The International Covid Summit III in the European Parliament, Brussels

May 3, 2023

This was live streamed the day of the event but for those that missed all or part of the 8 hours of testimony, below are videos of the morning and afternoon session - with all of the speakers and the titles of their presentations listed below the videos.

This was an historic event, and I am proud to have been a part of it. Most of the speakers, myself included paid our own way to attend and make this event happen. My fellow scientists and physicians are dedicated to medical freedom and getting data about COVID-19 out to the world. I also again wish to thank the people who donated to make this happen.

To go to a specific speaker in the video, look for the timestamp in the speaker list below and scroll to that portion of the video.

International Covid Summit III - part 1 (morning session) - European Parliament, Brussels

WELCOMING REMARKS FROM MEMBERS OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

MR. CRISTIAN TERHES, European Conservatives and Reformists - ROMANIA (Timestamp 1.10)

MR. IVAN VILIBOR SINCIC, Non-attached Member of the European Parliament- CROATIA (Timestamp 4.26)

WELCOME ADDRESS FROM THE ICS ORGANIZATIONAL TEAM DR. STEPHEN MALTHOUSE, MODERATOR - CANADA (Timestamp 10.25)

COVID- 19: THE WHOLE TRUTH FROM THE BEGINNING

DR. DAVID MARTIN - USA, the gathering storm- the cost of silenced questions (Timestamp 12.56)

NICK HUDSON - SOUTH AFRICA, mandates and lockdowns without data or science (Timestamp 34.32)

PROFESSOR CIROISIDORO - ITALY, Covid-19: a novel disease that resembles an old disease (Timestamp 52.06)

PROFESSOR GIOVANNI MELEDANDRI - ITALY, interdisciplinary insights from the Sars-Cov-2 and Covid-19 (Timestamp 1.09.00)

DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI - ITALY, early responses: boots on the ground in Italy (Timestamp 1.29.00)

EFFECTS OF MANDATES, EARLY TREATMENT AND MEDIA

DR. LOUIS FOUCHE- FRANCE, effects of mandates - masks and lockdowns (Timestamp 1.50.00)

PROFESSOR PHILIPPE BROUQUI - FRANCE, early treatment: hydroxychloroquine and the IHU (Timestamp 2.09.00)

DR. PIERRE KORY- USA, ivermectin andsuppression of early treatment (Timestamp 2.24.00)

JASON CHRISTOFF -CANADA, media over medicine: the power of media (Timestamp 2.43.04)

THE COVID - 19 VACCINE: TRIAL DATA AND THE EFFICACY

DR. BYRAM BRIDLE - CANADA, the Covid-19 Vaccine Trials (Timestamp 2.59.24)

DR. HARVEY RISCH - USA, the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines (Timestamp 3.17.33)

International Covid Summit III - part 2 - European Parliament, Brussels

DISCUSSION SESSION WITH MEMBERS OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

MRS. FRANCESCA DONATO, Non-attached Member of the European Parliament - ITALY (Timestamp 0.45)

MR. MISLAV KOLAKUSIC, Non-attached Member of the European Parliament - CROATIA (Timestamp 9.59)

MRS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON, Identity and Democracy - GERMANY (Timestamp 15.00)

THE COVID -1 9 VACCINE: EFFECTS ON REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM

PROFESSOR GIUSEPPE TRITTO - ITALY, effects of vaccine on male fertility (Timestamp 30.3)

DR. NATALIA PREGO - SPAIN, effects of vaccine on female fertility (Timestamp 44.35)

PROFESSOR GIOVANNI FRAJESE-ITALY, Human reproduction and mRNA vaccines. Missing studies (Timestamp 57.39)

THEN THEY CAME FOR THE CHILDREN

DR. KIRK MILHOAN - USA, effects of Covid-19 virus in children (Timestamp 1.16.16)

DR. ALEJANDRO DIAZ VILLALOBO- MEXICO, effects of Covid-19 vaccine in children (Timestamp1.28.25)

EMMANUELLE DARLES - FRANCE, effects of mandates on children (Timestamp 1.39.41)

THE COVID - 19 VACCINE: TRIAL DATA, INJURIES AND SIDE EFFECTS

PROFESSOR AREN BURKHARTD - GERMANY, Covid-19 vaccine damage to heart and lungs (Timestamp 1.52.16)

DR. ROSANNA CHIFARI - ITALY, neurological damage of Covid-19 vaccine (Timestamp 2.06.32)

DR. RYAN COLE - USA, Covid-19vaccine and cancer (Timestamp 2.18.51)

STATISTICS FOR ALL-CAUSE MORTALITY AND VAERS

VINCENT PAVAN- FRANCE, statistics for all-cause mortality in France (Timestamp 2.26.15)

PROFESSOR THEO SCHETTERS - NETHERLANDS,statistics for all-cause mortality in Netherlands (Timestamp 2.27.35)

PROFESSOR HERVE SELIGMANN- GERMANY, statistics for all-cause mortality in Europe (Timestamp 2.58.35)

DR. JESSICA ROSE - CANADA, vaccine adverse event reporting system (VAERS) (Timestamp 3.10.00)

LEGALITIES AND FREEDOMS SURROUNDING THE PANDEMIC

MARIA GUTSCHI - CANADA, what they didnot tell us: approval processof the vaccines (Timestamp 3.19.34)

PROFESSOR CHRISTIAN PERRONNE- FRANCE, medical suppressions (Timestamp 3.32.33)

DR. AMIN UMLIL - FRANCE, medical freedom (Timestamp 3.44.05)

RENATE HOLZEISEN - ITALY, the legalities surrounding the pandemic (Timestamp 3.52.10)

DR. MERYL NASS - USA, W.H.O., I.H.R. - treaty and the pandemic accord (Timestamp 3.59.16)

DR. KATARINA LINDLEY - CROATIA, W.H.O., I.H.R. - treaty and the pandemic accord

THE BIG PICTURE AND MOVING FORWARD

DR. ROBERT MALONE - USA (Timestamp 14.08.00)

MEPs, Dr. Robert Malone & Dr. Byram Bridle - press conference after the International Covid Summit III

Press Conference After the International COVID Summit III