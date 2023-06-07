Hypochlorous Acid (HOCL), is an all-natural and non-toxic oxidant that kills 99.999% of the toughest pathogens. Hypochlorous acid naturally occurs in our immune system, created by white blood cells, or neutrophils, that fight against infection and disease. The neutrophils detect and attack infections by releasing a cocktail of biocidal chemicals, including their secret weapon, hypochlorous acid.

I feel like Rod Serling (Twilight Zone) needs to introduce today’s substack essay.

“You're traveling through another dimension -- a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination. That's a signpost up ahead: your next stop: the Twilight Zone! You unlock this door with the key of imagination. Beyond it is another dimension: a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind. You're moving into a land of both shadow and substance, of things and ideas. You've just crossed over into... the Twilight Zone. There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call "The Twilight Zone".”

Imagine, if you will, a world in which the human body naturally produces a simple chemical compound by a chemical reaction requiring only pure water and pure salt to produce an anti-microbial which is toxic to a wide range of bacteria and viruses, but not toxic to humans. A short-lived natural product called Hypochlorous acid (HOCl).

Imagine, if you can, that some clever innovative American engineers set up a company in the Tampa Bay, Florida region, and:

developed a way to produce a stabilized version of this natural product and formulated it in a dilute solution, tested it for anti-viral activity against the virus SARS-CoV-2, and found (as had been demonstrated with a wide range of other viruses and bacteria) that it inactivated what was believed to be a highly infectious and highly pathogenic virus (SARS-CoV-2), took their data to the FDA believing that this would provide an important method for reducing the damage and spread associated with this (supposedly) highly lethal pathogen, and the FDA in its infinite wisdom basically told them to go pound sand (much as happened to Steve Kirsh with his Wash U drug trials) and threatened legal action if these engineers tried to promote their finding, and these clever American engineers, undeterred by the FDA intransigence, went to the EPA and convinced that agency to approve their non-toxic antimicrobial for disinfecting surfaces.

And then, crickets. The whole “hand and surface disinfectant” industry was so heavily invested in a variety of toxic alcohols and soap formulations that no-one would consider anything else. And suddenly every time you got on an airplane all you could smell was isopropanol alcohol from everyone wiping every surface down.

Imagine, just for a moment, for the sake of argument, that early in the COVIDcrisis it became clear that the major route of infection and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 was intranasal (but also oral and ocular infection), and that a simple nose wash (nasal lavage) with a dilute solution of stabilized Hypochlorous acid could drastically reduce the risk of disease and transmission associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Clinical endpoints which the much touted, highly promoted, and frequently mandated genetic Spike-based COVID vaccines never were able to achieve.

Surely this must be an imaginary parallel universe. There is no way that the US FDA would have blocked rather than expedited the availability of such lifesaving treatment using an inexpensive agent which is less toxic than povidone–iodine!

Safety and Impact of Nasal Lavages During Viral Infections Such as SARS-CoV-2 Ear Nose Throat J. 2021 Apr; 100(2 Suppl): 188S–191S. doi: 10.1177/0145561320950491 “Risk of toxicity Although nasal saline irrigation has been shown to have no detrimental effects on olfaction, additives to NL solutions may cause anosmia, which would be difficult to detect in trials of COVID-19 patients, where olfactory dysfunction is highly prevalent. A number of agents have been shown to cause anosmia if delivered intranasally, such as zinc gluconate and sinus surfactant solutions. Although the safety of povidone–iodine has been evaluated in vitro, at concentrations above 5% it is known to be ciliotoxic. Its use in mouthwash and nasal spray in COVID-19-infected patients prior to dental and other AGPs has been widely promoted in the absence of rigorous in vivo evaluation.”

I am very sorry to tell you that what I am describing is not some parallel, dysfunctional universe in which the FDA has been transformed into a bootlicking sycophantic captured promoter of the commercial interests of the patented pharmaceutical industry, or yet another sordid example of the US Federal Imperial Administrative State making arbitrary and capricious decisions which have indirectly led to a large unnecessary loss of life. Unfortunately, as is often the case, both scenarios are clearly true in THIS universe.

I know that readers of “Who is Robert Malone” will be shocked, shocked concerning this revelation.

And with that introduction, I offer you an essay provided by those same clever innovative American engineers located way down along the Gulf coast of Florida who found a way to produce and stabilize large quantities of this natural antimicrobial.

Just to say, for the nattering nabobs of negativism, I am not “grifting”. I have not been compensated for writing this article, but rather am providing this so that others may consider the information and see for themselves whether this preparation may prove useful for them. I have heard many physicians (including eye and plastic surgeons) as well as many other lay people ascribe what sounds like magical healing properties to this natural agent. My advice, as always, is to do your own diligence and research, and if you think there is merit, consider trying out the product.

