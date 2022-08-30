To All Freedom Flyers:

A major development is breaking. We cannot emphasize the importance of this enough.

At 2:00 pm Central Time tomorrow (Robert here with an edit: the meeting is on Tuesday, August 30th - details below), senior FAA official Bruce McGray will publicly present, for the first time, his sworn declaration and supporting exhibits (links at very bottom) against the agency for its involvement in the vaccine mandate and the resultant fallout. The presentation will be aired via Zoom and we need as many of our members as possible to join the call. The purpose is both to present the complaint and ensure that all members have the information necessary to rescue their lives and their careers. If you hold an FAA medical and fear its loss as a result of vaccine complications, solutions will be presented.

Mr. McGray is represented by Todd Callender of the Disabled Rights Advocates Law Firm (part of the legal coalition representing USFF as well, and whose letter & invitation is pasted below), and will be joined by a who's-who of the fight we are engaged in. Many more agency whistleblowers who are coming forward will be on the call as well.

Realize that the call is not just for pilots! If you or someone you know is COVID vaccine injured, please join us.

Lastly, let us emphasize that your microphones need to be on MUTE when you join the call. We expect a very large audience and open mics simply will not do.

Review the information below and we will see you there!

HOLD THE LINE!

USFF

----------------////////-----------------

Good afternoon all:

Many of you are aware of our meeting planned for tomorrow (30 August) at 3:00 pm (Eastern Time US) for a presentation by a notable team of heroes who are trying to salvage our global aviation industry. Tomorrow, Bruce McGray, who is a very senior Federal Aviation Administration official and whistleblower, will provide testimony about his experiences and efforts to prevent a most certain and looming aviation tragedy. Bruce is joined by flight surgeons Dr. Theresa Long, Dr. Pete Chambers, and USFF President Josh Yoder to discuss ways to screen, identify and remediate or repair vaccine injuries aviation professionals and others may be suffering.

Also presenting is Jeffrey Prather (inter alia, Senior Special Agent – retired), Ann Vandersteel (hostess and Director of the Zelenko Foundation) and Lt. General Thomas McInerney (US Air Force – retired); all of whom have battled the apathy, inaction, coercion and corruption in our various governments in order to stop the killer shot mandates and preserve humanity.

We have an opportunity to identify these pressing issues, help the injured and unemployed while repairing the relationships between regulators, law enforcement, aviation professionals and the flying public. Tomorrow’s meeting is about solutions that will translate whistleblower leadership into mass-local action resulting in the salvation of our aviation industry and re-establishment of working relationships between government and citizens.

You are invited to attend and bring along anyone that you believe may be interested in hearing about these topics or joining in the effort.

I look forward to seeing you tomorrow,

Todd Callender

Disabled Rights Advocates Law Firm

https://dradvocates.com

ZOOM CALL INFORMATION:

Topic: Todd Callender FAA Whistleblower Meeting

Time: Aug 30, 2022 02:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International - Zoom meeting Tuesday 30 August 2022 at 20.00 (8 pm) London time, 15.00 (3 pm) New York time, 12 noon Los Angeles time, 03.00 (3 am) (Wednesday) Borneo time, 05.00 (5 am) (Wednesday) Sydney time, 07.00 (7 am) (Wednesday) Auckland time.

Join Zoom Meeting:

Here is the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9352118786?pwd=UlowWHpKdmVDeU1Hb1g0N3RpZDdqQT09

Meeting ID: 935 211 8786

Passcode: ViSaj0

One tap mobile:

+14086380968,,9352118786#,,,,*211230# US (San Jose)

+16468769923,,9352118786#,,,,*211230# US (New York)

Dial by your location:

+1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose)

+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 935 211 8786

Passcode: 211230

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kReZq3pr4

----------------////////-----------------

Partial List of Whistleblower Exhibits (There is some really good information embedded here)

Diabetes

Appellants Reply Brief 10th Circuit

JAMA, Myocarditis

AFFIDAVIT OF LTC. THERESA LONG M.D.

Chambers Declaration

Success With Ivermectin

FIFA Deaths

FDA on Pfizer

Comirnaty non-availability

Pilot deaths up 1700%

VAERS/FDA-side effects

SAH 2016-2021

PE 2016-2021

Ovarian Dysfunction 2016-2021

Spontaneous Abortion

Visual DHA DMED Mortality Abnormalities

Neurologic Dysfunction

Neuro Degen 2016-2021

MS 2016-2021

Mild Cognitive 2016-20121

Menstrual Irregularities

Male Infertility

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura 2016-2021

Heart Failure 2016-2020

HIV 2016-2021

GBS 2016-2021

Esophageal Cancer 2016-2021

Nervous System 2016-2021

Liver 2016-2021

CVA 2016-2021

Congenital Malformation 2016-2021

Transverse Myelitis

Pituitary and Thyroid Cancer 2016-2021

Tinnitus 2016-2021

Pituitary and Thyroid Cancer 2016-2021 (#2)

TIA 2016-2021

GI Cancer 2016-2021

Thyroid Disorders 2016-2021

Breast Cancer 2016-2021

Autoimmune and Blood 2016-2021

Tachycardia 2016-2021

Legal Filing-Docs to FAA/DOT/Airlines

True Fatality Rates

VAERS/Harvard 1% Study

FDA Internal Review-Deadly Effects of EUA Shots

DOT 4-shot requirement meeting

Notes on RFK Jr. warning about Pfizer vax for children

Criminal Evidence-Comirnaty

Pregnancy With Abortive Outcome 2016-2020

FYI -

This is the note I received about the above meeting:



Doc,



Please, disseminate the following among our @gettr friends to whom may have injuries or have been discriminated due to mandates. As a Professional Pilot the FAA/DOT caved to political agendas that directly contradicted Federal Rules for untested vaccines for pilots. Censorship by social media and MSM directly contributed to injury of a large number of our brethren and cabin crew whom can no longer hold medical qualifications due to cardiac complications following vaccines and required boosters. This call as you read below is open to all and especially those injured by the vaccines or adversely affected by the mandates.

Give a gift subscription

Share