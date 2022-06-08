I need your help. A new crop of elected officials or those running in November primaries were selected by United States citizens yesterday.

So here is the job: please compare the list of World Economic Forum Graduates below to any new elected official(s) that you are aware of from yesterday’s election. It there are any changes to the existing politicians careers or electoral status, please leave the changes in the comments also.



These WEF graduates have their primary alliances with a foreign entity, that being the WEF. They should register as foreign agents in my opinion. Are these the ones that “we the people” really want running OUR country?

If any of the people listed below are up for re-election in 2022, please also make note of that in the comments. Let’s see if we can’t generate an updated and complete list of those we need to work to ensure their electoral loss!

Thank you everyone for your help in this - it means a great deal to me.

Full WEF Graduate List Link

Please search this list for newly elected politicians in the USA (note additions in the comments).

List of US Politicians (please update in the comments):

Huma Abedin US Department of State Deputy chief of staff and aide to Hillary Clinton (2009– 2013) and vice chair of Hillary's presidential campaign

Penny Abeywardena Mayors office City of New York Mayors office City of New York

Robert E. Andrews United States House of Representatives Congressman from New Jersey (D), 1st District

Ruben Barrales Office of the President of the United States Assistant to the President and Director, Intergovernmental Affairs

Evan Bayh Senate of Indiana, USA Senator Indiana (1999–2011) Karan K. Bhatia Office of the US Trade Deputy Trade Representative

Matt Blunt State of Missouri Governor of Missouri

David A. Bray Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Federal Communications Commission

Aja Brown City of Compton, California Mayor of Compton

Carol M. Browner Office of the President of the United States Assistant to the President for Energy and Climate Change Policy (2009–2011)

George P. Bush Texas General Land Office Land Commissioner (2015–)

Pete Buttigieg Government of the United States Secretary of Transportation (2021–)

Julian Castro Government of the US US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (2014 –2017)

David Chiu City of San Francisco City Attorney of San Francisco

Jim Cooper U.S. House of Representatives Democrat Congressman Tennessee 32 yrs

Tom Cotton U.S. Senate Senator from Arkansas (R)

Daniel Crenshaw United States Congress Rep. from Texas, 2nd District (2019–)

Artur Davis US Congress Congressman from Alabama, 7th District (D)

Brian Deese National Economic Council National Economic Council

Joshua DuBois White House Office of Faith Based and Neighborhood Partnerships Sophal Ear Crescenta Valley Town Council, California Council Member

Mike Espy Government of the US Secretary of Agriculture (1993–1994)

Daniel C. Esty State of Connecticut, USA Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (2011–2014)

Jon Favreau Office of the President of the United States Office of the President of the United States

Steven Fulop Jersey City, N.J. Mayor of Jersey City (2013–)

Tulsi Gabbard United States House of Representatives Congresswoman from Hawaii (D), 2nd District

Kate Gallego City of Phoenix, Arizona Mayor of Phoenix

Pete Geren Texas Cultural Trust Former congressman Texas

Gabrielle Giffords US Congress US Congressman (Dem) for Arizona (2007–2012)

Garlin II Gilchrist State of Michigan Lieutenant Governor

Cyrus Habib Society of Jesus (Jesuits) Lieutenant Governor of Washington State (2017–2021)

Nikki Haley US Government US Ambassador to the UN

Rachel Haot (Sterne) City of New York Executive Director of the Transit Innovation Partnership

Jaime Herrera Beutler US House of Representatives Congresswoman from Washington (R), 3rd District

Benjamin Jealous NAACP -

Bobby Jindal State of Louisiana Governor of Louisiana

Patrick J. Kennedy II US House of Representatives Representative for Rhode Island (1995–2011)

Joseph P. Kennedy III US House of Representatives Rep for the suburbs of Boston, Massachusetts

Kwame Kilpatrick City of Detroit Mayor of Dieroit (2002–2008)

Adam Kinzinger Illinois American Politician

Mark Lippert Boeing US Ambassador to South Korea 2014-2017

Kathleen McGinty Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania Chief of Staff (2015); Environmental advisor to VP Al Gore and President Clinton Kimberly A. Moore US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (2021–) Chief judge

Seth Moulton U.S. House of Representatives Democrat Rep. from Massachusetts's 6th district (2015–)

Vivek Murthy United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps

Nicole Nason National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Administrator

Michael R. Nelson City of Carrobro, North Carolina Mayor of Carrboro, NC

Gavin Newsom State of California Governor of California (2019–)

Jared Polis State of Colorado, USA Governor of Colorado (2019–)

Samantha Power National Security Council (NSC) Past US Ambassador to UN

Adam Putnam Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Luke Ravenstahl City of Pittsburgh Mayor, Pittsburgh 2006-2014

Julissa Reynoso US Embassy US Ambassador to Spain and Andorra (2022–)

Nilmini Rubin Meta US Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Richard L. Scott Columbia/HCA US Governor/Senator - Florida

Kunihiko Shimada KS International Strategies, Inc. Former UN mediator on peace and security issues

Kristen Silverberg US Government US Ambassador to the EU (2008–2009)

Edward Smith DLA Piper LLP Department of Commerce under Obama

Elise Stefanik US House of Representatives Congresswoman from New York, 21st District (R)

William Steiger USAID Director of the Office of Global Health Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Lawrence H. Summers Harvard University Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs

John E. Sununu United States Institute of Peace (USIP) Congressman and Senator Lauren Underwood Representative for Illinois

Heather Zichal The White House Deputy assistant to President Barack Obama for Energy and Climate Change

Jeffrey Zients Advisory Board Company White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator since 2021

