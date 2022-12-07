I am on my phone, and getting ready to start. But I wanted anybody who wanted to watch the live stream to be able to. So here is the link and the draft agenda.

Why are we here

1. Vaers– Liz Willner

2. V SAFE– Aaron Siri

3. Insurance data, disability data– Ed Dowd

4. CDC and international data– Josh Stirling

5. Anecdotal evidence of data– Kirk Milhoan, Renata Moon, James Thorp

6. Personal stories– Joel Wallskog, Bri Dressen

Coronavirus—Dr. Cole, Dr. Risch

1. Description of virus, why it’s unique and deadly, how it infects, etc.-- Dr. Cole

2. Virus Epidemiology, age stratified risk, how we overreacted-- Dr. Risch

VIDEO– Del Bigtree

Vaccine

1. History of mRNA development - Dr. Malone

2. Vaccine composition/toxicology- Dr. Janci Lindsay / Dr. Malone

3. How the vaccine actually works? – Dr. McCullough, Dr. Wiseman, Dr. Malone, others?

4. Vaccine Manufacturing and Regulatory standards - David Gortler

VIDEO– Del Bigtree

1. Tests that should have been performed, but weren’t – Peter McCullough, David Wiseman, David Gortler

Different mechanisms that could produce vaccine injury

1. Myocarditis- Kirk Milhoan

2. Sudden cardiac death- Peter McCullough

3. Clotting- Ryan Cole

4. Neurological issues – Theresa Long, Joel Wallskog

5. Fetal Demise- James Thorp

6. Cancers- David Wiseman

Other Issues to Discuss

1. What we were told that wasn’t true:

· Said it would stay in arm · Bio persistence · Vaccinated people don’t get COVID · Vaccine is safe and effective

2. Other vaccines that have been pulled/ adverse effects– Janci Lindsay

3. What have we learned from the Pfizer trial documents

4. Lot to lot variation- David Gortler

5. What studies/data does CDC/FDA/NIH cite to claim vaccine efficacy, reduction of severity of symptoms and death. – Peter McCullough

6. Vaccine mandates

7. Intimidation of doctors and nurses

8. Risk/Benefit

9. Could mass vaccination be driving all the variants - Paul Alexander

10. Censorship

11. Future plans for mRNA vaccines