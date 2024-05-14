Jason Jones is a film producer, author, activist, popular podcast host, and human rights worker. He is president of the Human-Rights Education and Relief Organization (H.E.R.O.), known for its two main programs, the Vulnerable People Project and Movie to Movement. He was the first recipient of the East Turkistan Order of Friend- ship Medal for his advocacy of the Uyghur people. Jones was an executive producer of Bella and an associate producer of The Stoning of Soraya M. His humanitarian efforts have aided millions in Afghanistan, Nigeria, and the Ukraine, as well as pregnancy centers and women’s shelters throughout North America. Jones is a senior contributor to The Stream and the host of The Jason Jones Show. He is also the author of three books, The Race to Save Our Century, The World Is on Fire, and his latest book The Great Campaign Against the Great Reset. His latest film, Divided Hearts of America, is available on Amazon Prime.

The WHO: We Won’t Get Fooled Again

By Jason Jones

When Chris Cuomo goes on TV to admit that he’s suffering side-effects from the COVID vaccine, should we feel sorry for him?

We’re tempted to chuckle and gloat. Cuomo was one of the loudest voices braying that the government should shove the untested COVID vax into all of our arms, even our children’s arms. He used his journalistic platform to defend his brother (then-governor) Andrew Cuomo’s full-on fascist COVID policies. Those included locking down New York businesses, padlocking churches, uselessly closing schools, and dumping COVID patients in nursing homes where they killed off thousands of seniors — by sheer, wacky coincidence spiking death rates, which justified fraud-prone mail-in ballots just in time to steal the White House for the former Joe Biden.

It wouldn’t be human to totally suppress our perception of a certain … poetic justice when people get hoisted on their own petards. But we must be more than human, as Christ demands and makes possible. So let’s remember our enemies — both the fact that they’re still our enemies, and our duty to pray for their souls.

Forgiving doesn’t mean forgetting. You can let go of toxic anger toward some sociopathic person or wicked institution, while staying fully vigilant about the danger you still might be in. Or the threat to your poorest neighbors, who are much less resilient than you.

That balance of peace and protectiveness describes how we ought to feel about the Deep State’s institutions, our government-controlled media, pastors who squandered our trust, and most of all about the globalist institutions that seek to rule our lives. It’s to help people develop a principled vigilance in defense of human dignity and freedom that I wrote my newest book, The Great Campaign Against the Great Reset. It grounds our resistance to elites and their anti-human agenda in the timeless principles which God wrote on our hearts, the Natural Law.

The most important single front on which we must fight that Resistance right now is something that sounds like a plot line from a James Bond movie: A global treaty concocted and revised with zero transparency which would override all the sovereignty of citizens in every country on earth, and hand over autocratic powers to unelected bureaucrats — with no judicial appeal. Suddenly people in Hungary, Sri Lanka, Alabama and Colorado would all be subject to the whims of public health officials chosen behind the scenes by powerful foreign adversaries such as China.

No, that’s not some movie synopsis. It’s the actual agenda of the World Health Organization Pandemic Treaty, which is on the agenda to pass at the WHO’s upcoming meeting, with the full backing of the Biden administration.

Don’t take it from me. As the Sovereignty Coalition reports, almost half of the highest legal authorities in our country are warning Americans what’s coming:

Twenty-two state attorneys general have added their voices to the growing opposition to the Biden administration’s plan to agree in just 18 days to two treaties still being negotiated by the World Health Organization (WHO). Under the leadership of Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, these states’ senior legal officers have rejected these accords that would have the effect of turning over their states’ constitutional responsibility for public health decisions to the WHO’s Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus. Their bottom line: “We will resist any attempt to enable the WHO to directly or indirectly set public policy for our citizens.”

Those attorneys-general wrote:

As the chief legal officers of our States, we oppose two instruments under negotiation that could give the World Health Organization (WHO) unprecedented and unconstitutional powers over the United States and her people….

To varying degrees, these measures would threaten national sovereignty, undermine states’ authority, and imperil constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. Ultimately, the goal of these instruments isn’t to protect public health. It’s to cede authority to the WHO – specifically its Director-General – to restrict our citizens’ rights to freedom of speech, privacy, movement (especially travel across borders) and informed consent.

As Fox News reported, all 49 Republican senators wrote President Biden demanding that he pull the U.S. out of the path of this deadly juggernaut.

Freedom activists around the world are warning about the radical dangers to freedom and democratic decision-making posed by this backroom deal forged by global cabals.

Are you experiencing déjà vu yet? Do you remember when social media giants such as YouTube shut down the accounts of famous epidemiologists and vaccine researchers such as Dr. Robert Malone, silencing free debate about the best responses to COVID, with the explanation that it was simply following the WHO’s guidance? But most of us just took that in stride: Oh, our free speech just got stripped away by billion-dollar corporations working with unelected foreign bureaucrats, allegedly to “save lives.” What else is new?

The COVID panic was a test-run for full-on totalitarian thought control, justified by a “crisis.” That experiment succeeded beyond its authors’ wildest dreams, and now the same people are poised to announce the next “emergency,” probably on the pretext of climate change. That’s already happening in Europe, where governments are seizing farmland, suppressing food production, and outlawing political parties that dissent.

On American shores, have you ever wondered why mobs of rioters target the statues of American founders, burn our flag, and denounce our country as “fundamentally racist”? Here is your answer: These mobs work with our elites, who bail them out of jail and arrange for all charges to get dropped. Those elites hate and fear the power of ordinary people, and deeply resent the limits on their power imposed by “archaic” institutions such as the U.S. Constitution.

Now if the U.S. signs the WHO Treaty, the Biden administration will have all the tools it needs to simply override that Constitution, in the name of “protecting public health.”

At the Vulnerable People Project, we work around the world helping the victims of crass, inhumane decisions taken by our rulers — always under the pretext of promoting “justice” or “saving lives.” We help Afghans who worked as interpreters for the U.S. military, whom the Biden regime abandoned, Christians targeted by fundamentalists in Nigeria, and civilians trapped in the conflict in Gaza. We see the brutal effects on the ground of high-handed, elitist policies that claim to serve Utopian goals. Most of the time, you can figure out the real motives behind such decisions: power-lust, greed, and scorn for the weak.

The great Christian thinker Rene Girard predicted we’d face times like these. He warned that those hungry for power and pleasure would learn to appear as angels of light. He even gave this ideological confidence game a name, "victimism," which is the strategy of grasping wealth and power by pretending to serve the innocent and the oppressed.

Don’t fall for it. Let your senators know that Americans won’t roll over and play dead ever again.

