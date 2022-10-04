"We Own the Science and the World Should Know it"

1× 0:00 -7:10

The clip above is from United Nations’ global communications representative Melissa Fleming, who spoke on a World Economic Forum disinformation panel on Sept 28, 2022. A transcript of that clip reads:

We partnered with Google, for example. If you Google climate change, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN resources. We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we'd Googled climate change, we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top. We are becoming much more proactive. We own the science and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do. But again, it's a huge, huge challenge that I think all sectors of society need to be very active-

The United Nations claims that they ‘own the science.’ For this reason, they have partnered with the big tech platforms to manipulate search results, and they are pouring vast quantities of money into globalist media outlets to ensure their version of “the science” is the one that we get to read.

The thing is - when you listen to the full panel discussion linked above, the UN speaker -Ms. Fleming is not just saying that the UN is censoring speech on climate change. She also suggests that the UN with the WEF is censoring many scientific discussions, such as the topic of COVID-19, and the UN is in the process of setting up the tools to censor ALL misinformation that the UN deems unhelpful for a “stable, peaceful, harmonious and UNITED world".

Moderating the “Tackling Disinformation” panel was the WEF managing director Adrian Monc. He states that there has been “professionalization of disinformation” including “COVID -19 state sponsored actors engaged in that.” What does that even mean? That somehow those of us critical of the COVID-19 policies are “state sponsored” actors? Frankly, his statements during the discussion were bizarre and paranoid.

This is what is clear. The actions of the UN, acting with its strategic partner the WEF, to stifle free speech have created a dangerous situation for our country and the world. The United Nations is engaging in psyops operations, on information control on all of us. This is beyond anything we all could have imagined ten years ago. We all used to joke about “1984,” now it just seems like a cliche. Because that future is here. This is a situation that only Congress can rectify.

Melissa Fleming’s remarks in this discussion were astounding, here are a few examples:

“We partnered with Google. For example, if you Google ‘climate change,’ you will, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN resources” — Melissa Fleming

“Another really key strategy we had was to deploy influencers […] and they were much more trusted than the United Nations” — Melissa Fleming

“We trained scientists around the world and some doctors on TikTok, and we had TikTok working with us” — Melissa Fleming

Mr. Monc. who now calls critics of the WEF and components of its great reset agenda white supremacists and anti-Semites.

“Own nothing, be happy. You might have heard the phrase. It started life as a screenshot, culled from the internet by an anonymous anti-semitic account on the image board 4chan. ‘Own nothing, be happy – The Jew World Order 2030’, said the post, which went viral among extremists” — Adrian Monck, WEF, 2022

This statement of course, is completely false. One could say that it is disinformation even. In other words, this is pysops from the WEF. The phrase didn’t “start life as a screenshot…culled from the internet by an anonymous anti-semitic account on the image board 4chan” as the WEF director states.

The phrase came directly from a video on the WEF’s own website and social media channels in 2016. The WEF still has it on their own website and it is still part of their agenda!

“You’ll own nothing. And you’ll be happy” — 8 Predictions for the World in 2030, WEF, 2016 (from the WEF website)

The UN, with its strategic partner the WEF, wants to own more than “The Science,” they want to own and control what is published on the Internet in total. They want to own “The Politics,” “The World Agenda” and “The Narrative.”

The United States as a country, and the free people who are citizens of the United States, cannot let the United Nations and their World Economic Forum strategic partners control what we write and publish, what we get to read, and even what we think. We must elect leaders who are willing to stand up to the UN. Congress must become engaged - the UN is out of control, and the President of the United States is acting like a captured ally of the Globalists.

Let’s be clear about this.

The United Nations’ global communications representative Melissa Fleming is explicitly stating in this interview that the United Nations and their World Economic Forum partners are intentionally training and creating controlled opposition scientists, physicians, and social media influencers to assist in their global propaganda campaigns managed via partnerships with corporate media and big tech.

Thank you socialbe.co! this article was influenced by a couple of articles I read in https://sociable.co/. This is another great site to read - and I am so thankful that they are doing such great work!

