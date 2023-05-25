Drs. Richard Urso, Robert Malone, Pierre Kory (l to r)

Today lets talk a bit about the history of the use of Ivermectin for treating COVID-19, and in particular the new book which will be out in just a few days from Dr. Pierre Kory and Jenna McCarthy titled “The War on Ivermectin”.

To kick this off, there is a fake/fabricated storyline circulating that the US DoD/DTRA- Chem-Bio defense (DOMANE) program actively suppressed the use of Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment option, that I was the leader of the DOMANE program, and that I am personally responsible for the advancement and licensure of Remdesivir and the suppression of Ivermectin as a treatment option. The same self-styled “independent journalist” promoting these obvious falsehoods also asserts that I am responsible for 9-11 and the Anthrax attacks.

The following paragraphs are the first time I have directly addressed aspects of my involvement in drug repurposing for COVID involving Ivermectin.

Historically I primarily have spoken out about the COVID genetic vaccines, because that is what people (and podcasters) wanted to hear from me. But that work is only a small subset of my efforts to provide ways to mitigate the damages caused by SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19 and the COVIDcrisis response since January of 2020. My work in repurposing drugs for early COVID-19 treatment, which consumed all of 2020 and most of 2021, is not something that I have emphasized in my public activities for three general reasons: First, others have spoken at length about their work, so the topic of drug repurposing has been fairly well covered. Second, much of my work was performed as a consultant/subcontractor under various non-disclosure agreements. Nothing nefarious here, just normal business practices for a small consulting shop. Third, despite what some may darkly mutter, my public activities have not been about self-promotion, but rather have been focused on trying to educate and help the general public deal with the upside down clown world of the COVIDcrisis public response that they have been subjected to since January 2020.

I have a general rule of thumb to not talk to the crazies, online or otherwise, and so have not previously felt any particular need to address these various unfounded conspiracy theories promoted by a self-styled “independent journalist” who mostly seems to be obsessed with trying to belittle, gaslight, and denigrate me without bothering to actually do the investigative research which would immediately refute his theories. I have no idea who pays this person to spread his theories and attacks on me and many others.

DOMANE is a DoD/DTRA program. I have never been a DTRA employee. I have never been a member of DTRA (or DOMANE) leadership. All lies. In my role as CEO of my consulting business RWMaloneMD LLC I served as a subcontractor for three DTRA-related contracts. One contract was issued to a small company called Allchem, which at the time was owned by Dr. Jim Talton. That contract was focused on discovering inhibitors of organophosphate toxins (nerve gases and certain pesticides) using high throughput computational and robotic screening methods. The other contract was with MIT Lincoln Lab, where I served as a consultant on that DOMANE contract, which was focused on discovering repurposed drugs for treatment of COVID-19 (including Ivermectin) and advancing sponsored clinical research to test those agents. The third one (also acting as a consultant/subcontractor) was managed by Leidos, and involved development of an advanced patient-centered outcomes research software tool and use in supporting both outpatient (virtual) clinical trials as well as parallel inpatient trials of the repurposed pharmaceutical agents ivermectin, celecoxib, and famotidine. No Remdesivir. Amazingly, the FDA blocked that program (and the DoD) from testing Ivermectin, informing that clinical trials of that agent would not be allowed to proceed until in vitro (in the test tube) studies demonstrated the mechanism of action of Ivermectin as an anti-viral for SARS-CoV-2.

DOMANE is not the program which advanced and advocated Remdesivir for COVID-19. Another obvious lie. That would be Dr. Anthony Fauci and the NIAID. The historic record is clear on that. DOMANE leadership claims credit for funding the initial development of Remdesivir because it funded the development of this drug as a potential anti-Ebola agent, for which application it failed largely due to toxicity and lack of effectiveness.

