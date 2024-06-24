The “International Day for Countering Hate Speech” was on 18 June. Yep, there is now a special day to promote and legitimize propaganda and censorship. On that day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres released a press release outlining their new “plan of action” to censor speech and calling for more governmental propaganda.

“The United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech provides a framework to tackle both the causes and impacts of this scourge. And the United Nations is currently preparing Global Principles for Information Integrity to guide decision makers around these issues.”

Basically, the UN will be rolling out a new edict requiring nations to censor citizens and organizations by documenting what they perceive as harms done by free-speech “this scourge.”

“Hate speech today targets a broad range of groups, often based on grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, belief or political affiliation.”

So, hate speech now includes speech criticizing a belief or specific political affiliation. When did the definition of hate speech change? Who knew?

The Secretary-General António Guterres then states that each nation already has an obligation under international law to censor as well as propagandize; he writes:

States have an obligation under international law to prevent and combat incitement to hatred and to promote diversity, mutual understanding and solidarity. They must step up and implement these commitments, while ensuring that the measures they take preserve freedom of speech and protect minorities and other communities.

Wait! What!

So, the UN has already passed international law to “prevent and combat incitement to hatred and to promote diversity, mutual understanding and solidarity.” To which each nation has already committed to. So there we are:

There are international laws that nations must prevent and combat “incitement to hatred.” (What the heck is hatred and who gets to define it? Does this include saying bad things about a “belief” or “political group”? Who decides what beliefs or political groups?)

There are international laws that nations must promote diversity. (Diversity - a code word for?)

There are international laws that nations must “promote mutual understanding”. (What the heck is “mutual understanding.” When and how did the USA commit to that via international law?)

There are international laws that nations must promote solidarity. (The term “solidarity” is a well-defined modern term for socialism)

Solidarity describes itself as "a democratic, revolutionary socialist, feminist, anti-racist organization." Its roots are in strains of the Trotskyist tradition but has departed from many aspects of traditional Leninism and Trotskyism. It is more loosely organized than most "democratic centralist" groups, and it does not see itself as the vanguard of the working class or the nucleus of a vanguard. It was formed in 1986 from a fusion of the International Socialists, Workers Power, and socialist unity. The former two groups had recently been reunited in a single organization, while the last was an expelled fragment of the Socialist Workers Party (SWP). Solidarity's name was originally in part an homage to Solidarność — a US-backed labor union in Communist Poland which, in Solidarity's view, had challenged the Soviet Union from the left (Wiki).

So…

The self-described socialist Secretary-General António Guterres, who served as secretary-general of the Portuguese Socialist Party from 1992 to 2002, and his comrades have basically inserted language into various treaties to ensure that the UN’s globalist agenda is built on the backbone of socialism.

So, where is that international law, exactly? The international law(s) that state that each nation commits to propaganda and censoring free speech in the name of some ambiguous terminology, that now also includes speech that targets political affiliations and beliefs.

What are the international laws that state that each nation commits to “solidarity”?

“ There is no acceptable level of hate speech; we must all work to eradicate it completely.” (Secretary-General António Guterres)

Who put that socialist Secretary-General António Guterres in charge of the world?

Ummm… we did?

But beyond that, where are those international laws? Look no further than Agenda 2030.

Agenda 2030 is a UN treaty, which is supposed to drive sustainable development and eradicate poverty “in all its forms and dimensions.” But Agenda 2030 does so much more than that. Agenda 2030 promotes socialism, emphasizing government intervention, a redistribution of wealth, a universal living wage for everyone (working or not), a program of universal education, universal healthcare, and the creation of a globalized governing body - with a centrally controlled globalized governance system. President Obama signed Agenda 2030 just before he left office in 2016.

President Trump must commit to removing the USA from this executive agreement if he is elected. Furthermore, the Senate must insist upon ratifying this treaty, which would then require a 2/3 vote to pass. Ex-president Obama had no right to sign this as an executive agreement, as it is one of the most flawed and over-reaching treaties that the UN has ever passed. The Senate must assert its fundamental duty under the Constitution to ratify this treaty ASAP.

In reading Secretary-General António Guterres statement on censoring free speech, one must wonder how does the UN intend to censor and propagandize free speech. The only way it is possible to both censor people from saying wrong-speak and to preserve free speech is to make “wrong speech” separate from “free speech” in the eyes of the law. All a nation or the UN needs is a high-profile court case or two, and some new international agreements passed (courtesy of the UN). You know, a law here, a law there, a court case supporting those laws, and then “wrong-speech” is not included in the definition of “free-speech.” Then bobs-your-uncle, the issue is resolved, right?

Governments, local authorities, religious, corporate and community leaders have a duty to invest in measures to promote tolerance, diversity and inclusivity, and to challenge hate speech in all its forms. -Secretary-General António Guterres

We, as a people, as a nation must stand up and say no to this assault on our very rights as United States Citizens.

The founders of this great nation knew that the unpopular, the ugly, and the controversial speech is precisely what needs protecting. What matters here is our fundamental right to say whatever we want. This freedom is at the heart of our constitution, and to remaining a free people.

The globalists, the socialists, and the communists, seem to need to control society because they distrust the free will and thought of the general populace. Their power can only be maintained by removing our rights to free speech, and that means ALL speech. When it becomes a crime to speak of certain things, when the government becomes the arbitrator of “good speech,” and by extension to control thought, we are no longer free.

The UN has again over-stepped.

The issue at hand is the rights of people to express themselves. Good, bad, or indifferent.

