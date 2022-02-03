Drip, drip, drip…

More evidence of our government’s completely failed response to this pandemic.

A Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of the Effects of Lockdowns on COVID-19 Mortality

Abstract This systematic review and meta-analysis are designed to determine whether there is empirical evidence to support the belief that “lockdowns” reduce COVID-19 mortality. Lockdowns are defined as the imposition of at least one compulsory, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI). NPIs are any government mandate that directly restrict peoples’ possibilities, such as policies that limit internal movement, close schools and businesses, and ban international travel. This study employed a systematic search and screening procedure in which 18,590 studies are identified that could potentially address the belief posed. After three levels of screening, 34 studies ultimately qualified. Of those 34 eligible studies, 24 qualified for inclusion in the meta-analysis. They were separated into three groups: lockdown stringency index studies, shelter-in-placeorder (SIPO) studies, and specific NPI studies. An analysis of each of these three groups support the conclusion that lockdowns have had little to no effect on COVID-19 mortality. More specifically, stringency index studies find that lockdowns in Europe and the United States only reduced COVID-19 mortality by 0.2% on average. SIPOs were also ineffective, only reducing COVID-19 mortality by 2.9% on average. Specific NPI studies also find no broad-based evidence of noticeable effects on COVID-19 mortality. While this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted. In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument

“They have contributed to reducing economic activity, raising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, contributing to domestic violence, and undermining liberal democracy” “Such a standard benefit-cost calculation leads to a strong conclusion: lockdowns should be rejected out of hand as a pandemic policy instrument”

Our Hospital systems are failing in the US. THEY ARE FAILING. Our physicians are threatened and persecuted if they use life saving treatments. Hospitalists are determined to continue to push and insist on treatments that have been proven to not be safe or effective in our hospitals. Hospitals in the USA are fraudulently bilking the US Government for literally billions of dollars, by claiming excess disease and death. So much so, that it has become impossible to figure out the true rates of disease and death of Covid-19 and for all causes in the USA. It is shocking.

The rest of the world is running circles around us. Our public policy response and our hospitalists are an embarrassment. Where are our public officials?

But to speak of these issues openly, if you are a practicing physician, is grounds for loss of a license to practice medicine, losing hospital privileges and/or getting fired. To speak out means getting publicly branded as a heretic or worse, crazy.

To actually cite reasons why this may be happening, such as the vaccines aren’t working, physicians right to treat and try has been removed, hospitals are literally killing people with their rigid and failed policies and treatments is death of one’s career. It you speak of the fraud happening at the very hospital you may be working at, it is grounds for dismissal.

And the US government not only doesn’t care, it supports the actions of such hospitalists.

Last month, the USA ranked 20th in deaths per million by country or territory in the world.

Today we are ranked 18th out of 225 countries listed for the highest deaths per million. Our policies, procedures and fraudulent data are killing people. KILLING PEOPLE.

Yet the evidence is right here… it is so grossly obvious, that one literally couldn’t miss the bulls eyes, if aiming with a dart. Look at the chart below - is there anything else to say?

WE NEED TO BE OUTRAGED!

This needs to translate into some real outrage on the part of our elected officials! It is their job to fix this.

Some very brave whistleblowers are exposing the new leaked data out of the DoD on what is happening to our servicemen. The death and disease statistics for 2021 are shocking. Later today or tomorrow will be the big release of the validated data discussed at the Senator Ron Johnson hearings last week.

I will get the data up as soon as I am able tomorrow on as many channels as I am able. Please share when I do - let’s make this viral! Stay tuned!

Everyone has a choice in this battle, this battle for good and evil. For our children’s well being. For our soldier’s well being. For our populace’s freedom. Censorship, propaganda can only last if we all let it.

“you could take the world as you find it, broken and jagged and weak, and you could step right into the midst of it. Take what it is and spend yourself making it what it should be.”

Andrews, JA. Raven's Ruin (The Keeper Origins Book 2)

US truckers slam Facebook for removing page organizing DC freedom convoy: 'Censorship at its finest'

Everyone, please don’t forget the truckers in Canada. Support them however you can.