitals get COVID bonuses and said Biden government is 'out of control' - while Dr McCullough said US is hypnotized and 'pandemic is plandemic'“)

Author Harriet Alexander self describes as a NY Senior Online Reporter @dailymail. Previously @independent, after 12yrs roaming for @telegraph. Ms. Alexander appears to be a freelance journalist with no formal medical or scientific training, and no prior track record of reporting on scientific or medical issues.

In the title of the article, Ms. Alexander asserts that she and the Daily Mail are representing “The truth about Joe Rogan's controversial guests”

The text of the article includes numerous falsehoods and disinformation.

Dear Editors, Daily Mail

I am writing to request a public retraction with apology for the numerous false statements made by Harriet Alexander and The Daily Mail. These false statements include the following:

1) “On January 10, more than 250 doctors signed an open letter to Spotify, entitled: 'A call from the global scientific and medical communities to implement a misinformation policy.'” A minority of these signatories were physicians, and the majority included nurses, trainees, and podcasters. In contrast, the International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists (for which I serve as President) has over 17,000 validated signatories of the Physician’s declaration, and all are physicians and medical scientists

“He is a California-born doctor who pioneered mRNA vaccines. He describes himself as a carpenter and farmhand from California, who began to study science and became a pioneer in mRNA vaccine technology.” This is an intentional gross misrepresentation of my qualifications, which are readily available (including the issued mRNA and DNA vaccine patents) at

Google Scholar https://www.rwmalonemd.com/general-4 ,

Original data, notes, patents, early papers, lab notes, meeting notes, patent disclosures and more labbooks, disclosures here.

and attached documents: RW Malone, MD Bio sketch, and RW Malone MD, CV

3) This quote is inaccurate; “'I was the guy that first acquired (hydroxychloroquine) because I had Chinese connections,' Malone told Rogan.” What I said was that I was the first to acquire the treatment protocol from China. Relating to this, video documentation of the efforts of BARDA Director Dr. Rick Bright and acting FDA director Dr. Janet Woodcock to suppress outpatient access to Hydroxychloroquine .

4) Regarding the activity of both Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, I refer Ms. Alexander to the excellent summary developed by the Attorney General of the State of Nebraska concerning this topic. This recent paper on the use of ivermectin is also useful.

5) A summary of the studies demonstrating that natural immunity is superior to vaccine induced immunity

6) “There have been isolated reports of deaths being initially misclassified, but no evidence of widespread falsification of data, as claimed by Malone.” This is a false statement, and represents hearsay not supported by evidence from Ms. Alexander. In contrast, the CDC and Dr. Deborah Birx has acknowledged this misclassification, which represents widespread falsification of deaths due to COVID-19. Evidence of data falsification by DoD concerning these data ( https://rumble.com/vtiqyu-leaked-database-shows-u.s.-military-disease-skyrocketing-after-covid-19-ino.html ) is pending and will be released shortly.

7) Regarding the incidence of hospitalized myocarditis in adolescents, the most comprehensive study is titled “Epidemiology of Acute Myocarditis/Pericarditis in Hong Kong Adolescents Following Comirnaty Vaccination”, and indeed demonstrates an incidence of approximately 1 in 2700 in boys. This study can be found here But if one wishes to pursue SOME of the other adverse events of these vaccines, here are many more peer reviewed references.

8) “While there is a legal gray area for mandating vaccines authorized for emergency use, businesses, employers and state governments generally have the power to require vaccination, experts say.” This statement is readily demonstrated to be false, and represents unattributed hearsay. Multiple federal court and Supreme court cases have rejected the illegal Biden mandates, and multiple additional cases remain pending.

9) “Psychology experts say there is no support for the 'psychosis' theory described by Malone.” Again, hearsay, and demonstrably false. One such “expert” cited by the associated press is actively involved in “nudging” the british population, and hearings are currently in progress in Great Britian concerning this. The academic research concerned has now been published by Professor Dr. Mattias Desmet in his book “The Psychology of Totalitarianism” (De Psychologie van Totalitarisme, in Dutch, English translation in progress). This scholarly work is built on over 200 years of academic work. Please also read this Substack on mass formation, which has many references embedded in the text.

10) “There is no data to support his assertion that the vaccine is killing more adults than it saves.” Undocumented hearsay. There are multiple studies, not the least of which include the growing body of actuarial evidence and the recent DoD data from the DMED database provided by DoD employee whistleblowers. It is important to remember that one must use age stratification tables when looking at this data. How many young, healthy, normal lives have been lost, compared to how many elderly and obese lives saved?

11) “'It's not just Ivermectin, its hydroxychloroquine,' Malone told Rogan.'And just to put a marker on that, there are good modeling studies that probably half-a-million excess deaths have happened in the United States through the intentional blockade of early treatment by the U.S. government.'