Thank you for reading Who is Robert Malone. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription

Agenda 2030.

Comments in parenthesis are my own.

Ensure significant mobilization of resources from a variety of sources, including through enhanced development cooperation, in order to provide adequate and predictable means for developing countries, in particular least developed countries, to implement programmes and policies to end poverty in all its dimensions. (The UN takes money from wealthy countries to give to poor countries - a redistribution of wealth and A global governing system) Create sound policy frameworks at the national, regional and international levels, based on pro-poor and gender-sensitive development strategies, to support accelerated investment in poverty eradication actions protection due to conflict. (A global governing system) Correct and prevent trade restrictions and distortions in world agricultural markets, including through the parallel elimination of all forms of agricultural export subsidies and all export measures with equivalent effect, in accordance with the mandate of the Doha Development Round. (a globalized Command economic system) Adopt measures to ensure the proper functioning of food commodity markets and their derivatives and facilitate timely access to market information, including on food reserves, in order to help limit extreme food price volatility. (a globalized Command economic system) By 2030, ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health-care services, including for family planning, information and education, and the integration of reproductive health into national strategies and programmes (UN controlled family planning. The UN takes money from wealthy countries to give to poor countries - a redistribution of wealth) Achieve universal health coverage, including financial risk protection, access to quality essential health-care services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all (UN controlled universal health care - The UN takes money from wealthy countries to give to poor countries - a redistribution of wealth) Support the research and development of vaccines and medicines for the communicable and noncommunicable diseases that primarily affect developing countries, provide access to affordable essential medicines and vaccines, in accordance with the Doha Declaration on the TRIPS Agreement and Public Health, which affirms the right of developing countries to use to the full the provisions in the Agreement on Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights regarding flexibilities to protect public health, and, in particular, provide access to medicines for all. (Via private-public partnerships mechanisms - corporatism. Again taking money from some countries, to give to others) By 2030, ensure that all girls and boys complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education leading to relevant and Goal-4 effective learning outcomes (Truly removing cultural diversity - by making a globalized educational system) By 2030, ensure equal access for all women and men to affordable and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education, including university (Truly removing cultural diversity - by making a globalized educational system. Who pays for this?) By 2030, ensure that all learners acquire the knowledge and skills needed to promote sustainable development, including, among others, through education for sustainable development and sustainable lifestyles, human rights, gender equality, promotion of a culture of peace and non-violence, global citizenship and appreciation of cultural diversity and of culture’s contribution to sustainable development (You can’t make this stuff up - basically this would create one, universal culture and remove all cultural traditions and cultural diversity) Ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights as agreed in accordance with the Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development and the Beijing Platform for Action and the outcome documents of their review conferences (More UN controlled family planning. The UN takes money from wealthy countries to give to poor countries - a redistribution of wealth) By 2030, achieve full and productive employment and decent work for all women and men, including for young people and persons with disabilities, and equal pay for work of equal value (yes, this means a globalized command economy -ergo communism) Ensure equal opportunity and reduce inequalities of outcome, including by eliminating discriminatory laws, policies and practices and promoting appropriate legislation, policies and action in this regard. (A global governing system) Adopt policies, especially fiscal, wage and social protection policies, and progressively achieve greater equality (A global governing system) Improve the regulation and monitoring of global financial markets and institutions and strengthen the implementation of such regulations (A global governing system, through a globalized command economy) Facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through the implementation of planned and well-managed migration policies (This call for immigration being a universal right. This removes the right to own property, as nations no longer own their own borders and the right to control who enters) By 2030, ensure access for all to adequate, safe and affordable housing and basic services and upgrade slums (Globalized, universal housing) By 2030, provide access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all, improving road safety, notably by expanding public transport, with special attention to the needs of those in vulnerable situations, women, children, persons with disabilities and older persons (A global governing system). By 2030, enhance inclusive and sustainable urbanization and capacity for participatory, integrated and sustainable human settlement planning and management in all countries (A global governing system). Support positive economic, social and environmental links between urban, peri-urban and rural areas by strengthening national and regional development planning (A global governing system). By 2030, substantially increase the number of cities and human settlements adopting and implementing integrated policies and plans towards inclusion, resource efficiency, mitigation and adaptation to climate change, (A global governing system). Rationalize inefficient fossil-fuel subsidies that encourage wasteful consumption by removing market distortions, in accordance with national circumstances, including by restructuring taxation and phasing out those harmful subsidies, where they exist, to reflect their environmental impacts, taking fully into account the specific needs and conditions of developing countries and minimizing the possible adverse impacts on their development in a manner that protects the poor and the affected communities (A global governing system). Developed countries to implement fully their official development assistance commitments, including the commitment by many developed countries to achieve the target of 0.7 per cent of ODA/GNI to developing countries and 0.15 to 0.20 per cent of ODA/GNI to least developed countries ODA providers are encouraged to consider setting a target to provide at least 0.20 per cent of ODA/GNI to least developed countries (A global governing system- taking money from some nations to give to other nations - a redistribution of wealth). Develop effective, accountable and transparent institutions at all levels (A global governing system). Ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels (A global governing system). Broaden and strengthen the participation of developing countries in the institutions of global governance (A non-democratic global governing system) By 2030, provide legal identity for all, including birth registration (universal IDs)

This document goes against the very foundation of our Constitution. It is an abomination of what the United States of America stands for. The socialists of the world want to rule by proxy, we can not allow this.

This is a five alarm fire. Our very nation is under threat.