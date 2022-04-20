As reported by Maryanne Demasi, PhD in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), the national system for compensating the COVID-19 vaccine injured has not paid out a single claim.

The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) was set up to address vaccine injuries associated with vaccines and other countermeasures during a pandemic or bio-threat event. A person cannot sue a manufacturer for an injury caused by a vaccine or other product listed as a countermeasure, they can only seek compensation from CICP by filing a claim. Shockingly, the US government through CICP has only approved one claim and has yet to pay out a single dollar to anyone vaccine injured or for death benefits to those who have died.

The table below from the VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 4/8/2022 . It shows the extensive vaccine injuries and deaths reported. The government is quick to point out that these are reported injuries and deaths to the US government, which will not be fully investigated by the CDC and so therefore can not be verified…

When a public health emergency was declared in 2020, the 2005 Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act went into effect. That meant any injuries or deaths arising from the vaccines would have to be filed with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), as opposed to the usual route with the US’s national Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP).

The BMJ article reports that since then, there have been 1000s of claims filed by people injured/death from the vaccines, but not a single person has collected any compensation. Whereas, under the national vaccine program (VICP), compensation has been awarded in 36% of the 24 ,909 claims filed with around $4.7bn paid out since 1988.

The CICP payouts are limited to only the most serious injuries and death. The claims have to be made within a year after vaccination, and the program has a much higher burden of proof than the VICP. Loss of income under the CICP is limited to $50 000 a year, and no compensation is included for pain or emotional distress (or for attorney fees). Under the traditional vaccine injury program, payouts for lost wages are not capped, and compensation for pain and suffering is much higher.

Of concern is that the filing of a case must be completed within a year, but there is at least one person who has documented the electronic filing of her case, only to find on follow up, that the CICP had no record of her case. Concerns arise that such dropped cases will then be unable to be refiled, due to the time limits for filing. The backlog of cases now appears so large, the processes so opaque, that the CICP system seems irrevocably broken

The CICP is a “horrible program,” says Peter Meyers, emeritus professor at George Washington University Law School in Washington, DC. “You basically submit your application for compensation, it’s then dealt with secretly, and you don’t have a right to have a lawyer paid for by the program. You don’t have a right to a hearing. We have no idea how these cases are being processed . . . There is such a lack of transparency in this program that it’s frightening.” (BMJ)

Furthermore, the CICP program resolves claims through an administrative process, not a judicial one (unlike the VICP). In order for a claim to be won through the CICP program, the legal burden of proof has to be BEYOND A REASONABLE DOUBT. That is a virtually unattainable demand. Particularly for an experimental vaccine for which the adverse events are not completely known and for which the government has stymied research efforts to determine just what those adverse events are. The CDC has also hidden the large portions of the data it is collecting for these vaccines. This means that the administrators judicating the injury claims would also not have the information that the CDC knows on the adverse events from these vaccines, making it virtually impossible to win many of the CICP vaccine injury cases.

Currently, a small group of Senators including Senators Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, Mike Braun, and Cindy Hyde-Smith have introduced the Countermeasure Injury Compensation Amendment Bill to reform the CICP to make its processes and payouts comparable to the VICP program. The bill also proposes the creation of a commission to identify injuries caused by a covid vaccines and it would also allow claims to be resubmitted.

This harkens back to the issues of the mRNA, the lipid nano-particles, as well as the spike protein issues with these vaccines.

We now know that the “mRNA” from the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines which incorporates the synthetic nucleotide pseudouridine can persist in lymph nodes for at least 60 days after injection. This is not natural, and this is not really mRNA. These molecules have genetic elements similar to those of natural mRNA, but they are clearly far more resistant to the enzymes which normally degrade natural mRNA, seem to be capable of producing high levels of protein for extended periods, and seem to evade normal immunologic mechanisms for eliminating cells which produce foreign proteins which are not normally observed in the body.

We also don’t know the full effects of the nano-lipid particles used, although we know that they aggregate in various organs, including ovaries and brain. We also know that they are very inflammatory. We know that the spike protein is cytotoxic. So, adverse events are going to persist for months after vaccination. That includes myocarditis.

So these long-term and unusual adverse events, most of which haven’t even been investigated to the full extent needed or even recognized, will not be included in the the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program.

Then there is the government’s “Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System” (VAERS), which does consider vaccine injuries past a certain time. These adverse events, which may not show up for weeks or even months after vaccination, are not getting entered into the VEARS system. Further distorting what is known and knowable about this global “mRNA vaccine” experiment.

Isn’t it time to take a good, hard look at what is happening?

In order to fight corruption, we must first expose it. But when our government is are determined to hide embarrassing data, obfuscate facts and deny culpability, what chance do we have?

The government in the USA has agreed to provide liability for the vaccine injured in this country, relieving the pharmaceutical industry of this burden. It is time they did their job and lived up to their obligations.

Give a gift subscription

Lies My Gov't Told Me: And the Better Future Coming is now available for pre-purchase.