Further regarding the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin and the excess lives lost, the following Executive Summary of Central Facts and Claims from an ongoing legal case provides a nice overview concerning the excess deaths:

As of mid-July 2021, COVID-19 has caused over 5.6 million hospitalizations and an estimated 600,000 deaths in the United States.

According to overwhelming data from dozens of studies and real-world use, attested to by world-leading, Nobel Prize-winning scientists and physicians, the widespread deployment of two inexpensive and extraordinarily safe medicines, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, in combination with other readily-accessible drugs, would have reduced U.S. COVID hospitalizations by 87.6% (https://www.ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/1100) mortality by 74.9% (same reference ).

Among these world-leading scientists are Drs. Peter McCullough, Pierre Kory, Robert Malone and Harvey Risch, all of whom are widely-published, widely-respected, highly-credentialed experts in their fields, and all of whom have agreed to serve as experts in this litigation. We have also retained Dr. Joel Hay, an expert in health economics specializing in the pharmaceutical industry, to calculate the damages incurred by the State of Florida and other States as a result of the failure to prescribe these medicines.

Every one of these scientific experts will testify and confirm that millions of hospitalizations and roughly 75%, or 450,000, of the estimated 600,000 COVID deaths, would have been averted if hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin had been widely deployed to combat the pandemic.

Deploying these safe and effective drugs would, however, have thwarted the rollout of COVID vaccines. As a matter of express statutory law under 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(c)(3), COVID vaccines could not have received Emergency Use Authorizations, which they needed in order to be administered to the public, if there existed any “adequate, approved, and available alternative” for “preventing or treating” COVID.

As a result, parties with vested interests in the vaccines, which have already garnered billions of dollars in federal funding and generated tens of billions of dollars in personal wealth for vaccine investors, waged a systematic, deceptive, fraudulent, yet highly effective campaign to discredit hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as COVID treatments and to prevent them from being widely used to combat the pandemic.

This fraudulent campaign included:

a. the knowing publication of false data (later retracted) in prestigious medical journals;

b. the deceptive construction of designed-to-fail studies purportedly showing these medicines to be unsafe or ineffective in treating and preventing COVID;

c. the fraudulent, deliberate censoring of truthful information concerning these medicines by social media companies whose CEOs have massive financial interests in vaccine development; and

d. the issuance of unfounded, false or misleading directives by federal agencies, some of which—such as NIH, which is a co-owner of the Moderna vaccine despite its central role in the vaccine-approval process—also had a direct monetary interest in the vaccines.

Every one of the above-listed acts is a matter of public record, not open to serious dispute.

The fraudulent campaign to thwart the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin involved numerous acts of wire fraud, which together clearly establish a pattern of racketeering activity under the RICO statute, which triggers treble damages under 18 U.S.C. § 1964(c).

Among the private parties complicit in this fraudulent campaign were the manufacturers of the U.S.-authorized COVID vaccines—Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson—as well as Merck, Bill Gates, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Glaxo Smith Kline, the Wellcome Trust, and major social media platforms, prominently including Facebook (whose CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, holds massive financial interests in for-profit vaccine companies), all of whom will potentially be named as defendants. Other complicit individuals include numerous governmental officials, including White House medical advisor and NIAID Director Anthony Fauci, FDA Acting Director Janet Woodcock, former Director of Operation Warp Speed Moncef Slaoui, and Rick Bright, former Director of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), who will not be defendants due to governmental immunity doctrines but who will be named as willing co-conspirators.

Like the fraudulent and deceptive campaign to cover up the addictive and carcinogenic effects of nicotine, the fraudulent and deceptive campaign to suppress hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as COVID treatments not only led to hideous numbers of unnecessary hospitalizations and deaths, but unlawfully caused states to incur billions of dollars in health care costs through Medicaid and Medicare.

For example, according to our expert economist’s preliminary analysis, as a result of the fraudulent suppression of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, the State of Florida has already suffered approximately $5.6 billion in damages for health care costs incurred in treating ill or dying Medicare and CHIP-covered individuals. A treble damage award under RICO would increase this figure to $16.8 billion, and this omits consequential damages such as lost tax revenue.

History will record the failure to use hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin against the pandemic as one of the greatest tragedies and crimes of our era. This lawsuit will be a first step toward holding accountable those who were responsible and forcing them to pay for a small part of the havoc they wreaked.

It is disappointing that the Daily Mail substitutes disinformation and hearsay for actual medical data and established fact in this publication. Spreading medical disinformation endangers patient lives. In the future, the Daily Mail would be better served by employing experienced medical writers when reviewing information provided by highly qualified medical and scientific experts.

Dr. Robert W. Malone