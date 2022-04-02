Jill and I are here at the International Covid Summit in France today. The conference was split between Marseilles, France - where the French portion of the conference was held on March 30th, 31st and in Massy, France (in the burbs of Paris) - for the last portion of the conference, ending today with a public conference/rally in a park, which is about to be live-streamed.

Being in France is getting easier; the country has opened up significantly since March 14th. Masks are off, vaccine passes and/or Covid tests are not needed to get into retail spaces. Masks are still required on public transport, including planes, and they must be surgical masks - not cloth.

The COVID Summit Conference is going well. There were so many excellent presentations yesterday. Most of the presentations had compelling data, statistics and insights. I had the great honor of being the Master of Ceremonies yesterday and will do so again today.

The entire conference is recorded and available to watch. I highly recommend watching the presentations by Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. George Fareed and Pr Alexandra Henrion Caude.

Conferences are part of the scientific process. Scientists and physicians present their data, statistics and conclusions. Others review. This inspires others to then present data for and against what has been presented earlier This is what the peer review system is all about. This is why the censorship that is currently happening in scientific journals is so deplorable.

It is also wrong that the government, through main stream media is picking winners and losers, in terms of what science is deemed worthy or even allowed to be presented. The media now presents data and public health policies, which our government approves of as fait accompli. No scientific discussion or dissent allowed. This is not how good science works. Let me restate that. This is not how the scientific process works. This is how “totalitarism” works. Dr. Pierre Kory did a great job presenting this topic in his presentation yesterday.

I had the honor yesterday, of reading the Declaration below that the conference organizers have written. I think it is worth letting this Declaration resonate into your being - as it is a good reminder of what freedom is about and what we stand to lose.

We, the people of the world, declare that we hold the power and obligation to reject tyranny and the duty to strongly protect the rights granted by those before us. We, the people of the world, demand the immediate termination of all oppressive, segregative, dystopian, tyrannical and divisive mandates that have been imposed globally under the premise of a declared pandemic. We, the people of the world, demand that governments return all powers to medical and scientific professionals to treat patients based on science, knowledge and experience instead of on imposed mandates. We, the people of the world, demand that the physician-patient relationship be restored by allowing all medical professionals to practice without fear of punishment. We, the people of the world, demand freedom to choose our own medical treatments based on uncensored and transparent scientific data and research that is free from coercion, punishment, or threat. We, the people of the world, demand the right to refuse medical treatments based on health, conscientious or religious beliefs and demand that our infringed rights to bodily autonomy be returned immediately. We, the people of the world, demand that all employment that was terminated because of the refusal to take an experimental drug be reinstated immediately. We, the people of the world, demand the immediate cessation of mandates and coercion that impose medical interventions on children without the explicit consent of the parents. We, the people of the world, demand the immediate release of the medical and scientific data and statistics of all vaccines and medications that have been mandated during this declared pandemic. We, the people of the world, are enforcing Article 6, Section 3 of the Nuremberg Code which states that: In no case should a collective community agreement or the consent of a community leader or other authority substitute for an individual’s informed consent. We, the people of the world, demand that all liability be imposed onto the drug manufacturers and that they be held responsible for all deaths and injuries caused by the medication. We, the people of the world, demand a thorough investigation of all corruption and conflicts of interest surrounding this declared pandemic and that each guilty party be punished and convicted for every death and/or injury that was caused by the mandates or coercion, including all suicides. We, the people of the world, declare that it is our inalienable right and duty to immediately demand the return of our freedoms, truth, liberties and our right to the pursuit of happiness. It is our duty and right to restore our world by removing the power from the destructive leaders and placing it back into the hands of the people. We have been called upon to fight for our liberties to keep our world from being overrun by selfish and corrupt hands. Thanks to those before us, we were born free and it is our duty to protect our children and leave them a world where their freedoms and right are intact. All rights that we give up will be lost forever. We cannot make that happen. Let this be our legacy. United we will win.

The International Covid Conference has a webpage with the Declaration and is asking for people to sign their support. It is a small way to support this endeavor and all the volunteers, who have made this conference possible.

I particularly wish to acknowledge Lilly, who has tirelessly worked to create this conference, the declaration and organization. After all of her hard work, she was not allowed to get on an airplane and so did not attend. Her government, the Canadian government, refuses to let her leave Canada because she has not been vaccinated. Think about that. She is no longer allowed to travel through Canada or internationally. She is literally a prisoner in her own country. Canadians have had their fundamental freedoms removed and there are very few in that country who are standing up against these extreme measures. It is beyond belief.

Finally, although it has been rather hectic and isn’t ending anytime soon, it is all good. Our schedule seems almost unbelievable at times. For instance, our travel schedule for this this week went from Virginia on March 29th to Paris to Marseilles to Paris and then back to Virginia on April 4 and then we are off to Miami on April 5th -to Virginia to Houston, to Los Angeles and back to Virginia on April 11th. Then it starts again with Nashville on April 15th. It gets a little exhausting! Luckily, Jill travels with me and we have some excellent people supporting us. The up side is that we have been to some amazing places and we have met the most wonderful, intelligent, spiritual and dedicated people joined in this resistance. We are all fighting for our rights as human beings. This is important work.

To end on a good note, I wish to share our wonderful adventure last night. Our good friend and co-organizer, Robbie went with us to a Bateaux Mouches dinner cruise on the Seine river, for which Lilly paid for. The boat, the food, the views, the friends - it was a magical night. If you have any aspirations of coming to Paris, put this on your bucket list. This three hour cruise, includes a wonderful dinner and restaurant. It is truly a brilliant way to get to see Paris.