Today’s Substack is written by Margaret Anna Alice. Her use of multi-media, including linked references to tell the story of how the World Health Organization is becoming a tyrannical world power is powerful. Enjoy the ride!

By: Margaret Anna Alice, who writes the fantastic Substack Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

“Single acts of tyranny may be ascribed to the accidental opinion of the day; but a series of oppressions, begun at a distinguished period, and pursued unalterably through every change of ministers (administrators) too plainly proves a deliberate, systematic plan of reducing us to slavery.”

—Thomas Jefferson1, A Summary View of the Rights of British America (Kindle, paperback, hardcover)

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”

—H.L. Mencken, In Defense of Women (Kindle, paperback, hardcover, audiobook)

Sending out an SOS

This is an SOS to the people of the world.

At this moment in history, a global coup is underway. It started in 2020. Really, it started long before that, but we’ll focus on 2020 onward because that’s when Mr. GloboCap; the philanthropaths; their mentors and muses; the tyrants; WEF puppets; the “experts”; government agencies; and the colluders yanked the rug out from under us and we began our dizzying tumble down the rabbit-hole of propaganda; menticide; psychological experimentation; dehumanization; disconnection; obedience training; censorship of “misinformation”; data obfuscation; gagging of doctors; smearing of scientists; bamboozlement; human rights violations; mandates; quarantining; martial law; medical apartheid; totalitarianism; concentration camps; and all ten stages of genocide via experimental injection, hospicide, and mockery of early treatment protocols.

WHO’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?

Under the guise of public health , the legal infrastructure is presently being laid for one-world tyranny courtesy of the fleece-garbed wolf known as the World Health Organization .

In January 2022, that took the form of US-proposed International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments that would have granted WHO Director-General Tedros A. Ghebreyesus absolutist powers superseding the laws of sovereign nations.

Sporting a blood-spattered resumé believed to include “systemic genocidal violence and gross human rights violations” and “killing, arbitrarily detaining, and torturing Ethiopians,” Tedros is the ideal figurehead to oversee the International Demolition Derby being used to mask the global financial collapse, enact the philanthropaths’ depopulation agenda, and digitally enslave the survivors.

Tedros is so eager to play dictator, he overruled a panel of experts who had voted against declaring moneypox a pandemic—and got away with it.

Who better to implement a global One Health cookie-cutter nostrum than an unaccountable autocrat?

Taking over the World Is As

Easy As 1-2-3

The IHR amendments were only one part of the takeover puzzle (one they will no doubt try to resurrect at a later stage). The WHO is still forging ahead with the central and most lethiferous tool—the international pandemic accord, or, officially, the WHO CAII: Convention, Agreement, or Other International Instrument (rebranded from pandemic treaty after #StopTheTreaty went viral).

Having first planted the seed on March 11, 2021, the WHO announced on December 1, 2021, that its decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, had:

“agreed to kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”

Sounds reasonable, right? Maybe you’d better pull out your doublespeak decoder ring to make sure.

What, you don’t have one? No worries, you can borrow mine.

Here’s the translation into plainspeak:

“Under the smokescreen of an arbitrarily defined phenomenon [‘pandemic’], an unelected global body is going to draw up an internationally binding treaty that overrides the policies of democratically elected nation-states, thus paving the way for one-world totalitarianism.”

Let’s take a detour into the WHO’s Orwellian redefinition of “pandemic” that occurred during the swine flu dress rehearsal. This portentous 2009 Forbes article, The Pandemic Is Political, by Michael Fumento stripped the pandemic bare:

“As evidence continues to mount that swine flu is more of a piglet than a raging razorback, why isn’t curiosity mounting as to why the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic? And definitions aside, why does the agency continue to insist we’re going to get hammered? The answers have far less to do with world health than with redistribution of world wealth.”

That’s not déjà vu—it’s a glitch in the matrix.

But that’s not all. Fumento’s article is worth its word count in plutonium, and I encourage you to read it in full. Cue the timpani:

“Medically, the pandemic moniker is unjustifiable. When the sacrosanct World Health Organization (WHO) made its official declaration in June, we were 11 weeks into the outbreak, and swine flu had only killed 144 people worldwide …

“So how could WHO make such an outrageous claim?

“Simple. It rewrote the definition of ‘pandemic.’

“A previous official definition (and widely used unofficial one) required ‘simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness.’ Severity—that is, the number—is crucial, because seasonal flu always causes worldwide simultaneous epidemics. But one promulgated in April just days before the announcement of the swine flu outbreak simply eliminated severity as a factor.”

Say what? How awfully convenient that “pandemic” was redefined just in time to label the nothingflu one—and boy, was that a propitious setup for the 2020 live performance when a “pandemic” would be declared for something with a mortality rate equivalent to that associated with “driving between 4 and 82 miles per day” (and that doesn’t even factor in the bloating of death tallies achieved by fiddling with the PCR test cycle thresholds, reporting deaths with not from COVID, murder by protocols, and so on).

Mr. Global really knows how to plan ahead, as is evidenced in the 2016 TrustWho documentary.

And hey, would you believe the swine flu episode led to a “broad expansion of WHO powers, including a degree of direct authority over national health agencies,” which it then used “to leverage more authority and a bigger budget”?

It defies credibility, I know. Even more (or less) surprising is that then–WHO Director-General Margaret Chan pitched the idea of using their newly seized powers to “bring about a global economic and social revolution.”

