I sat down for an interview with Jan Jekielek on American Thought Leaders earlier in the week. Personally, I always enjoy speaking with Jan because of his thoughtful, careful approach combined with his deep understanding of the issues. Anyway, for those that are interested -here is is:



PART 2: Dr. Robert Malone on Risks of Vaccinating Children, Herd Immunity Misconceptions, and the Omicron-Vaccine Mismatch

More warnings about the dangers of boosters - Seems like I was writing about this months ago…

EU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune System by Irina Anghel in BloombergQuint

(Bloomberg) -- European Union regulators warned that frequent Covid-19 booster shots could adversely affect the immune response and may not be feasible. Repeat booster doses every four months could eventually weaken the immune response and tire out people, according to the European Medicines Agency. Instead, countries should leave more time between booster programs and tie them to the onset of of the cold season in each hemisphere, following the blueprint set out by influenza vaccination strategies, the agency said. Repeat booster doses every four months could eventually weaken the immune response and tire out people, according to the European Medicines Agency. Instead, countries should leave more time between booster programs and tie them to the onset of the cold season in each hemisphere, following the blueprint set out by influenza vaccination strategies, the agency said. Boosters “can be done once, or maybe twice, but it’s not something that we can think should be repeated constantly,” Marco Cavaleri, the EMA head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy, said at a press briefing on Tuesday. “We need to think about how we can transition from the current pandemic setting to a more endemic setting.”

Read more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/onweb/repeat-booster-shots-risk-overloading-immune-system-ema-says

This Epoch Times article is a nice overview on the various COVID-19 vaccines and neurodegenerative disease. It also includes a good write-up on the toxicities of the spike protein.

SARS-COV-2 Vaccines and Neurodegenerative Disease

By Stephanie Seneff and GreenMedInfo

January 11, 2022 Updated: January 12, 2022

The Washington Times had a red-hot editorial this morning, written by Kelly Sadler. The article is subscription only (But I do have some tidbits quoted below and this piece is titled:

Ministry of Public Enlightenment and COVID-19 fact-checking. The Washington Times, others, have been cast from public debate

From the article:

We live in a twisted age, where Big Tech and the media, instead of questioning the Biden administration on behalf of the people, are now using their megaphones to blast out the administration’s talking points. Call it the Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda, like the one used by National Socialist Germany to control the content of the press, literature, film, music, theater, television and radio. The Washington Times opinion pages have been called out several times by these so-called “fact-checkers” and have been put on notice by Big Tech. Just last week, Michael McKenna’s column questioning why we call these COVID-19 shots vaccines — when they don’t prevent the spread or contraction of the virus — got fact-checked “false” by “independent” fact-checkers used by Facebook. Facebook said the piece lacked “context: Independent fact-checkers say this information could mislead people,” citing a fact-check that simply said: “The vaccines are vaccines … using needles or sprays to trigger immune responses that protect us against viruses when they show up is vaccination, and that’s what the three U.S.-approved shots do.” The “fact-check” ignored the rapid spread of the omicron variant among vaccinated and boosted individuals, the waning efficacy of all three approved vaccinations, and the fact the CDC changed the “definition” of a vaccine in May to focus on the stimulation of an immune response rather than immunity. The gatekeepers simply parroted the government’s line.

Peter Navarro and I have written an oped that will be published in the Washington Times later today, which will be a bookend to the piece above.

Now the revisionist history is really getting into full swing. “Leading British and US scientists” were afraid of hurting international harmony. Uh, yeah. Reminds me a bit of a former British prime minister - Neville Chamberlain. Scientists believed Covid leaked from Wuhan lab - but feared debate could hurt ‘international harmony’ Emails to Dr Anthony Fauci show ‘likely’ explanation identified at start of coronavirus pandemic, but there were worries about saying so.



Talk about CYA! This maybe the biggest cover-up since the Pentagon Papers. Millions and millions of people have died from this disease. This is clearly a lab-leak, whether intentional or not. People need to be held accountable. What happened must be determined - a Congressional investigation is needed. If there are crimes, they must be prosecuted. The Veritas papers change everything.

Scientists believed Covid leaked from Wuhan lab - but feared debate could hurt ‘international harmony’ The Telegraph, January 12, 2022