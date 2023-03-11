Click here to link to the Align Act campaign webpage.

Help Save Us from the World Health Organization!

If you disliked the way you and our country were treated in response to the COVID pandemic, you are going to hate what those who perpetrated the mask, lockdown and vaccine mandates intend to do to us next. The World Health Organization (WHO), led by its Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Chinese Communist Party that controls them, and the Biden administration are negotiating agreements that would allow Tedros to dictate public health policy in the United States and globally.

The WHO would accomplish this via one or both of two instruments that would oblige the U.S. and other parties to the WHO to submit to whatever the organization’s Director-General deems to be an actual or prospective “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC). Ditto whatever he determines is the appropriate response. Such PHEICs can include perceived emergencies other than pandemics, perhaps including: gun violence; insufficient abortion services; excess use of fossil fuels; inadequate accommodations for illegal aliens, climate change or even “crises” involving plants or animals.

The two instruments are:

a) transformative amendments to the International Health Regulations: and

b) an entirely new agreement governing “pandemic prevention, preparedness and response." The former is expected to be approved in late May; the latter may be, as well.

Both accords are predicated on the global adoption of digital health cards or “vaccine passports.” These will not only contain private health data. enable surveillance, tracking and control of individuals and populations worldwide. That is especially so when they are coupled with Central Bank Digital Currencies that can deny the unvaccinated or otherwise non-compliant access to, or use of, their money.

Both instruments cannot be fixed as they inherently violate our Constitution and rights. Unless the United States withdraws from the WHO, we will be bound by whatever a majority of its members agree upon, to the detriment of our national sovereignty and personal freedoms.

After Tedros and the World Health Organization’s catastrophic mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is utterly unacceptable to give them any additional, let alone totalitarian, control of our public health.

The threat to our country, personal wellbeing and freedoms posed by a WHO that will be able to translate its new, unchecked authority without accountability into the opportunity to dictate Americans’ personal health care demands immediate action by the Congress. Legislators must use the leverage arising from the Biden administration’s insistence on raising the Debt Ceiling to compel the President to withdraw from the WHO now.

There must be no further negotiations on adding to our national debt until the President has formally notified the World Health Organization that we will not: be a member; provide $450 million per year of U.S. taxpayers’ funds to pay for its operations; or be subjected to its amended health regulations and/or new pandemic accord.

For further details about the pending International Health Regulations updates, please see the detailed discussion posted at this link.

Action Item

Please consider copying this draft letter, personalizing and updating it with specific information, and sending via email or US Post (or both!) to your congressional representative and Senator. We need to alert as many as possible to the attempts of this current executive administration to perform an unconstitutional run around of Senatorial treaty oversight, and their attempts to cede National and Personal Sovereignty to the unelected globalist organization called the “World Health Organization”.

Do you want The World Health Organization (WHO) and its Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus to have access to your medical records and to be able to tell you what pharmaceuticals and vaccines you need to be treated and injected with, and to force you, your family and your children to comply with their mandates?

This is what this current White House administration is proposing in the International Health Regulation (IHR) amendments which they have proposed. And our executive branch wants to make these IHR amendments mandatory!

WITHDRAW US FROM THE W.H.O. NOW!

Dear: <Senator, Congressperson>

As my representative in the U.S. Congress, I call upon you to take immediate action to prevent the World Health Organization (WHO) from supplanting our Republic and its constitutional guarantees of unalienable and God-given rights.

That would be the effect of agreements that would give the WHO essentially unchecked and unaccountable authority to dictate whether we have an actual pandemic or other health emergency and, if so, what we must do to respond.

The WHO performed very poorly during the recent COVID pandemic, thanks in no small measure to the Chinese Communist Party’s dominance over the WHO and its Director General. We must not be subject to its authority again – let alone if that authority is greatly expanded, ensuring there will with much mor far-reaching adverse and probably irreversible consequences. Only by removing the United States from the World Health Organization can that danger to our personal and national sovereignty be foreclosed.

I call upon you to use the leverage arising from President Biden’s impending need for Congress to approve an increase in the national Debt Ceiling to secure the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization now.