Here, Fumento links to a September 2009 Copenhagen speech by Chan, but it appears to have been memoryholed. This June 2009 speech gives you a taste of her scaremongering, while this July 2009 speech in Geneva betrays her world-remaking ambitions:

“We are now hearing calls, from multiple world leaders, for transformational changes in the polices that govern the way the world works. The international systems need to be re-engineered to incorporate a moral dimension.”

You can imagine what that “moral dimension” entails—things like “greater fairness,” “fair distribution of these benefits” … basically the usual collectivist führer pontifications on the “greater good” that inevitably lead to bustling crematoria, embalming bookings, and funeral industry boons in Act V—kind of like what is happening now.

Speaking of Chan, she unabashedly admits that the WHO’s hybrid public-private funding model produces pay-for-play corruption:

“Only 30 percent of my budget is predictable funds. Other 70 percent, I have to take a hat and go around the world to beg for money. And when they give us the money, they are highly linked to their preferences, what they like.”

This is the very vulnerability Søren Ventegodt exposed in his 2015 Journal of Integrative Medicine & Therapy article Why the Corruption of the World Health Organization (WHO) Is the Biggest Threat to the World’s Public Health of Our Time:

“Ten years ago WHO changed its financial policy and allowed private money into its system, instead of only funding from the member states. WHO has since been extremely successful in raising funds and is now receiving more than half of its yearly budget from private sources. Bill Gates has for example given more than one billion dollars to the WHO. The new system of private funding of WHO has brought WHO much closer to the pharmaceutical industry.”

Astonishingly, ABC News actually reported on the collusion between the WHO and vaccine manufacturers in the 2010 article World Health Organization Scientists Linked to Swine Flu Vaccine Makers. The lede reads:

“Scientists who advised the World Health Organization on its influenza policies and recommendations—including the decision to proclaim the so-called swine flu a ‘pandemic’ had close ties to companies that manufacture vaccines and antiviral medicines like Tamiflu, a fact that WHO did not publicly disclose.”

Can you imagine ABC or any other mainstream outlet even daring to whisper such heresy today? As Deltron 3030 predicted back in 2000, the news is now A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Microsoft Inc. So are the high-impact journals—as Dr. Tess Lawrie exposed, the digital fingerprints reveal, and Dr. Pierre Kory is documenting in his riveting series The Criminal Censorship of Ivermectin’s Efficacy by the High-Impact Medical Journals.

While we’re on the topic of high-impact journals, The Lancet just published a limited hangout Commission on Lessons for the Future from the COVID-19 Pandemic chaired by Jeffrey Sachs. This article blames the most embarrassing public health policy failure in history on things like “the shortfall of global funding,” “the lack of coordination among countries regarding suppression strategies,” “the poor enforcement of appropriate levels of biosafety regulations,” and “the failure to combat systematic disinformation.”

It wasn’t that the WHO was incompetent, corrupt, in the thrall of China, lying, following pseudoscience instead of science, rejecting successful treatment protocols, or fulfilling population reduction orders. Of course not. It was just that they didn’t have enough money and power!

Coincidentally, that’s what Klaus Schwab muse Yuval Noah Harari thinks, too:

“The skeleton of such a global anti-plague system already exists in the shape of the World Health Organization and several other institutions. But the budgets supporting this system are meagre, and it has almost no political teeth. We need to give this system some political clout and a lot more money, so that it won’t be entirely dependent on the whims of self-serving politicians.”

2022 Forbes—a far cry from the 2009 magazine that had the cojones to publish the Fumento article—added snarky backup singers to the Lancet article (while also ironically reinforcing the swine flu myth Fumento had previously destroyed), reminding us that the poor WHO “isn’t exactly swimming in money” and drumming up the pandemic treaty as the solution to COVID clusterfrack.

Single-source-of-truth WEFer and New Zealand Tyranness Jabcinda Ardern is chiming in right on script:

“When crisis is upon us, we cannot and will not solve these issues on our own. The next pandemic will not be prevented by one country’s efforts but by all of ours. Climate action will only ever be as successful as the least committed countries as they pull down the mission of the collective

“And that’s why on pandemic preparedness, we support efforts to develop a new global health legal instrument, strengthened international health regulations, and a strong and empowered World Health Organization.”

Admittedly, more money and power might have helped them cover up their lies better.

So while the legacy media and pharma-captured journals manufacture consent for the pandemic accord, the WHO is pressing forward with what the blazingly brilliant Neil Oliver describes as “the single, greatest global power grab that any of us has seen in our lifetime. ”

Tedros used his July 14, 2022, University of Edinburgh laureation acceptance speech for his honorary doctorate as an opportunity to drive the point home:

“I hope you will give your support for the endorsement of a pandemic accord or a pandemic treaty, which will be a generational agreement that can safeguard our children and the children of our children.

“Because this won’t be the last global health emergency.

“And we can all take action now, from our own experience.

“You see, I think that even the trauma of this pandemic has a good use.…

“Remember what it felt like to be helpless and scared.”

Yes, they want us to always remember what it felt like to be helpless and scared. We have now been conditioned to obey on command, and they expect us to instantly melt into submission the next time they cry “Emergency!” In other words, W.H.O.PNOSIS:

Margaret Anna Alice has a number of ways one can work to help stop that treaty at the end of here article - found here: Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass.

