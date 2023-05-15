The multiple ostrich statues with heads in the sand, which in the wild would form a “mob,” located on the grounds behind the European Parliament building are an interesting choice. Because one could argue that members in Parliament do act like a mob and currently need to admit their role in the latest unravelling of civil society in Europe.

The phrase to bury (or to hide, etc.) one's head in the sand means to refuse to face up to unpleasant or awkward realities.

Warning - do not scroll further, if you are offended by disturbing images.

While we were at the European Union last week, there was an art exhibit in the parliament building that many of us found shocking. More than shocking, these images were deeply disturbing, particularly given that they are hanging on the walls of what is considered the “de facto capital” of the European Union.

There have been a few, rather poorly circulated articles about this exhibition that hung on the walls of the European Parliament, both for and against.

However, many these articles have made light of the actual images by having pro and con critics voice opinions about the the exhibition (you know, “fair and balanced” reporting). In the case of main stream media, the images weren’t shown in any of the news articles, so readers were left wondering what all the fuss was about.

I completely understand why. They are disgusting. However, there is only one way to draw attention to an issue such as this, and that is to show the public just what is being displayed in the European Parliament as public art. Without seeing the images, how can people possibly judge for themselves?

Our COVID summit group came across these images while attending a reception after the COVID summit day of testimony in the Parliament. The pornographic feel to these paintings, combined with their clearly intentionally blasphemous content left many at the COVID Summit meeting shocked and upset. These were hung in a space where a reception was held for the COVID summit attendees, many of whom were clergy and other people of religious faith.

I wish to also mention that in attendance at the reception, were as at least two children, who accompanied their parents to the International COVID Summit.

Personally, I also felt great shame for the gay, lesbian and transgendered people supposedly represented in these images. Most gay and lesbian people do not wish for the public to view them as whores, in bondage, dressed inappropriately or as “sluts,” for lack of better words. These images defile them as well. It makes a mockery of who they are.

Without further ado:

Image #1

The photo depicts a transgender Jesus wearing a white robe and high-heels. The trans Christ sports a painted on beard and sits at a cheap folding table with his 12 Apostles, except the disciples are transgendered persons and cross dressing homosexuals. One wears a black leather sado-masochistic outfit and platform heels, the disciples are drinking Champaign and eating chips. As an example of today’s rubbishy postmodern shock art, The Last Supper is pretty much standard fair… but as sacred Christian art it is nothing more than an abomination. Isn’t the Ohlson exhibit a violation of the EU Parliament rules that exhibitions cannot “be offensive or of an inflammatory nature”? Unfortunately the answer is clear, the EU Parliament gave its approval to the provocation. (Mark Vallen)

Image #2

“It is legitimate to address issues of all kinds in institutional settings, but exploiting a religion is an intolerable lack of respect for millions of faithful throughout Europe,” -Member of Parliament, Maria Veronica Rossi

Image #3

I suppose the point is that the transgendered “man” on the right - deserves a place in the locker room?

But for most of us, this is just indecency.

Image #4

This image shows Jesus delivering the Sermon on the Mount while gay men dressed in leather bondage clothing appear to be both worshipping him and in bondage to him.

This is another image that both mocks religion and gay men. It is just gross.

Image #5

Those of Islamic faith believe that homosexuality and lesbianism are perverted acts which go against the natural order. The artist’s goal here seems to make sure that all religious faiths are equally mocked and denigrated.

Images #6, #7, and #8

Just no. Whatever the meaning, these are just gross and offensive.

I know that the images above probably offended most people, to a greater or lesser extent. Heck, they offend me!

But I also know that in years to come, journalists will discuss this exhibition as if it were nothing more than just a few people of faith getting all worked up over nothing. This exhibit was not nothing.

The European Parliament does not allow any religious symbolism inside its hallowed halls, with a single exception made last year. They also have strict rules about exhibitions being non offensive and non-inflammatory.

In my opinion, this exhibit is another attempt to both normalize over-the-top homosexual, transgender and trans - sexualization in society, while degrading those of religious faith and beliefs. This kind of shock “art,” with its crude stereotypic depictions of homosexuals and all the while mocking religion is an abomination and meant to be inflammatory. Can you imagine being a parent and accidentally exposing your child to this stuff? Whoever allowed this to hang on the walls should be brought to account. Frankly, someone needs to lose their job or be voted our of office.

The European Union needs to apologize to the people of Europe. This is just unacceptable.