I was an early and continued advocate for use of Ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19. Some, although not this particular “investigative journalist” in question, will remember that I was specifically attacked by “independent journalist” Mr. Alex Berenson for my advocacy of the repurposed agent as a treatment for COVID-19. Reviewing my over 3,400 email correspondences involving Ivermectin since January 01, 2020 (there were many more before that date), I find that the first in this time frame is dated January 10, 2020, and involved internal correspondence with the Alchem team (who were volunteering their time to try to identify repurposed drugs for SARS-CoV-2 treatment). Most are also not aware that further back in time I had been an advocate for the use of Ivermectin as an agent for treating Yellow Fever Virus infection and many other viruses, and even filed a field of use patent (since abandoned) for Ivermectin as an antiviral.

Searching my email accounts for the key words “Ivermectin” and “Kory” (as in Pierre) reveals 936 email correspondences, the first being on 11/19/2020 (almost 200 days prior to the Bret Weinstein/Pierre Kory DarkHorse Podcast. This first notification of the potential efficacy of Ivermectin was part of a summary provided by senior (since retired) DTRA/DOMANE scientist Dr. Howard Haimes. On December 08, 2020, I wrote to the project officer for the DTRA/DOMANE contractor Leidos concerning the following article posted on Trial Site News, and advocating for clinical testing of Ivermectin within the funded program:

The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs will hold a full committee hearing on December 8, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Senate Dirksen Building and via video conference. Titled “Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution, Part II,” invited witnesses to include Jane M. Orient, MD, Executive Director Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, Pierre Kory, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, St. Luke’s Aurora Medical Center, Jean-Jacques Rajter, MD, Pulmonologist, Broward Health Medical Center and ICON study co-author and Ramin Oskoui, MD, Vice President of Medical Staff, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Chief Executive Officer of Foxhall Cardiology. Prominent among discussion topics will be the use of ivermectin as a treatment for early-stage, mild to moderate COVID-19 cases. To date, although well over $12 billion U.S. dollars have been spent by the taxpayers, there has been no breakthrough for early-stage treatment, an incredibly important period to get COVID-19 under control. There is evidence that some generic-based treatments can help accomplish this objective.

In the same email, I further advocated for clinical trial testing of Ivermectin by including a link to this website:

COVID-19 treatment studies for Ivermectin

On December 05, 2020, I reached out to Pierre’s co-author on an informal review of Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment (which had been published informally on the internet), which lead to my being introduced to Pierre, launching what I hope will be a lifelong friendship.

Dear Dr Lieberman, Alexis - Please consider preparing and submitting a report summarizing experiences treating COVID-19 with Ivermectin! We have set up this special topic of Frontiers in Immunology specifically so that there will be a forum for physicians and scientists such as yourself to report observations that may not yet meet the criteria for publication in high profile journals, but which are not otherwise being reported and published. This journal is "open source", and so does charge for managing and formatting each publication. Best wishes Robert Malone, MD, MS Frontiers in Pharmacology has launched a new Research Topic, Treating COVID-19 With Currently Available Drugs. As a leading expert in your field, we would like you to participate by submitting your research.

Pierre wrote back on December 11, 2020:

Alexis, Robert, Thank you for making our acquaintance and I so appreciate your mention of the short period to publication because: We know many many lives are at stake with every day that this manuscript takes through peer review. I cannot stress this enough I am just now getting offers from other journals also emphasizing speed. I am much more attracted to quality and speed right now than just impact factor etc (this is also a first for me in publishing manuscripts, i.e. journals reaching out to me Anyway, Robert, I thank you for your interest, it is very encouraging – do you know what kind of time-line to on-line publication we can expect if it passes peer review and/or requires only minor revisions. If anything more gets required, we understand it would take much longer. Anyway, thanks for your interest and please advise – thanks, Pierre Pierre Kory, MD, MPA President, Front-Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance Associate Professor of Medicine Advocate Aurora Critical Care Service St. Luke’s Aurora Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI



Thus launched at initiative which unfortunately ended poorly. Pierre submitted his manuscript to Frontiers and I was assigned as editor for the submission. I selected four highly qualified reviewers - 1) a senior pharmaceutical scientist, 2) the most senior FDA clinical reviewer, 3) another senior FDA pharmaceutical scientist from the office of the Chief Scientist, and 4) a front line ICU physician practicing at a major academic medical center in NYC/Brooklyn. These four put the manuscript through extensive review and revisions. It was accepted for publication. Pierre and the FLCCC paid the required publication fee. As was the usual practice for Frontiers in Pharmacology, the abstract was published as a pre-print/teaser. It accrued a record number of views in just a few short days. And then all hell broke loose.

