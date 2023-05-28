Please listen to Dr. James Lindsay speaking about woke culture and its relationship to Marxism at the "Woke, a culture war against Europe" conference, which was organized by the "Identity and Democracy Foundation." (on Rumble).
Please also share this video with people you think might be willing to listen.
Dr. Lindsay writes about his work:
I was recently asked how I sleep at night. Now, I intentionally misinterpreted this question and answered “like a baby.” I say that I misinterpreted it because the guy was blown away and uncomfortable after hearing my perspective on everything that’s going on right now with Woke Marxism and the related bid for tyranny over the West and the world.
The reason I told him I sleep like a baby is that I’m doing something about it and know I’m doing something about it. This sort of sleep-stealing anxiety comes from being nervous and feeling unable to do anything, or through the gnawing of your conscience when you know you should be doing something but can’t. If you know you’re doing what you should, it won’t chew at you and keep you up at night.
Follow Dr James A Lindsay on-
Please watch or listen.
In my opinion, Dr. Lindsay’s words are so powerful that they may change your world view or that of someone you know.
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The only thing missing from this excellent summation, is the much needed discussion that this is also a spiritual battle. That it is man’s attempt to unseat God as Creator, in every aspect. (Pride and Rebellion) They seek to build a new ‘Tower of Babel’. “The fool says in his own heart, ‘There is no God’.” -Ps 14:1(a)
Wokeness is out of control. In less than a decade, a single ideologically driven cohort has captured the entire interlocking infrastructure of cultural and intellectual life. Every major institution has been brought down on one supplicatory knee by cultish, self-righteous, zealous, uncompromising, censorious, judgmental, dogmatists who celebrate neo-Stalinist uniformity of opinion and view dissent and diversity of thought as existential threats to their narrow worldview.
https://euphoricrecall.substack.com/p/wokeness-is-out-of-control