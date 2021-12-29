“We’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it. That’s just the way it goes. That’s how we found out about rare complications of other vaccines like the rotavirus vaccine. And I do think we should vote to approve it.”

Dr. Eric Rubin, FDA advisory panel member, Harvard professor Editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine



Due to a recent email exchange with Reuters, I have become aware that “Reuters FAct Checking Team” are executing another planned “fact checking” hit against me for saying on the Neil Oliver show that the risk benefit ratio for children is upside down. This has meant that I have had to spend the last two days gathering up my documentation. There is so much of it, that trying to organize it is problematic. Of course, once I have my full response – I will post it here also as well as sending it off to Reuters.

Therefore, this Substack is not going to be an essay but instead a synthesis of some of what I have discovered.

In this discovery process, I have uncovered this amazing video made by the Canadian COVID Care Alliance. This video goes through the Pfizer 6-month data shows that Pfizer’s COVID-19 inoculations cause more illness than they prevent. Plus, an overview of the Pfizer trial flaws in both design and execution.

Please take the time to watch it and pass it on to your friends.

They also have a power point presentation called “More Harm than Good”. This presentation is extremely detailed and shockingly direct - it is basically the video above in power point form.

Finally, for those that haven’t seen it the primary document that the Canadian COVID Care Alliance used – one might wish to read the actual Pfizer Adverse Events report. This is a FOIA document of the first 2.5 months after the vaccine roll-out.



5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

I have had about 70 direct reports of young athletes dying after vaccination from around the world. I am still trying to verify and correlate that data. Not to mention other deaths of young men, such as Ernesto Ramirez, Jr. Then there are the reports of the deaths from the British database. There are also the deaths of children listed in the VAERS database that the USG has yet to investigate and report on, but others have. This is all to be shared later.

I also have been compiling my references. I have 140 references so far that related to harms done by the vaccines. For those that are interested, the list can be found by clicking here.