The editor in chief of Frontiers forced the paper to be withdrawn. This set off a cascade which eventually lead to resignation of the editors (including myself) who had created this special edition of Frontiers in Pharmacology specifically to enable publication of COVID-19 repurposed drug research, and closing down of that special volume without publication. At the time, the Editor in Chief was warned that if he took these actions, he would be responsible for large numbers of avoidable deaths. Time has validated that assertion, along with so many others which were made along the way but attacked at the time.

The resulting mess (and Frontiers’ denials of culpability) were then covered in two articles by a UK publication named “The Scientist”:

A review article containing contested claims about the tropical medicine drug as a COVID-19 treatment was listed as “provisionally accepted” on the journal’s website before being removed this week.

The issue’s guest editors resign after falling out with the publisher over the management of papers, including a rejected manuscript on ivermectin, that were submitted for a special issue on drug repurposing for COVID-19.

You can find an interview between Pierre Kory and Del Bigtree concerning Pierre’s recollections regarding this sorry affair at the following link:

So, I ask you, dear reader. Based on the evidence above, did I serve as the leader of DOMANE, act to promote Remdesivir and block Ivermectin?

These are lies which are being promoted for some undisclosed ulterior motive by someone who self-identifies as an “investigative journalist” and has posted literally thousands of on-line attacks on my character and integrity. As are the assertions that I am somehow responsible for 9-11 and the Anthrax attacks (at which time I was actually living in Rockville MD working on developing a Breast Cancer research facility and tissue bank in Windber, PA under a John Murtha porkbarrel project called the Windber Research Institute, while also starting a US-based company called Inovio).

The record clearly shows that I was an early and strong advocate for use of Ivermectin (and celecoxib, and famotidine) as repurposed drug agents for treating COVID-19, and a strong advocate for the work of Dr. Pierre Kory and his colleagues at the FLCCC.

The good news to come out of this horrid chapter in the COVIDcrisis story was that through all of this drama and trauma, and subsequently in so much other travel (not to mention thousands of emails!), meetings and discussions (including both “DEFEAT THE MANDATES” rallies), I have been able to develop what I hope will be a livelong friendship with Dr. Pierre Kory and his close colleague Dr. Paul Marik.

Dr. Pierre Kory is the kind of guy people love to love. A native New Yorker with a huge heart and a knack for numbers, Kory is equal parts affable and academic, quick to crack a joke or rattle off complex medical statistics from memory. He’s been on the Covid front lines from the beginning, searching for answers, testifying before the senate, and advocating for both patient and physician rights—a journey he eloquently and assiduously documents in his forthcoming book, The War on Ivermectin (Skyhorse, June 2023). Kory has been called everything from a fringe doctor to a medical misinformationist—two terms that in today’s upside-down world translate into “someone you definitely want to listen to.” It’s my pleasure to share the first chapter of his book, written with author Jenna McCarthy and featuring a foreword by Del Bigtree. Kory’s is a powerful, highly-anticipated story filled with facts, humor and truth that will edify and enlighten readers around the world.

The War on Ivermectin, Chapter One: Before the Beginning

Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The trouble­makers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They’re not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.

—Steve Jobs

I do quite a bit of public speaking these days, and part of my schtick has become somewhat of an “ode to the old Pierre.” When I say old, of course, I mean pre-Covid.

