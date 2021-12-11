Once again, the legacy media have buried the lede while regurgitating Pharma press releases regarding the recent investor data disclosure from Moderna regarding the safety and efficacy of the Moderna quadrivalent (four-way) influenza vaccine candidate. Using a classic strategy to minimize impact of bad news, the damaging data were dumped on the last trading day of the week. Despite the transparent ploy, investors on the Street saw right through the subterfuge, and Moderna market capitalization took a 15 point hit (5.57%) by close of trading on Friday 10 December after a substantial selloff, while BioNTech (which uses the same UPenn “pseudouridine” patent of Kariko and Weissman together with very similar synthetic mRNA delivery compounds) took an even bigger “adjustment” of 26.53 points (9.33 %). I guess it is easier to fool legacy media “reporters” and US public health officials than it is to fool Wall Street Stock Analysts.

Click here for the official Moderna PR spin on the data.

So, what’s this all about? Well, pharmaceutical scientist Dr. Derek Lowe came closest to getting the coverage right in his column where he calls out legacy media spinning, but in his column titled “Moderna's mRNA Flu Vaccine” he still misses the bombshell adverse event report which has triggered savvy investors. Click here for this analysis. Derek blogs for Science magazine, the “official” party line publication of American Association for the Advancement of Science and has often (but not always) come the closest to scientific truth of any of the mainstream scientific media throughout this outbreak. By way of full disclosure, I do have a warm spot in my heart for Derek consequent to his favorable reporting on my team’s discoveries relating to the use of Famotidine (Pepcid) for treating outpatient COVID-19 symptoms, a finding that has been independently confirmed.

Below are the key data slides that were shared during the investor-only Moderna data presentation which prompted the abrupt sell off and market capitalization haircut.

Panel A: Efficacy data

Note the subtle lower placement of the Fluzone data graphs, making the mRNA product appear more effective than it is relative to the licensed traditional Fluzone graphs. In a sharp-eyed tweet, @RobertLKruse gets the gold star for pointing out this trick in Moderna's slide comparing early efficacy data from its flu shot to a competitor. The y-axis being lower for Fluzone's shot is lower makes it look worse (and $MRNA's shot better) if glancing quickly and comparing the two graphs. For some reason, Moderna seems to have failed to perform statistical comparison of Fluzone versus Moderna flu jab data. Perhaps because they do not have enough capital to hire competent biostatisticians to run the numbers?

Here is a “corrected” version of that graphic prepared by @AndrewE_Dunn.

Panel B: Safety – Adverse events

This is the real bombshell! Note that the dose for Moderna’s COVID-19 jab is 100 micrograms, so focus on that column when comparing to placebo- 92% of patients >= 50 years old had adverse events, compared to 33% in the placebo. Even in 18 – 50 year olds – who really have no reason to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with these products- the data show a 90.5% adverse event rate compared to 30% in placebo treated patients. This does not look good. What we can infer from this is that the adverse event profile for the mRNA COVID-19 jabs that has so many of us (including myself!) alarmed is not just due to the Spike protein, but a significant proportion of the risk seems to be due to the artificial pseudouridine-containing mRNA combined with the novel synthetic cationic lipid (positively charged synthetic fat carrier molecule).

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the reality of Omicron disease severity continues to underwhelm. Of course, once again, legacy media is so wrapped up in defending “The Science” according to Fauci that they missed this one also.

Fortunately, Epoch Times is one of the few news services that actually performs investigative journalism, and reports that "According to the WHO, “for Omicron, we have not had any deaths reported, but it is still early in the clinical course of the disease and this may change.”

When reached for comment by The Epoch Times, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent its report on the Omicron variant in the United States from Dec. 1 through 8. It shows that there were no documented deaths from Omicron during that period.

Remember, as recently retired NIAID vaccine research scientist Barney Graham has said, “If we don’t develop systems to immunize the whole world in three months, instead of three years, we are not going to be successful against these kind of pandemic threats, because viruses adapt and they change, and unless we develop generalized global immunity more readily, we will always be faced with chasing our tail.”

In other words, rushed, immediately deployed experimental vaccines for all, forever, whenever the global vaccine totalitarians determine this is what we all need. Getting into the spirit of the season and paraphrasing Tiny Tim’s famous “Christmas Carol” blessing – God save us, every one.