Esteemed Virologist Dr. Theo Schetters wrote me this evening, with a troublesome message.

After we had had the interview at De Nieuwe Wereld in Leiden (Netherlands), censorship became harsh. De Nieuwe Wereld was not allowed to upload new items to YouTube for a week. The new media Blckbx.tv channel was blocked from streaming their programs using YouTube for two weeks after I appeared in one of their programs where I presented the same results. In that particular show, I asked for suspension of the upcoming autumn vaccination campaign. They didn’t. So, I have written this short update to present this to a broader audience. I would appreciate if you could post it and spread the message on your substack.

For additional context and detail, please see the prior substack post on this topic which can be found here.

UPDATE CORRELATION VACCINATION AND MORTALITY IN THE NETHERLANDS OCTOBER 30TH 2022

In the Netherlands, the autumn vaccination campaign started in week 37 of 2022 (triangles). As scheduled, the elderly (>80 years old) and subjects that belong to the high-risk population, were the first to receive the vaccinations (mRNA corona vaccines). Immediately after the onset of the campaign, there was a rise in mortality (red line). This temporal relationship between vaccination and increase in mortality appeared similar to that found earlier during the spring vaccination campaign that was started in week 9 earlier this year (blue line). Although the data lack sufficient detail to firmly establish causality, these results call for immediate suspension of the vaccinations. Detailed investigation into the cause of increased mortality is paramount.

A presentation that explains which data were used, where they can be found and how they were analyzed can be found here.