The Power of Hypochlorous Acid and Its Revolutionary Impact on Healthcare, Skin Care and Disinfecting

As the world continues to grapple with potential viral pandemics, people are increasingly looking for safe and effective ways to protect themselves and their loved ones. In recent times, Hypochlorous (HOCl) has emerged as a powerful disinfectant solution that is both non-toxic and safe. However, its benefits extend far beyond its effectiveness as a disinfectant; it is also a remarkable molecule when it comes to skin care.

On a molecular level, Hypochlorous works by neutralizing proteins in bacteria and viruses, rendering them unable to spread or cause infection. This makes it an excellent choice for areas such as schools, restaurants, and other public places where people gather. A quick surface spray of Hypochlorous can provide lasting protection due to its unique antiseptic properties, making it a powerful weapon against airborne disease-causing organisms like bacteria or viruses.

However, the benefits of Hypochlorous extend beyond its EPA approved disinfectant properties. It is also becoming increasingly popular as a skin care product due to its non-toxic nature and ability to fight off bacteria, eradicate acne, and speed up the healing process of burns and wounds.

Furthermore, it has strong anti-aging characteristics, making it a one-stop solution for skin health.

According to recent studies, HOCl has been shown to be effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses, including Covid-19. In fact, had it been used earlier as a preventative measure, it could have potentially stopped the spread of any and all viruses, past, and future. This means that regular exposure to Hypochlorous could help decrease the chances of becoming ill from viruses such as Covid-19. This is especially important in areas such as schools and public transport, where people are more likely to come into contact with each other.

Fogging with an electrostatic fogger in areas where people congregate, along with spraying into the nasal passage, ( See Stanford Study Below) can provide an additional layer of security against inhaled organisms. Additionally, a simple spray of Hypochlorous in the eyes can be used for dry eye, blepharitis, and styes, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of health issues.

As a non-toxic, safe, and effective disinfectant and skin care solution, Hypochlorous has the potential to revolutionize the way we think about health and wellness. Whether you’re looking for a powerful EPA approved disinfectant to protect against Covid-19 or a safe, effective solution for your skin care needs, HOCl is a molecule worth exploring.

A report out of Stanford University last month by one of the premier virus research groups in the USA nails it---the SARS 2 coronavirus gets into your body by invading the mucous membranes in your nose, not through your lungs! Moreover, the virus takes quite a while to infect cells after it latches onto their surfaces –about 24 hours, in fact, before it invades and starts the cycle of infection and spread. All during that time it’s exposed on the nasal cell surfaces, and the principal scientist leading the study, Dr. Peter Jackson, says that’s where it can be attacked. He predicts that nasal sprays could be developed to prevent infection altogether, or delay viruses from spreading and allowing immune responses to catch up and “stop full blown infection”.

Well, what Dr. Jackson didn’t say was that the nasal spray that can do this already exists.

A specific formulation of dilute Hypochlorous acid has been made to cleanse the nasal passage, but at this point the manufacturer markets this product without and specific claims of safety or efficacy - see above regarding the FDA. That said, hypochlorous acid has been demonstrated in clinical trials to both reverse the symptoms of COVID 19 and prevent infection in healthcare workers heavily exposed to coronavirus-infected patients in their daily lives at a hospital exclusively devoted to their care.

Dr. Ivan Delgado and about 30 medical professional- colleagues at the University of Colima in Mexico published the results of their studies in two peer- reviewed papers. In the first 2 they showed that a nasal spray solution of hypochlorous acid (HOCl), a natural product made in human white blood cells, could reverse the symptoms of SARS2 coronavirus positive patients that came to his hospital. It was also highly effective in preventing worsening of symptoms in those people already suffering from the disease. These researchers then went on to show that nasal sprays sprayed up each nostril several times per day were highly effective in preventing infections in nurses and healthcare orderlies who were caring for COVID19 patients every hour of their waking days.

Although HOCl is a natural product it’s possible with modern technology to manufacture it in large quantities (300,000 gallons per month), pure, stable, and at a cost that is a tiny fraction of the cost of monoclonal antibodies and antiviral drugs being promoted. Something like a cheap, safe, effective nasal spray that people could use as many times per day as they wish, and especially in situations of high exposure risk is much more desirable.

There are more than ten thousand scientific papers published on HOCl, its chemistry, natural and synthetic production, safety and all the powerful effects it has on germs of all types, including coronaviruses, and even Mad Cow prions!

HOCl is safe to breathe and stands as the first and most powerful line of defense in your natural immune system. And it can be made available for daily use by hundreds of millions of people for a few dollars per day per person.

How’s that for a contrast?

<RWM: Can I sell you some Remdesivir? Anyone? How about another dose of genetic COVID vaccine? That was sarcasm, just to clarify for the nattering nabob conspiracy theorists.>