Old Pierre believed that the elite, esteemed medical journals represented the best of scientific thought and study. The Lancet or the New England Journal of Medicine said so? It was settled then. Old Pierre religiously read the New York Times from cover to cover, because it was the paper of record; the arbiter of truth. If you wanted to know what was really going on, you read the Times. Period. He voted for Biden (although in his defense, he wasn’t exactly a fan and never put a BIDEN-HARRIS ring around any of his social media profile photos), trusted the government (I know!), and actu­ally believed that public health agencies were committed to safeguarding and improving . . . wait for it . . . public health. He knew—knew, I tell you!—that vitamins were a scam and that hospitals were life-saving centers of care, compassion, and excellence. Old Pierre dutifully lined up for his own annual flu shot and followed the childhood immunization schedule to the letter with his three daughters.

He was a clueless sonofabitch.

Nobody, least of all me, could have predicted the insane series of events, discoveries, and decisions that would transform him (me) into the wildly different doctor—and man—that I am today.

But here we are.

So this is my story. What started as a daily brain dump, a place to record the happenings and heartbreaks occurring at work and at home, slowly mor­phed into this crazy peek into a decidedly broken medical system. I set out to understand and expose what was happening with repurposed drugs, iver­mectin specifically. By October of 2020, we had identified an inexpensive, safe, widely available medication that was showing tremendous potential not just as a treatment for Covid but also as a preventative. As the weeks and months wore on, the data supporting its safety and efficacy were astound­ing. And yet the backlash against it was swift and furious. Positive studies were overturned and retracted. Negative studies appeared out of thin air. Around the world it was quietly being used to tremendous, almost impos­sible success, and yet doctors were punished for prescribing it, pharmacies refused to fill valid prescriptions for it, and the media would only touch it to call it “the horse dewormer.” To a physician fighting on the front lines of this battle, this systematic smear campaign was unfathomable.

I soon discovered that the corruption and deceit were hardly limited to the pharmaceutical space. The entire medical industrial complex—including our governmental and international regulatory agencies, Big Pharma, pub­lic and private health care systems and hospital networks, medical schools and their journals, and at least one centi-billionaire “philanthropath”—had been collectively captured. According to Wikipedia (which I don’t often use as a reference source, incidentally, but their explanation was most succinct), “When regulatory capture occurs, a special interest is prioritized over the general interests of the public, leading to a net loss for society.”1

You can say that again.

At the risk of sounding arrogant or self-congratulatory, when it came to Covid, I got a lot of things right from the beginning. So often and so over­whelmingly, in fact, that I was dubbed “Lucky Pierre,” first by the editor of the New England Journal of Medicine in a magazine interview, and then by my colleagues and friends. I want to acknowledge here, up front, that I ascribe much of that consistent, almost implausible “rightness” to this: practically from day one, I was part of a group of highly credible, extensively experienced professors, scientists, and clinicians who were deeply studied on nearly every aspect of medicine even remotely related to Covid. We shared a spirit and a purpose well before we had a name (the Front Line Covid Critical Care Alliance, or FLCCC), a website, or a nonprofit designation.

The whole is always greater than the sum of its parts, and that is expo­nentially true with the FLCCC. After all, we’re the misfits, the troublemak­ers, the round pegs in the square holes. We’re the ones standing up to the system; the child watching the bare-assed Emperor parade down the street who just can’t hold his tongue.

“But he hasn’t got anything on,” we’ve been shouting. At first, people pointed and laughed at us and called us names, but we didn’t care. That fat bastard was naked, and nothing could make us see or think otherwise! And do you know what? People are starting to catch on. More and more, some might say in droves, they’re seeing what we see and have seen for a few years now.

That is the power and spirit of the collaboration and camaraderie behind the FLCCC. From the beginning, we were bound by mutual passion and respect, and committed to uncovering and speaking the truth—no matter how difficult or isolating that proved to be.

So yeah, we’ve gotten a lot right. It turns out, that’s actually not so hard to do when you’re surrounded by greatness and your hearts are in the right place.

Excerpted from The War on Ivermectin by Dr. Pierre Kory with Jenna McCarthy

Another key video reference relating to Pierre’s work concerning Ivermectin is the following:

