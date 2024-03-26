As more evidence on the dangers of ingesting glyphosate as well as other herbicides and pesticides have come to light, it has become globally clear that the use of these chemicals needs to be reduced significantly. It is important to document the mounting evidence that these herbicides, pesticides and insecticides are damaging adults and children in all sorts of ways. It is only by bringing awareness of these issues that can we change minds, habits and attitudes.

For instance, glyphosate has been shown to affect neurological development of neonates and children, cause obesity and metabolism issues, muscular issues, and cause cancer - including colorectal cancer, as well as increase the incidence of fatty liver disease. These chemicals, particularly glyphosate, also change the gut biome which can significantly impact health.

By now, everyone should be trying to eat organic, and/or grow their own food stuffs and try to eat meat that has not been not fed commercial (non-organic) grains. Pasture raised and grass-fed are best - particularly if they are raised on organic pasture.

These chemicals enter our bodies through the foods we consume: including grains and legumes that are sprayed with desiccants, fruit trees sprayed to control insects, and sprayed on vegetables for weed and pest control. However, the bigger issue may be that these chemicals are getting into our water supply. Studies show that once glyphosate gets into a water source, it becomes stable and does not degrade easily. As a result, glyphosate can enter surface and subsurface water through multiple routes.

glyphosate blown into bodies of water adjacent to fields being sprayed

Irrigation runoff from crops into ground water, creeks, rivers, streams and lakes.

This is true for a myriad of herbicides, pesticides and insecticides.

This is going to affect not only municipal water sources, but also well water. Particularly those wells that are more shallow.

There are cheap and inexpensive ways to test for chemical contamination in water. Certified laboratory water testing for glyphosate, atrazine, PCBs and pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides, etc are readily available online. While you are at it, consider also testing for microplastic contamination. I urge everyone to collect a sample of your drinking water and send it in for analysis.

If your sample tests positive, there are many ways to remove contaminants from your water supply. Do a little research and please invest in a good systemic approach.

Below is a quick literature review of the most current findings. Frankly, this feels a bit like groundhog day - as I have written about this before. But we all need to think before we buy, before we put things in our and our children’s mouths. Our longevity may very well depend upon it.

A new paper exposes that urinary glyphosate levels and hand grip strength have an inverse relationship. Ergo the more glyphosate in one’s system, the weaker hand grip strength is.

Of note, the title and abstract of the paper below misses one of the most important facts found in the data of this paper. Buried deep in the results section, this little truth bomb lays in wait:

Within this study, a remarkable 80.2% of the participants were identified as having measurable levels of glyphosate, with a mean concentration of 0.40 μg/L

Yep, within the US population. - over 80% of urine samples had traces of glyphosate.

But it goes on.

Glyphosate has a reported half-life of elimination of 5.5–10 h (35), the high detection rate implies that there are unknown and unavoidable sources of exposure to glyphosate during daily activities, which have not been evaluated by any global regulatory agency.

Basically, people are being exposed daily to this toxin and “wherever” it is coming from, these sources of glyphosate are not being evaluated by global agencies.

Just to write it - we know where “it” is coming from. “It” is being sprayed as an herbicide and it is being used on a massive scale as a desiccant on our grains.

Here is the paper:

Association between urinary glyphosate levels and hand grip strength in a representative sample of US adults: NHANES 2013-2014

Front Public Health. 2024 Feb 21:12:1352570., doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2024.1352570. 2024.

Abstract

Introduction: Glyphosate, a widely utilized herbicide globally, has been linked to various health issues, including cancer, birth abnormalities, and reproductive issues. Additionally, there is growing experimental support indicating potential harm to skeletal muscles. Despite this, the impact of glyphosate on human muscle health remains unclear.

Methods: We examined information gathered from the 2013-2014 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), which included 1466 adults aged 18 or older. Our primary aim was to investigate the relationship between glyphosate exposure and hand grip strength, as well as its influence on lean muscle mass.

Results and discussion: Our investigation uncovered a detrimental correlation between glyphosate exposure and all measures of grip strength, except for the second test of the first hand.

Specifically, we observed a statistically significant adverse association between glyphosate exposure and combined grip strength, which is calculated as the sum of the highest readings from both hands (ß coefficient of -2.000, S.E. = 0.891, p = 0.040).

We did not observe a significant correlation between glyphosate levels, lean muscle mass, and the likelihood of reaching maximum grip strength meeting sarcopenia criteria.

Additionally, we observed an interaction between age and glyphosate, as well as between body mass index (BMI) and glyphosate, concerning the association with combined grip strength. In this comprehensive analysis of NHANES data, our study reveals a potential association between glyphosate exposure and hand grip strength in the adult population. Our findings suggest the need for deeper exploration into the health effects of glyphosate exposure and its impact on muscle strength, shedding light on possible public health concerns. (RWM - yah think?)

Non-alcoholic Fatty liver disease is where fat builds up in the liver. There are more than three million cases in the USA per year and it is linked to decreased life expectancy.

Below is paper showing an association with pesticides/herbicides and severity of fatty liver disease.

FYI - one of the chemical discussed below is chlorpyrifos, which is an insecticide sprayed on crops worldwide, and which is found in Raid and other such products. Paraquat is a weed killer.

Association of urinary chlorpyrifos, paraquat, and cyproconazole levels with the severity of fatty liver based on MRI

BMC Public Health 2024 Mar 14;24(1):807. doi: 10.1186/s12889-024-18129-1.

Abstract

Background: The objective of this study was to detect the urinary levels of chlorpyrifos, paraquat, and cyproconazole in residents living in Fuyang City and to analyze the correlation between these urinary pesticides levels and the severity of fatty liver disease (FLD). Methods: All participants' fat fraction (FF) values were recorded by MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging). First-morning urine samples were collected from 53 participants from Fuyang Peoples'Hospital. The levels of three urinary pesticides were measured using β-glucuronidase hydrolysis followed by a. The results were analyzed by using Pearson correlation analysis and binary logistic regression analysis to reveal the correlation between three urinary pesticides and the severity of fatty liver. Results: 53 individuals were divided into 3 groups based on the results from MRI, with 20 cases in the normal control group, 16 cases in the mild fatty liver group, and 17 cases in the moderate and severe fatty liver group. Urinary chlorpyrifos level was increased along with the increase of the severity of fatty liver. Urinary paraquat level was significantly higher both in the low-grade fatty liver group and moderate & serve grade fatty liver group compared with the control group. No significant differences in urinary cyproconazole levels were observed among the three groups. Furthermore, urinary chlorpyrifos and paraquat levels were positively correlated with FF value. And chlorpyrifos was the risk factor that may be involved in the development of FLD and Receiver Operating Characteristic curve (ROC curve) analysis showed that chlorpyrifos and paraquat may serve as potential predictors of FLD. Conclusion: The present findings indicate urinary chlorpyrifos (RWM -an insecticide sprayed on crops and found in Raid and other such products) and paraquat (weed killer) were positively correlated with the severity of fatty liver. Moreover, urinary chlorpyrifos and paraquat have the potential to be considered as the predictors for development of FLD. Thus, this study may provide a new perspective from the environmental factors for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of FLD.

It isn’t really a surprise that more exposure to pesticides increases the risk of colorectal cancer significantly…

Exposure to pesticides and risk of colorectal cancer: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Environ Pollut 2024 Mar 15:345:123530. doi: 10.1016/j.envpol.2024.123530. Epub 2024 Feb 8.

Abstract Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a widespread malignancy worldwide, and its relationship with pesticide exposure remains inconclusive. This study aims to elucidate the relationship between pesticide exposure and the risk of colon, rectal, or CRC, focusing on specific pesticide groups. We conducted an extensive literature search for peer-reviewed studies published up to March 31, 2023. Summary risk ratios (RR) and their corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CI) were calculated using stratified random-effects meta-analyses, taking into account different types of exposure and outcomes, and various exposed populations and pesticide subgroups. This approach aimed to address the substantial heterogeneity observed across the literature. We also assessed heterogeneity and potential small-study effects to ensure the robustness of our findings. From the 50 studies included in this review, 33 contributed to the meta-analysis. Our results indicate a significant association between herbicide exposure and colon cancer in both lifetime-days (LDs) (RR = 1.20; 95% CI = 1.01-1.42) and intensity-weighted lifetime-days (IWLDs) (RR = 1.29, 95% CI = 1.12-1.49) exposure. Similarly, insecticide exposure was associated with an increased risk of colon cancer in IWLDs (RR = 1.32; 95% CI = 1.02-1.70) exposure, and rectal cancer in any versus never exposure (RR = 1.21; 95% CI = 1.07-1.36), IDs (RR = 1.86; 95% CI = 1.30-2.67) and IWLDs (RR = 1.70; 95% CI = 1.03-2.83) exposure. While these findings suggest significant associations of herbicide and insecticide exposure with colon and rectal cancer, respectively, further research is needed to explore the impact of other pesticide groups and deepen our understanding of pesticide exposure. These results have important implications for policymakers and regulators, underscoring the need for stricter supervision and regulation of pesticide use to mitigate CRC risk.

Impact of glyphosate-based herbicide exposure through maternal milk on offspring's antioxidant status, neurodevelopment, and behavior

Naunyn Schmiedebergs Arch Pharmacol 2024 Mar 11. doi: 10.1007/s00210-024-03035-5. Online ahead of print.

Abstract

Glyphosate-based Herbicide (GBH) is a widely used pesticide that functions as a broad-spectrum, non-selective herbicide. Despite advanced research to describe the neurotoxic potential of GBH, the harmful effects on maternal behavior and neurodevelopment of offspring remain unclear. This study was conducted to highlight the effects of GBH on the antioxidant system, anxiety traits, social interaction, and cognitive and sensorimotor functions in pups exposed to 25 or 50 mg/l daily via their mother's milk.

Concerning the biochemical biomarkers, GBH administered during the early stages of development negatively affected the status of antioxidant enzymes and lipid peroxidation in the brain structures of the pups. Furthermore, our results showed a significant decrease in acetylcholinesterase (AChE) specific activity within the brains of treated pups. The results of the behavioral tests indicated that the treated offspring developed anxiety, memory, and sociability disorders, as evidenced by the Open Field, Y-maze, object recognition task, and social interaction tests. Through neurodevelopmental testing, we also showed sensorimotor impairment (righting reflex and negative geotaxis) and abnormal maternal behavior. Altogether, our study clearly demonstrates that the developing brain is sensitive to GBH.

We can not rely on our government to keep us safe. We have to suspect our food and water is not safe, unless it has been verified.

It isn’t that hard to eat clean and drink clean. We just have to be aware of the issues, take precautions and invest in the resources to do so.

It is important. For your health, your significant other(s), and for the health of our children.

