Transcribed Deposition of DR. ANTHONY FAUCI -
Fresh off the press - the transcribed deposition of Dr. Fauci from Nov 23, 2022
(Transcribed)
Videotaped Deposition of DR. ANTHONY FAUCI -
I have a another podcast to do at 4:00 PM and then I have to drive to Washington DC tonight to give testimony at a Senator Ron Johnson hearing tomorrow bright and early.
However, I want to give everyone to a chance to review this 446 page document and make up your own minds - before people in the media do it for you. I am looking forward to discovering what you find!
Fauci replied with "I do not recall" 176 times.
Thanks for putting this out there! The more eyeballs on this slimebag the better.